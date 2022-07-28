The baton has already begun its journey around Birmingham as it heads to its final destination this afternoon at Aston Hall, ahead of the Games' opening ceremony this evening.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Beginning at Birmingham Children's Hospital, the relay has already swept through Aston University Campus and the Jewellery Quarter.

Through the morning, the relay will go through several parks, Sutton Coldfield town centre and to Aston Villa's home at Villa Park.

Once it reaches Aston Hall, just after lunchtime, there will be a family fun event until 16:00 BST.

The baton will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium this evening for the opening ceremony when it will be opened and a message inside from the Queen will be read out.