High winds are forecast to remain with us in to the evening, rising to more than 60mph in parts of the West Midlands.

But they are expected to start dropping off over the next couple of hours - down to around 40mph.

Herefordshire Council Copyright: Herefordshire Council

The Met Office has warned there is a good chance of flying debris that could put lives in danger.

It said the wind could damage rooves, bring down power lines and trees and cause disruption to public transport.