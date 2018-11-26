BBC Local Live: West of England
Listen to BBC local radio for Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, or Wiltshire.
Summary
- Live news, sport and travel for the West of England - get in touch via bristol@bbc.co.uk
Listen to BBC local radio for Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire, or Wiltshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
M4 westbound closed to clear spilled nails after crash
Delays of 75 minutes on M4 after crash
There are delays of 75 minutes on the M4 after a crash involving several cars between Junction 16 and Junction 17 westbound affected traffic in both directions.
All lanes eastbound are now cleared but there are still long tailbacks.
Crews tackle fire in Bearpit in Bristol
Four vehicles in motorway crash
Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M4 westbound between Chippenham and Swindon West.Read more