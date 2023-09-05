Council 'bankruptcy' linked to £760m equal pay bill

The move came after the authority announced it was facing a bill up to £760m for unequal pay claims that it couldn't afford.
Because of the situation, the council's interim director of finance, Fiona Greenway, ssued the Section 114 notice. This confirmed there were insufficient resources to meet the equal pay expenditure and there were no other means of meeting that cost.
If a council's chief financial officer believes the authority can't meet its spending commitments they have to issue such a notice
Local authorities in the UK can't actually go bankrupt - but the issuing of the notice is often described as "being effectively bankrupt"
No new expenditure is allowed with the exception of funding statutory services, including safeguarding vulnerable people, but existing commitments and contracts will continue to be honoured
Most councils in such a position pass an amended budget, cutting spending
Thurrock, Croydon, Slough and Northamptonshire have issued section 114 notices in recent years
£100m cost of botched IT system
Another issue adding to the council's financial woes is its Oracle IT system.
Council leader John Cotton said earlier this year "the total cost may run to £100m" in order to fix problems.
The IT issues have been affecting payments, data management and background checks.
The Oracle system was brought in to overhaul internal functions including payments and HR processes.
According to a council report, the authority was meant to change such processes to fit Oracle's requirements.
Instead, another approach was taken and the problems emerged.
It is estimated the final cost to put things right is in the region of £100m, with the report requesting £46.53m this year to fund.
What is a Section 114 notice?
Birmingham's £760m equal pay bill
As we've been reporting, Birmingham City Council's financial pressures have been linked to a £760m equal pay bill it faces.
Earlier this year, the council said it was in talks with the government to settle the claims and would have fewer resources in the future.
The council also said it would have to reprioritise where it spends taxpayers' money.
The bill is equivalent to the council's entire annual spending on services and has been growing by up to £14m each month.
The Labour-run council - the largest local authority in Europe - has already paid out £1.1bn to settle claims after a ruling at the Supreme Court over pay in 2012.
Non-essential spending already halted
Birmingham City Council had already halted all non-essential spending in July as it sought to get its finances under control.
Section 114 notice 'a necessary step'
The pressures leading to the issuing of the Section 114 notice have been linked to a bill of up to £760m to settle equal pay claims.
In a joint statement, the leader and deputy leader of the Labour-controlled authority said the notice was a "necessary step as we seek to get our city back on a sound financial footing".
Opposition leader Robert Alden, Conservative, said the council had "failed to show the proper speed and urgency needed to tackle equal pay".
The local authority, the largest in Europe, has issued a Section 114 notice preventing all but essential spending to protect core services.