Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side need "to be more clinical" after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Video content Video caption: Wolves need to be more clinical - Nuno Wolves need to be more clinical - Nuno

Jacob Murphy's 89th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle shortly after Wolves had taken the lead through Raul Jimenez.

It was just the second shot on target from the visitors in a match in which they had 63% of possession.

"We were patient, we were a threat, we didn't concede many chances and it is a game that we should finish with a victory," said Nuno.