Council 'bankruptcy' linked to £760m equal pay bill

Another issue adding to the council's financial woes is its Oracle IT system.

Council leader John Cotton said earlier this year "the total cost may run to £100m" in order to fix problems.

The IT issues have been affecting payments, data management and background checks.

The Oracle system was brought in to overhaul internal functions including payments and HR processes.

According to a council report, the authority was meant to change such processes to fit Oracle's requirements.

Instead, another approach was taken and the problems emerged.

It is estimated the final cost to put things right is in the region of £100m, with the report requesting £46.53m this year to fund.

