Snow and floods affect Midlands: Live updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke;BBC Radio Wolverhampton

Allen Cook

  1. Bin collections cancelled in Birmingham

    Bin collections have been cancelled across Birmingham today because of the bad weather.

    Bin lorries
    The city council said it made the move for safety reasons and would try to catch up later in the week.

    It also said Sutton New Hall Cemetery would open to visitors for an extra hour today, until 16:00, to allow funerals to be rescheduled.

  2. Snow forces hundreds of schools to shut

    Hundreds of schools across the West Midlands are shut today because of the snow and ice.

    Snow in Tenbury Wells on Sunday
    While most children have been getting education at home during lockdown, classrooms have been open for pupils of key workers.

    Some councils have a list of school closures on their websites or they advise parents to check directly with their school if they haven't been informed:

  3. Snow on Sunday shuts six Covid testing centres

    Several Covid-19 test centres were forced to close in the West Midlands amid Sunday's heavy snow falls.

    Snow caused treacherous driving conditions on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon
    The sites at Castle Vale Stadium, the Arcadian Centre and Maypole Youth Centre closed, said Birmingham City Council.

    The snow also forced the closure of testing centres on Moat Street, Coventry and The Place in Oakengates in Shropshire along with one in Lichfield, Staffordshire, local MP Michael Fabricant said.

  4. Weather: Cold, frosty and sunny

    BBC Weather

    Icy conditions are forecast this morning in the West Midlands after a day of snow which blanketed the region.

    This morning in Shustoke, Warwickshire
    This morning in Shustoke, Warwickshire

    The Met Office has a yellow warning for ice in place until 11:00 and said there could be travel disruption.

    Monday is forecast to start frosty and icy and then be a fine day with plenty of wintry sunshine. Some patches of cloud around this morning with a high of 4C (39F).

    Get a latest forecast for your area at any time by heading to the BBC Weather website.

  5. Live winter weather updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.

    Given the forecast of further wintry weather today, we will bring you the latest updates for the West Midlands.

    f you have been affected by the weather or have a photo to send to us you can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.

