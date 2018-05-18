As it happened: West of England
Summary
- News, sport, travel and weather updates from across the West of England (14-18 May)
Weather: A warm and sunny weekend ahead
That's it from us for this week - we'll be back on Monday morning from 7am with more live news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the West of England.
Bath residents invited to nominate heritage assets
Signal boxes, traditional shops, parks and wartime relics are among the heritage assets people have said are important to them in Bath and North East Somerset.
The council is updating its local list - a record of buildings, monuments, sites, places, areas and landscapes that have a 'degree of significance' - and is asking residents for nominations.
The classification can demonstrate the community's strength of feeling when planning applications are decided - and potentially save structures from demolition.
Bus service saved by council
Local Democracy Reporting Service
North Somerset Council has stepped in to save a bus service after the commercial operator pulled out because of falling passenger numbers and fierce competition.
The current 106 bus service, which operates from Regent Street in Weston-super-Mare to Worlebury, had been operated by Carmel Bristol on an interim basis after the service was withdrawn by Crosville last month.
Crosville Motor Services decided to end its local bus and school transport services after struggling with "fierce competition" and "challenging" market conditions.
The bus and coach company, which has a fleet of 30 modern and vintage vehicles and operates services 100 and 106 in Weston-super-Mare, also decided to end its shopper services.
North Somerset Council has now agreed to deploy its own minibus to the area to ensure communities have a regular transport link into the town centre, while the authority comes up with a long-term solution.
The service aims to operate hourly on Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays).
Terry Pratchett exhibition wins award
The exhibition honouring Sir Terry Pratchett at Salisbury Museum has been given a national award.
The HisWorld displays ran from September 2017 to January 2018 with more than 21,000 people visiting from all over the world.
It has been crowned the best Temporary or Touring Exhibition in the UK at the Museums and Heritage Awards.
Charity workers heading to royal wedding
A few lucky West Country charity workers are heading to Windsor Castle this weekend as guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Among the 1,200 invited to a picnic is a co-founder of a charity which helps to feed the homeless in Bristol.
Set up two years ago, the Feed the Homeless Bristol charity has handed out 30,000 meals on its twice weekly patrols through the city centre.
The charity is even returning the favour by inviting the royal couple to a food event in Bristol.
Campaigner claims Taser police 'institutionally racist'
Avon and Somerset Police have been called "institutionally racist" by Desmond Brown, an equality campaigner who sits on several police and council boards in Bristol.
Speaking after PC Claire Boddie was found not guilty of assaulting Judah Adunbi, 64, in Bristol last year, Mr Brown said: "Justice doesn't work for people of colour in Bristol. There is a disturbing pattern.
"It feels like trying to move a dinosaur that doesn't want to change.
"We are now considering civil action and will continue to fight for justice and equality."
The force's deputy chief constable, Sarah Crew - who leads the force's diversity and inclusion board - said there were areas of community engagement to be "proud" of "but we know there's more work to do".
She added the force has a string of groups dedicated to this work.
Expats on Brexit: 'We're not worried'
Expats originally from the West of England have been talking about about their hopes and fears over Brexit.
Elaine and Andrew Knapman, a retired couple from Bristol who now live in Fuerteventura, say they are not worried and do not think anything will change.
Watch more on the BBC's Sunday Politics West programme on BBC One at 11:00 BST on Sunday.
'A challenging time' for Taser accused PC
The Bristol police officer cleared of assaulting Judah Adunbi with a Taser has been through a tough time, according to a police staff association.
PC Claire Boddie was found not guilty of the charge at Salisbury Magistrates' Court.
The Avon and Somerset Police Federation said it welcomed the outcome.
Travel: Warning ahead of Bank Holiday rail works affecting Swindon
Expats on Brexit: 'I could lose my job'
Expats originally from the West of England have been talking about about their hopes and fears for Brexit.
Dave Chadwick, an IT specialist from Gloucester, is concerned any restriction on his freedom of movement could mean he loses his job.
This subject area is being explored in detail by the Sunday Politics West team. Watch more on BBC One in the West on Sunday at 11:00 BST.
