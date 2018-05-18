As it happened: West of England

North Somerset Council has stepped in to save a bus service after the commercial operator pulled out because of falling passenger numbers and fierce competition.

The current 106 bus service, which operates from Regent Street in Weston-super-Mare to Worlebury, had been operated by Carmel Bristol on an interim basis after the service was withdrawn by Crosville last month.

Crosville Motor Services decided to end its local bus and school transport services after struggling with "fierce competition" and "challenging" market conditions.

The bus and coach company, which has a fleet of 30 modern and vintage vehicles and operates services 100 and 106 in Weston-super-Mare, also decided to end its shopper services.

North Somerset Council has now agreed to deploy its own minibus to the area to ensure communities have a regular transport link into the town centre, while the authority comes up with a long-term solution.

The service aims to operate hourly on Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays).