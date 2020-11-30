Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. More than 100 fined after illegal warehouse rave

    More than 100 people have been fined for taking part in an illegal rave in the Digbeth area of Birmingham.

    Bottles were thrown at police when they broke up an illegal rave with a 150-strong crowd at a disused warehouse.

    Police seized Class A drugs, a knuckleduster and DJ equipment when they went to the site after being contacted.

    A man who was arrested on suspicion of assault was later released under investigation.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    It will be an overcast day with some patchy rain or drizzle and highs of 10°C (50°F).

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

