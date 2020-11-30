Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than 100 people have been fined for taking part in an illegal rave in the Digbeth area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police Copyright: West Midlands Police

Bottles were thrown at police when they broke up an illegal rave with a 150-strong crowd at a disused warehouse.

Police seized Class A drugs, a knuckleduster and DJ equipment when they went to the site after being contacted.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of assault was later released under investigation.