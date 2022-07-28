Live
Birmingham hosts final day of Queen's Baton Relay
Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp
Allen Cook
Today's route for the baton relay
The baton has already begun its journey around Birmingham as it heads to its final destination this afternoon at Aston Hall, ahead of the Games' opening ceremony this evening.
Beginning at Birmingham Children's Hospital, the relay has already swept through Aston University Campus and the Jewellery Quarter.
Through the morning, the relay will go through several parks, Sutton Coldfield town centre and to Aston Villa's home at Villa Park.
Once it reaches Aston Hall, just after lunchtime, there will be a family fun event until 16:00 BST.
The baton will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium this evening for the opening ceremony when it will be opened and a message inside from the Queen will be read out.
Huge crowd welcomes Sir Lenny as he brings home the baton
Absolute scenes... Wow. On Wednesday evening it looked like half of Birmingham had rocked up to Victoria Square to welcome the baton home to the city for the Commonwealth Games.
Entertainer and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, originally from Dudley, was the person chosen to carry it into the square and he said beforehand it was an honour and a "massive thing" to be picked.
Welcome to our live Baton Relay coverage
Allen Cook
BBC News
Well here we are. After nearly 300 days on a global journey, the Queen's Baton Relay ends today in Birmingham ahead of this evening's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The atmosphere through the West Midlands on the relay has been incredible and there were some special scenes yesterday in Victoria Square, Birmingham, when Sir Lenny Henry carried the baton through cheering crowds.
We'll bring you coverage through today as the baton heads towards its final stop as Aston Hall.
If you're out watching the relay, you can share your photos of the day on WhatsApp using this link:https://bit.ly/3OSVIrw