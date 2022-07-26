Live
Huge crowds to watch Queen's Baton relay
viewing this page
Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp
Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp
Live Reporting
Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The route today
This is day 292 of the Queen's Baton relay and it began at Castle Bromwich Hall before travelling to North Solihull Sports Club and it should be at Chelmsley Wood Shopping centre about now.
Then it is on to the NEC at around midday followed by Hampton in Arden and then Meriden just before 14:00 BST.
Later in the afternoon the route takes the baton through Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath and Shirley.
It is due to end the day in Solihull, where celebrations are planned from 18:45.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Queen's Baton Relay
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Good morning everyone, we are just a couple of days away from the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.
Ahead of that, the Games' baton has been travelling across the world before winding around the UK.
Today it will travel from Castle Bromwich to Solihull and we will bring you updates from along the route.