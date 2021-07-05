Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man has died in a flat fire in Coventry.

Emergency services were called to the property on Earlsdon Avenue North shortly before 23:40 on Sunday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the property to find one patient, a man, in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

“Staff took over in administering advanced trauma care to the man, but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”