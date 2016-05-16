Grant McCann

BBC Local Live: Cambridgeshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 16 May 2016
  2. Grant McCann unveiled as new Peterborough United manager
  3. Full-back Hayden White has also signed for the Posh
  4. The trial of a Russian dissident accused of making and possessing indecent images has been adjourned until December
  5. The government is set to talk to East Anglian councillors over the proposed devolution deal for the region
  6. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

By Mark Williamson

Our live coverage through the day

Thanks for joining us for today's Cambridgeshire Live.

We'll be back in the morning to bring you all the breaking stories, weather and travel from the county between 08:00 and 18:00.

Don't forget, you can get involved at any time. If you have any pictures, stories or comments you want us to feature, get in touch via emailFacebook or Twitter.  

Weather: Dry and chilly overnight, warm sunny spells tomorrow

Julie Reinger

BBC Look East weather

It will stay dry across the region overnight with light winds and some clear spells. Turning chilly overnight with a minimum temperature of 4C (39F). 

BBC

Tomorrow will stay largely dry throughout the day, with some further warm sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F). 

Head to BBC Weather for a more detailed forecast for where you live. 

House prices stay low in Peterborough compared to rest of region

Peterborough Telegraph

House prices in Peterborough are rising slower than anywhere else in the East of England, new figures show.

New Posh boss thanks fans

Nick Fairbairn

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sport

Peterborough's new boss Grant McCann has thanked fans for "putting their faith" in him during his stint as caretaker manager.

BBC

The former Posh player told BBC Look East getting the job "is a dream come true".

Watch what he had to say here.

Conservatives choose 'fresh blood' at South Cambs

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

The new leader of the Conservatives at South Cambridgeshire is expected to be appointed leader of the council at its AGM on Friday.

Peter Topping was elected after the previous leader stood down to make way for "fresh blood".

Google

Mr Topping has represented Whittlesford ward since 2008.

Gender neutral Opi Baron, 19, from St Neots, wants to have her breasts removed

Cambridge News

A 19-year-old woman who is "gender neutral" is trying to raise at least £6,000 to have her breasts removed to eradicate her female features.

Police seek three men after Peterborough stabbing

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Police says a man in his 20s remains in a "serious condition" in Peterborough City Hospital after being stabbed at a property in Southfield Avenue, in the city, on Saturday.

Another man in his 20s received serious injuries but has been discharged.

Detectives are seeking three men in connection with the incident. 

Hunger strike claims by Russian dissident accused of making indecent child images

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Vladimir Bukovsky told reporters outside Cambridge Crown Court he's been on hunger strike for 26 days, but he now plans to come off the strike after his trial was adjourned.

The 73-year-old Russian dissident, accused of possessing thousands of indecent images of children, will next appear in court on 12 December.

Mr Bukovsky denies all charges and remains on bail.

Vladimir Bukovsky: Indecent child images trial adjourned

Mousumi Bakshi

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

The trial of a Russian dissident accused of making and possessing indecent images has been adjourned until 12 December.

BBC

Vladimir Bukovsky, 72, of Gilbert Road, Cambridge, was due to go on trial at Cambridge Crown Court today.

He denies five counts of making indecent images, five of possessing indecent images and one of possessing a prohibited image.  

Thousands of pounds of silverware stolen from church

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Sixteenth century silverware worth £3,000 has been stolen from St Catherine's church in Litlington.

Cambridgeshire Police

Thieves forced the lock on the door to the vestry to steal a silver bowl and a silver porringer with a Latin inscription on the front, between midnight on 5 May and midnight on 6 May. 

David Astley, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The items were of significant value to the church, both in monetary and sentimental terms."

The full story: Peterborough appoint McCann as new boss

That's about it for now from the press conference, where former player and caretaker-boss Grant McCann was unveiled as the new Peterborough United manager.

You can recap on the full story at BBC Sport.

Getty Images

Aiming for the Championship: New Peterborough manager and player shake on it

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Peterborough United have tweeted this picture of new manager Grant McCann and new player Hayden White.

Long term their challenge is to get the club out of League One and into a steady position in the Championship.

New Posh full-back 'can't wait to get started'

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

New Peterborough United full-back Hayden White says he "can't wait to get started" after becoming new manager Grant McCann's first signing.

Watch: New Posh manager to announce assistant in a 'couple of weeks'

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Here's new Peterborough United manager Grant McCann telling BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Nick Fairbairn about his search for an assistant manager.

Who are ya? Grant McCann profile

Grant McCann
  • Grant McCann made 185 appearances in four and a half years as a player for Peterborough United, scoring 35 goals
  • The former Northern Ireland international first joined Peterborough in 2010, and immediately helped the club win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs that season
  • The 36-year-old had been in caretaker charge following Graham Westley's departure on 23 April, leading the Posh to victories in each of their final two League One games of the season
  • The ex-midfielder becomes chairman Darragh MacAnthony's eighth managerial appointment since January 2007

Grant McCann: 'Someone in mind' as assistant manager

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

Peterborough's new manager Grant McCann says he has "someone in mind" for assistant manager, who is currently at a Premier League club.

The 36-year-old told a press conference he wants to get out of League One "as soon as possible".

We need to get the focus back on promotion. I'm not coming into this blind, I know what I've got to do here.

Grant McCannNew Peterborough United manager

A 'proud moment' for Grant McCann

Mark Williamson

BBC Local Live

It's a "proud moment and I'm really looking forward to it," says Grant McCann, on being revealed as the new manager of Peterborough United. 

Getty Images

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony acknowledged that some people might think the appointment was a gamble, but said: "It's a bold choice, and the right choice."

"We know what we have to do over the summer and the changes that need to be met," he added.

Winning promotion will be hard work, says new Posh boss

Sam Edwards

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

It's going to take a lot of hard work to win promotion, Grant McCann has told the press conference, but he's confident he can do the job.

BBC

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony says the 36-year-old has a fiery temperament: "God help any player who crosses this guy."    

McCann release clause worth £2m

Putting faith in his manager's rise to glory, Darragh MacAnthony has revealed if anyone wants Grant McCann in the future - they'll have to pay £2m.

