Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: Radio WM; BBC CWR; Radio Hereford and Worcester; Radio Shropshire; Radio Stoke
Dead 17-year-old may have been hit by vehicle
West Mercia Police believe the 17-year-old had been walking along a country road when he died.Read more
BBC weather: Blue skies and sunny spells
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
There's plenty of sunshine expected this morning and this afternoon.
It will stay largely clear first thing and into the second half of the day although there may be some patchy cloud edging from the east.
But it's mainly blue skies and sunny spells, with highs of 21C.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.