Lockdown: Latest news from South West

A Plymouth MP has said the city can get through these “difficult months” if everyone pulls together.

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said a new lockdown was needed because “the government has lost control of the virus”.

He said: "Keir Starmer called for tighter restrictions yesterday, and I’m glad the government has followed his advice.

“Plymouth will rise to the challenge of a new national lockdown.

"We now need more support for those who will now struggle to make ends meet without work - including those self-employed people who have been excluded from support so far … The vaccine is coming, if we pull together we can get through these difficult few months."