Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC News Travel
Wolves need to be more clinical - Nuno
BBC Sport
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side need "to be more clinical" after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.
Jacob Murphy's 89th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle shortly after Wolves had taken the lead through Raul Jimenez.
It was just the second shot on target from the visitors in a match in which they had 63% of possession.
"We were patient, we were a threat, we didn't concede many chances and it is a game that we should finish with a victory," said Nuno.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M6 southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of an accident involving two and a spillage of diesel.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Showers easing through the day
BBC Weather
Light showers this morning but there should be more sunshine around this afternoon with just the odd shower. Breezy with a high of 12C/54F.
Largely dry with some patches of cloud this evening which should mostly clear away through the night. Light breezes and a low of 5C/41F.
You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.
You can let us know about stories in your area via email, Twitter and Facebook.