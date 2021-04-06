Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio WM, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC Radio CWR
Apology after burst pipes caused flooding
BBC Radio WM
Severn Trent Water has apologised to people living in Wolverhampton and Willenhall, after burst pipes over the Easter weekend caused severe flooding.
About 2,000 properties were without water until Monday night.
The company said on Monday evening that the majority of customers now have their water supplies back on.
Music marathon helps DJ after amputation
Ian Thompsett had a leg amputated above the knee after contracting sepsis.Read more
Victorian town to open late after 'lifeline' cash
Museum will use part of its £1.1m emergency funding for new lighting at the site.Read more
Weather: Windy and cold day ahead
BBC Weather
It will be another windy and cold day. There will be a continued risk of a few snow showers, especially during the afternoon. The snow showers may be briefly heavy. Highs of 3C to 6C (37F to 43F).
This evening will see any snow showers end and clouds will diminish to give way to mainly clear skies. Winds diminish leaving a cold night with frost likely. Lows of -3C to 0C (27F to 32F).
Man, 34, charged after baby hit by car
Two-week-old Ciaran Leigh Morris died after a car hit his pram in the West Midlands.Read more