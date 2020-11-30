Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
More than 100 fined after illegal warehouse rave
More than 100 people have been fined for taking part in an illegal rave in the Digbeth area of Birmingham.
Bottles were thrown at police when they broke up an illegal rave with a 150-strong crowd at a disused warehouse.
Police seized Class A drugs, a knuckleduster and DJ equipment when they went to the site after being contacted.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of assault was later released under investigation.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It will be an overcast day with some patchy rain or drizzle and highs of 10°C (50°F).