RUH-led project wins NHS 70th birthday award
A community-wide project to help patients go home sooner from hospital has been named as a regional winner in the NHS70 Parliamentary Awards.
The Home First scheme was launched by the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust in 2017.
The scheme has been chosen from hundreds of applicants to represent the South of England in the competition to mark the NHS’s 70th birthday.
'Home First' will be up against other regional winners for the national award at a ceremony in the Palace of Westminster in July.
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northbound
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, between J19 for A369 and J18A for M49.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J19, A369 (Portishead) and J18a M49, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Hundreds fined for 'environmental crimes' in Bristol
A total of 800 people were fined last month for environmental offences in Bristol.
This brings the total number of fines handed out by the council's controversial "litter police" since the beginning of the year to 4,347.
The civil enforcement officers, hired by the council from external company Kingdom, have the power to issue fines of up to £100 to anyone they catch dropping litter or defacing property with graffiti.
Bristol City Council said picking up litter costs the city £6m a year; money that could be better spent elsewhere.
Council urged to reconsider park-and-ride plan for Weston
North Somerset Council has been urged to reconsider a park-and-ride scheme in Weston-super-Mare following traffic issues over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Last year the council's executive member for transport, Elfan Ap Rees, ruled out the notion of a park-and-ride for the town due to cost concerns.
But now Liberal Democrat councillor Mike Bell has said the traffic jams over the first May Bank Holiday weekend "showed that a fresh approach to traffic management in the town was needed".
But while Cllr Ap Ress agreed there can be a problem at peak holiday periods, he said a park-and-ride scheme was not viable on a permanent basis.
He said the council was looking at possible emergency parking options on council-owned land close to junction 21 of the M5.
Drop-in events for M49 Avonmouth junction upgrade
Highways England is building a new junction on the M49 near Avonmouth.
The plans for the junction are still being finalised and two drop-in events are being held to offer residents more information about the design and timeline.
Weightlifter 'blessed' to avoid serious injury after crash
A weightlifter from Wiltshire has been told her training may have saved her from serious injury after her car hit a seven-tonne lorry in Marlborough.
Amazingly, Tammi Lummes walked away from the crash with just cuts and bruises.
She's still hoping to fly off to her first European Championships next week.
Cyclist aiming for world record during challenge
Ian To from Liddngton, near Swindon, is attempting to break the world record for cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats.
He'll set off on Saturday morning attempting to complete the 840 mile route in under 44 hours, and may only sleep for less than an hour during the challenge.
He's raising money for the National Autistic Society in the process.
Police acknowledge public's 'deep concerns' over Taser incident
Speaking after PC Claire Boddie was found not guilty of assaulting Judah Adunbi, the assistant chief constable of Avon & Somerset Police, Steve Cullen, said the force would now work with the Independent Office for Police Conduct on the misconduct process.
Hankins leads Glos to win in Cardiff
Gloucestershire ease to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan, with 85 from George Hankins and 80 from Chris Dent taking them to 265-2.Read more
Severe disruption: M4 Bristol westbound
M4 Bristol westbound severe disruption, between J19 for M32 and J20 for M5.
M4 Bristol - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound between J19, M32 (Bristol) and J20, M5 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Hospital inpatient ward to reopen
Beds at a community hospital will be back in use nine months after staff shortages forced them to close.Read more
Ex-spy Skripal discharged after poisoning
The Russian exile and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on 4 March.Read more
Taser PC 'has a case to answer for gross misconduct'
PC Claire Boddie, of Avon and Somerset Police, has been found not guilty of assaulting Judah Adunbi.But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) has announced it is considering disciplinary proceedings.
Following an investigation, the IPOC said it had considered the actions of both officers involved and concluded there was "no case to answer for misconduct in respect of allegations that they discriminated against Mr Adunbi on the basis of his race".
Cheltenham to host Snooker World Grand Prix
Cheltenham Racecourse will host next year's World Snooker Grand Prix, it has been announced.
The event will feature the leading 32 players on the 2018/19 season's one year ranking list.
This year's event was won by Ronnie O'Sullivan who beat Ding Junhui 10-3.
The tournament will run from 4th-10th February 2019 in The Centaur.
BreakingPolice officer cleared of Taser assault
A police officer has been cleared of assaulting a former race relations adviser with a Taser.
