Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio WM, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC Radio CWR
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio WM, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC Radio CWR
Live Reporting
Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Letters to help mums with postnatal depression
A woman who suffered post-partum psychosis inspires thousands to help new mothers.Read more
A glimpse of Charles Darwin's 'paradise'
A new book explores the naturalist's lost childhood garden at The Mount in Shrewsbury.
As it happened: West Midlands election results
Results of and reaction to council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections.Catch up