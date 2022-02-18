High winds are forecast to remain with us in to the evening, rising to more than 60mph in parts of the West Midlands. But they are expected to start dropping off over the next couple of hours - down to around 40mph. The Met Office has warned there is a good chance of flying debris that could put lives in danger. It said the wind could damage rooves, bring down power lines and trees and cause disruption to public transport.
High winds to remain throughout the afternoon
Tree blown on to hotel roof and homes without power
The high winds have brought a tree down on to a hotel in Hereford.
Herefordshire Council said nobody was injured and all the guests were able to continue their stay at Holme Lacy House.
Herefordshire is likely to remain under an Amber weather warning until 21:00 and the council said it was expecting heavy rain in Wales to bring flooding over the coming days.
There are around 1,200 homes across the county without power.
Storm Eunice in the West Midlands
Andy Giddings
BBC News
With Storm Eunice continuing to cause disruption in the West Midlands, we're going to be updating you on the latest from around the region.