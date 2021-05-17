Live

Latest from West Midlands as Covid lockdown eases

preview
9
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio WM, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC Radio CWR

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Live updates in the West Midlands as lockdown eases

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Good morning, welcome to our live service for the West Midlands for Monday.

    Today, with the next stage of lockdowneasing in England, we'll be reflecting the impact on people, business and more in the region.

    What are you doing for the first time in a while today? Who will you hug first? How are you feeling?

    Let us know - you can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top