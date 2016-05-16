BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire
- Grant McCann unveiled as new Peterborough United manager
- Full-back Hayden White has also signed for the Posh
- The trial of a Russian dissident accused of making and possessing indecent images has been adjourned until December
- The government is set to talk to East Anglian councillors over the proposed devolution deal for the region
- More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday
Weather: Dry and chilly overnight, warm sunny spells tomorrow
Julie Reinger
BBC Look East weather
It will stay dry across the region overnight with light winds and some clear spells. Turning chilly overnight with a minimum temperature of 4C (39F).
Tomorrow will stay largely dry throughout the day, with some further warm sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
House prices stay low in Peterborough compared to rest of region
Peterborough Telegraph
House prices in Peterborough are rising slower than anywhere else in the East of England, new figures show.
New Posh boss thanks fans
Nick Fairbairn
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport
Peterborough's new boss Grant McCann has thanked fans for "putting their faith" in him during his stint as caretaker manager.
The former Posh player told BBC Look East getting the job "is a dream come true".
Conservatives choose 'fresh blood' at South Cambs
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
The new leader of the Conservatives at South Cambridgeshire is expected to be appointed leader of the council at its AGM on Friday.
Peter Topping was elected after the previous leader stood down to make way for "fresh blood".
Mr Topping has represented Whittlesford ward since 2008.
Gender neutral Opi Baron, 19, from St Neots, wants to have her breasts removed
Cambridge News
A 19-year-old woman who is "gender neutral" is trying to raise at least £6,000 to have her breasts removed to eradicate her female features.
Police seek three men after Peterborough stabbing
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Police says a man in his 20s remains in a "serious condition" in Peterborough City Hospital after being stabbed at a property in Southfield Avenue, in the city, on Saturday.
Another man in his 20s received serious injuries but has been discharged.
Detectives are seeking three men in connection with the incident.
Hunger strike claims by Russian dissident accused of making indecent child images
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Vladimir Bukovsky told reporters outside Cambridge Crown Court he's been on hunger strike for 26 days, but he now plans to come off the strike after his trial was adjourned.
The 73-year-old Russian dissident, accused of possessing thousands of indecent images of children, will next appear in court on 12 December.
Mr Bukovsky denies all charges and remains on bail.
Vladimir Bukovsky: Indecent child images trial adjourned
Mousumi Bakshi
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
The trial of a Russian dissident accused of making and possessing indecent images has been adjourned until 12 December.
Vladimir Bukovsky, 72, of Gilbert Road, Cambridge, was due to go on trial at Cambridge Crown Court today.
He denies five counts of making indecent images, five of possessing indecent images and one of possessing a prohibited image.
TV chef brings food classes to the city
Peterborough Telegraph
TV chef Jamie Oliver's Food Foundation has joined with Peterborough's largest housing association, Cross Keys Homes, to launch a 'Food Revolution' in the city on Friday.
Thousands of pounds of silverware stolen from church
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Sixteenth century silverware worth £3,000 has been stolen from St Catherine's church in Litlington.
Thieves forced the lock on the door to the vestry to steal a silver bowl and a silver porringer with a Latin inscription on the front, between midnight on 5 May and midnight on 6 May.
David Astley, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The items were of significant value to the church, both in monetary and sentimental terms."
The full story: Peterborough appoint McCann as new boss
That's about it for now from the press conference, where former player and caretaker-boss Grant McCann was unveiled as the new Peterborough United manager.
Aiming for the Championship: New Peterborough manager and player shake on it
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Peterborough United have tweeted this picture of new manager Grant McCann and new player Hayden White.
Long term their challenge is to get the club out of League One and into a steady position in the Championship.
New Posh full-back 'can't wait to get started'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
New Peterborough United full-back Hayden White says he "can't wait to get started" after becoming new manager Grant McCann's first signing.
Watch: New Posh manager to announce assistant in a 'couple of weeks'
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
Here's new Peterborough United manager Grant McCann telling BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nick Fairbairn about his search for an assistant manager.
Grant McCann: 'Someone in mind' as assistant manager
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
Peterborough's new manager Grant McCann says he has "someone in mind" for assistant manager, who is currently at a Premier League club.
The 36-year-old told a press conference he wants to get out of League One "as soon as possible".
A 'proud moment' for Grant McCann
Mark Williamson
BBC Local Live
It's a "proud moment and I'm really looking forward to it," says Grant McCann, on being revealed as the new manager of Peterborough United.
Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony acknowledged that some people might think the appointment was a gamble, but said: "It's a bold choice, and the right choice."
"We know what we have to do over the summer and the changes that need to be met," he added.
Winning promotion will be hard work, says new Posh boss
Sam Edwards
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire
It's going to take a lot of hard work to win promotion, Grant McCann has told the press conference, but he's confident he can do the job.
Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony says the 36-year-old has a fiery temperament: "God help any player who crosses this guy."
McCann release clause worth £2m
Putting faith in his manager's rise to glory, Darragh MacAnthony has revealed if anyone wants Grant McCann in the future - they'll have to pay £2m.