Snow and floods affect Midlands: Live updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke;BBC Radio Wolverhampton
Allen Cook
Bin collections cancelled in Birmingham
Bin collections have been cancelled across Birmingham today because of the bad weather.
The city council said it made the move for safety reasons and would try to catch up later in the week.
It also said Sutton New Hall Cemetery would open to visitors for an extra hour today, until 16:00, to allow funerals to be rescheduled.
Snow forces hundreds of schools to shut
Hundreds of schools across the West Midlands are shut today because of the snow and ice.
While most children have been getting education at home during lockdown, classrooms have been open for pupils of key workers.
Some councils have a list of school closures on their websites or they advise parents to check directly with their school if they haven't been informed:
Snow on Sunday shuts six Covid testing centres
Several Covid-19 test centres were forced to close in the West Midlands amid Sunday's heavy snow falls.
The sites at Castle Vale Stadium, the Arcadian Centre and Maypole Youth Centre closed, said Birmingham City Council.
The snow also forced the closure of testing centres on Moat Street, Coventry and The Place in Oakengates in Shropshire along with one in Lichfield, Staffordshire, local MP Michael Fabricant said.
Weather: Cold, frosty and sunny
BBC Weather
Icy conditions are forecast this morning in the West Midlands after a day of snow which blanketed the region.
The Met Office has a yellow warning for ice in place until 11:00 and said there could be travel disruption.
Monday is forecast to start frosty and icy and then be a fine day with plenty of wintry sunshine. Some patches of cloud around this morning with a high of 4C (39F).
Get a latest forecast for your area at any time by heading to the BBC Weather website.
Live winter weather updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
Given the forecast of further wintry weather today, we will bring you the latest updates for the West Midlands.
If you have been affected by the weather or have a photo to send to us you can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.