Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio Wolverhampton; BBC CWR; BBC Radio Stoke; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire
Warehouse to make way for new development
There are plans to link the new "urban quarter" to the bet365 Stadium by water taxi.Read more
Showground vaccination centre set to open
Another mass vaccination centre is set to open.
The Three Counties Showground site in Malvern, Worcestershire, will be operational from Tuesday with the capacity to vaccinate 2,500 people per day.
People over 60 who haven't yet had a jab are being invited to arrange an appointment through the national booking service.
The showground's head of operations John Wilesmith said the site will operate seven days a week.
What's the weather got in store?
BBC Weather
It will be a dull, grey day with lingering patches of fog and cloud with highs of 8°C (46°F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.