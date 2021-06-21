Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Rather cloudy today but mainly dry with just the chance of an odd spell of rain pushing in from the south through this afternoon. Feeling cooler with a high of 17C (63F).

BBC Weather Watcher Sally Copyright: BBC Weather Watcher Sally This morning in Bridgnorth, Shropshire Image caption: This morning in Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Staying mainly cloudy with the odd spell of rain tonight. Low: 9C/48F.

You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.