PC Claire Boddie deployed her Taser against Judah Adunbi, 64, in Colston Road, Bristol, on 14 January 2017.
Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.
PC Boddie, 47, was found not guilty of assault by beating at Salisbury Magistrates' Court.
Somerset cruise to cup win over Surrey
Craig Overton takes 4-27, his best limited-overs figures, as Somerset beat Surrey by eight wickets in the One-Day Cup.Read more
Health watchdog's funding slashed
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Bristol's health watchdog has had its funding cut by 40%.
Healthwatch Bristol looks out for patients and allows the public to have its say on the city's health system.
But now it has had to let go of a full-time officer and an administrator and has cut hours for two other staff members.
At a Healthwatch Bristol meeting last week, supporters were told the five-strong team now had to work harder to keep up with demand.
Petition to save trees at Stoke Park Woods
A petition has been launched to oppose plans to cut down trees between Lockleaze and the M32 at the Stoke Park Estate near Bristol.
Campaigners believe the removal of the woodland and scrubland to make grazing land for cattle will "affect the character of the wood and the meadows".
A spokesman added the work "will destroy important habitat and deprive people who live in the city access to a beautiful, natural woodland".
The petition has gained more than 2,500 signatures.
Severe accident: A4 Bristol both ways
A4 Bristol both ways severe accident, between B4466 Jacob's Wells Road and Clifton Vale.
A4 Bristol - A4 Hotwell Road in Bristol City Centre blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the B4466 Jacob's Wells Road junction and the Clifton Vale junction, because of an accident.
Barbed wire booby traps found in woodland
Barbed wire has been found stretched between trees in woodland on Salisbury Plain, police have said.
A number of strings of barbed wire have been found near Bravo Crossing in Netheravon.
Salisbury Police said it was thought it had been done deliberately to "deter off-road motorcyclists".
PC Marc Jackson said off-roaders in the woods were a "real cause for concern" but "resorting to such methods is not acceptable".
"The consequences of this act could have proved fatal had a motorcyclist collided with the barbed wire," he said.
"Anyone caught placing items which may cause harm to other individuals can expect to be prosecuted accordingly."
Schoolchildren hold their own Royal Wedding
Pupils at a school in Wiltshire have staged their own royal wedding.
The four and five year-olds at Crudwell CofE Primary School near Malmesbury chose their very own Harry and Megan who walked up to church with their school friends throwing confetti and waving British flags.
Parents were there to watch and one even iced a special polystyrene cake!
Breath test jockey in 114mph police chase
Charlie Deutsch ran back to his car after he was arrested at the roadside and then raced off.Read more
Human Swan 'shocked' to be recognised
A Gloucestershire woman says it's an honour to win one of the most prestigious awards in aviation.
Sacha Dench flew in a paramotor from Russia all the way to Slimbridge to follow the migration of the endangered Berwick swans.
She's the first woman to win the Britannia Trophy since 1967.
Gloucestershire hall to re-open after fire
Two years after a fire destroyed the Lechlade Memorial Hall, a brand new village hall built in its place will be formally opened this weekend.
The original Memorial Hall on Oak Steet was demolished soon after the incident, in May 2016.
A host of celebrations are taking place over the weekend including an appearance by TV impressionist, Rory Bremner.
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset northbound
M5 Somerset northbound severe disruption, at J25 for A358.
M5 Somerset - M5 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J25, A358 (Taunton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Keeping track of the dormouse population
O'Neil among four leaving Bristol City
Bristol City release Gary O'Neil, Luke Steele, Scott Golbourne and Arnold Garita following the end of the campaign.Read more
Sergei Skripal discharged from Salisbury District Hospital
Ten and a half weeks after being admitted to Salisbury District Hospital, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged.
Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were admitted with DS Nick Bailey after being exposed to a nerve agent on 4th March.
All three have now been released from hospital.
Morph's grand tour of the Western Isles
Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
Animator Peter Lord photographs the clay character at some of the islands' most famous sites.Read more
BreakingFormer spy released from hospital after nerve agent attack
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, who was exposed to a nerve agent along with his daughter, has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital, the hospital has said.