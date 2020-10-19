Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Allen Cook

  1. Pub bombings: Priti Patel to look at case for inquiry

    Sophie Madden

    BBC News

    The home secretary is to consider the case for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings.

    The victims of the bombings
    Copyright: BBC

    The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November killed 21 people and injured 220.

    Their families have long called for a public inquiry into what happened.

    Priti Patel said she "recognised the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".

    Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.

  2. Weather: Dry and sunny before turning cloudy

    BBC Weather

    Mainly dry with lots of hazy sunny spells for the first half of the day before turning cloudier. Breezy with a high of 14C/57F

    Wolston
    Copyright: BBC Weather Watcher Carol
    Image caption: This morning in Wolston, Warwickshire

    The cloud will quickly thicken tonight with a band of showers expected to move over the area in the first part of the night before becoming drier later. Low: 10C/50F.

    You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.

