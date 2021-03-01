Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Another mass vaccination centre is set to open.

The Three Counties Showground site in Malvern, Worcestershire, will be operational from Tuesday with the capacity to vaccinate 2,500 people per day.

People over 60 who haven't yet had a jab are being invited to arrange an appointment through the national booking service.

The showground's head of operations John Wilesmith said the site will operate seven days a week.