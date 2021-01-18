Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR;BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke;BBC Radio Wolverhampton
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR;BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke;BBC Radio Wolverhampton
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.
You can let us know about stories in your area via email,Twitter and Facebook.