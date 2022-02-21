'Please don't come to Ironbridge' plea as roads close
In Ironbridge flood barriers are in place and the Wharfage is closed along with Ferry Road in Jackfield.
Ironbridge Antiques, Arts & Crafts Centre said it was closed on Monday and for the next few days "while we wait and see how high the river level will be this time".
In a tweet, it asked people to please not come to Ironbridge unless it was essential "as there are lots of road closures". Parking was "limited" as most of the car parks had been taken up by residents and Environment Agency equipment, the centre added.
Pumps and flood gates deployed along River Severn
Flood warnings run the length of the River Severn in Worcestershire with fpumps deployed in Worcester and Powick, and flood gates closed in Upton upon Severn.
The fire service said it is dealing with multiple flooding incidents and warned people to stay out of floodwater.
In Herefordshire, flooding has affected roads around Leintwardine, Walford and Adforton.
Temporary barriers are up in Hereford, where water levels in the Wye are expected to peak at lunchtime.
Dozens of flood warnings for West Midlands
Dozens of flood warnings are in place across the West Midlands with the majority along the River Severn through Shropshire and Worcestershire.
The alerts mean flooding is expected after Storm Franklin has followed Storm Eunice in bringing heavy rain to the region.
In pictures: Flooding in Shrewsbury
These photos show how high the River Severn has risen in Shrewsbury, where the Environment Agency has put up flood barriers:
Storm Franklin in the West Midlands
As Storm Franklin continues to cause disruption in the West Midlands, we will be updating you on the latest from around the region.