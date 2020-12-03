Fire workers at scene of explosion
Breaking: Explosion at Avonmouth sparks emergency response

  4. Witness reports seeing helicopter 'looking for missing people'

    Witness Jawad Burhan took a photo showing a tank that had exploded after the blast.

    He told the PA news agency there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the building, which he believed was a waste centre.

    “I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” he said.

  5. Reports of 'multiple casualties' at the scene

    Avon Fire and Rescue Service has told the BBC there have been "multiple casualties" although they couldn’t say exactly how many.

    They also confirmed the explosion was at a "water waste treatment works in Avonmouth".

  6. Latest video from the scene of the explosion

    Our reporter Andrew Plant sent this video back which shows where the explosion took place:

    Video content

    Video caption: Avonmouth explosion - latest pictures

  7. Fire service confirms six crews at scene of blast

    A statement from Avon Fire and Rescue said:

    "We have been called to a large explosion at 11:22 in a warehouse in Avonmouth on Kings Weston Lane.

    "Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.

    "We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and Ambulance on site.

    "The incident is ongoing."

  8. 'Ten ambulances' seen driving to scene

    Eyewitnesses have said on Twitter they saw "around 10 ambulances" driving to the scene, along with police and fire engines.

    Bristol Waste, which runs the Avonmouth recycling centre, has also closed the site temporarily following the incident.

  10. Latest pictures from the scene

    Emergency services are currently near the Avonmouth warehouse following an explosion.Here are the latest pictures from the scene.

  11. Emergency services have responded to a ‘large explosion’ at port

    Fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a “large” explosion at a port.

    Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of the blast in Avonmouth, near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics.

    The service tweeted: “We are joined at the scene by @ASPolice & @swasFT colleagues. The incident is ongoing.”

