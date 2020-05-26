Live

BBC West Live: Breaking news & coronavirus latest

  1. Hospital remains closed due to high number of Covid-19 cases

    Weston General
    Copyright: Google

    Weston General Hospital remains closed to new admissions due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

    The measures include the A&E department.

    Its NHS trust described it as a "precautionary measure" and arrangements have been made for new patients to be treated elsewhere.

