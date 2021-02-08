Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Testing for the South Africa variant of Covid-19 will continue in Worcestershire today.

The county council has set up surge testing in the WR3 postcode and some parts of WR9 after cases of the variant with no links to international travel were identified.

A mobile testing unit has been set up at The White Hart pub, in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester, for adults with no symptoms living within walking distance.

A second testing site will open today at Sixways stadium, also for residents from the identified postcodes, and only for people aged over 18 who have no symptoms.