Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The home secretary is to consider the case for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings.

The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November killed 21 people and injured 220.

Their families have long called for a public inquiry into what happened.

Priti Patel said she "recognised the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".

Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.