Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Man dies in flat fire
A man has died in a flat fire in Coventry.
Emergency services were called to the property on Earlsdon Avenue North shortly before 23:40 on Sunday.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the property to find one patient, a man, in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.
“Staff took over in administering advanced trauma care to the man, but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”
Tattoo parlour cordoned off after being hit by car
A tattoo parlour in Hereford remains cordoned off after a car hit the building leaving it "unsafe", the fire service said.
Crews were called to St Owen Street shortly after 02:30.
The fire service has handed over the incident to building contractors. Police have advised people to avoid the area.
Arrest after two women seriously injured in collision
Two women suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a garage and a parked car in Warwickshire.
The passengers were taken to hospital following the incident on Bradley Walk, Wellesbourne, at about 03:30 on Sunday.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene and a search was under way for them, said Warwickshire Police.
It will be a dry and sunny day with the chance of showers and highs of 20°C (68°F).
