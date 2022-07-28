Sir Lenny Henry with baton
Live

Birmingham hosts final day of Queen's Baton Relay

preview
32
viewing this page

Listen to coverage of the Queen's baton relay on BBC Radio WM and share images of the baton with us via WhatsApp

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's route for the baton relay

    The baton has already begun its journey around Birmingham as it heads to its final destination this afternoon at Aston Hall, ahead of the Games' opening ceremony this evening.

    Baton on Wednesday
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Beginning at Birmingham Children's Hospital, the relay has already swept through Aston University Campus and the Jewellery Quarter.

    Through the morning, the relay will go through several parks, Sutton Coldfield town centre and to Aston Villa's home at Villa Park.

    Once it reaches Aston Hall, just after lunchtime, there will be a family fun event until 16:00 BST.

    The baton will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium this evening for the opening ceremony when it will be opened and a message inside from the Queen will be read out.

  2. Huge crowd welcomes Sir Lenny as he brings home the baton

    Absolute scenes... Wow. On Wednesday evening it looked like half of Birmingham had rocked up to Victoria Square to welcome the baton home to the city for the Commonwealth Games.

    Entertainer and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, originally from Dudley, was the person chosen to carry it into the square and he said beforehand it was an honour and a "massive thing" to be picked.

    Sir Lenny on the way
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Sir Lenny in the square
    Copyright: Getty Images
    The crowd
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Sir Lenny with the baton
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Welcome to our live Baton Relay coverage

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Well here we are. After nearly 300 days on a global journey, the Queen's Baton Relay ends today in Birmingham ahead of this evening's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

    Sir Lenny Henry with the baton
    Copyright: Birmingham 2022

    The atmosphere through the West Midlands on the relay has been incredible and there were some special scenes yesterday in Victoria Square, Birmingham, when Sir Lenny Henry carried the baton through cheering crowds.

    We'll bring you coverage through today as the baton heads towards its final stop as Aston Hall.

    If you're out watching the relay, you can share your photos of the day on WhatsApp using this link:https://bit.ly/3OSVIrw

Back to top