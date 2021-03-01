Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting

  2. Showground vaccination centre set to open

    Another mass vaccination centre is set to open.

    Showground
    The Three Counties Showground site in Malvern, Worcestershire, will be operational from Tuesday with the capacity to vaccinate 2,500 people per day.

    People over 60 who haven't yet had a jab are being invited to arrange an appointment through the national booking service.

    The showground's head of operations John Wilesmith said the site will operate seven days a week.

  3. What's the weather got in store?

    BBC Weather

    It will be a dull, grey day with lingering patches of fog and cloud with highs of 8°C (46°F).

    Weather map
  Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

