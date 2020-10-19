Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Allen Cook
Pub bombings: Priti Patel to look at case for inquiry
Sophie Madden
BBC News
The home secretary is to consider the case for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings.
The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November killed 21 people and injured 220.
Their families have long called for a public inquiry into what happened.
Priti Patel said she "recognised the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".
Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.
Weather: Dry and sunny before turning cloudy
BBC Weather
Mainly dry with lots of hazy sunny spells for the first half of the day before turning cloudier. Breezy with a high of 14C/57F
The cloud will quickly thicken tonight with a band of showers expected to move over the area in the first part of the night before becoming drier later. Low: 10C/50F.
You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.
