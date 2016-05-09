BBC Local Live: Coventry & Warwickshire

That's the end of live updates today. We're back on Tuesday from 08:00 with more news, sport, travel and weather as it happens.
Watch: Phil Silvers shop in Coventry's Fargo
The BBC Business series My Shop visits a store in Coventry that houses a Phil Silvers museum.
When he turned 50, Steve Everitt decided to "take the plunge" and follow his life-long dream.
He opened a shop in Coventry's Fargo Village last year, which is both a cult memorabilia store and a museum devoted to the legendary American TV star.
Theft of number plates falls in Warwickshire
The amount of number plate thefts in Warwickshire has fallen by 80% - a sharper drop than that experienced by any other police force in England and Wales.
But as a whole, the West Midlands is one of seven areas where the problem has got worse. The region has seen the largest rise in such crimes, according to research by the RAC.
An average of 56 number plates are stolen every day from vehicles in England and Wales.
Watch: Latest weather for Coventry and Warwickshire
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Mostly cloudy this evening with outbreaks of showery rain, particularly after midnight.
The rain could turn heavy at times with some thunder possible and lows of 14C (57F).
Watching Mercury's transit safely
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
We shared a tweet from Warwick School earlier, showing pupils tracking Mercury's journey against the sun.
The school is reminding people that the boys have been using safe, specialist equipment.
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
- A Leamington man is sentenced to nine months for possessing and making indecent images of children
- Jaguar Land Rover sets targets to recruit ex-servicemen and women
- Theft of number plates falls in Warwickshire
Travel: M42 problems
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked and there's slow traffic on the M42 northbound between J3a M40 and J4, A34 (Shirley) because of a broken-down vehicle.
More details on BBC Travel.
Where do farmers stand on Brexit?
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
Farming and the European Union have gone hand in hand with the Common Agricultural Policy subsidising agriculture.
Warwickshire farming leader, Adam Quinny, has been telling me why he wants to remain in the EU.
Tomorrow we'll have a report from a farmer who wants to leave the European Union.
Patient's family 'devastated' over dumped records
Simon Glover
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
The grandaughter of a hospital patient whose records were among those found dumped near a bin say she's absolutely "devastated".
Jemma Lake said the family had "put their trust" in the NHS to care for her grandfather, who has late stage dementia, but they've "completely let him down".
University Hospital in Coventry says it's investigating how this could have happened.
Watch: Shakespeare sitcom airs tonight
Ben Elton's new Shakespeare sitcom starts tonight at 22:00 on BBC2.
Upstart Crow was commissioned as part of the BBC Shakespeare Festival 2016 - a major season celebrating the genius of Shakespeare, 400 years after his death.
Leamington man jailed for making indecent images of children
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
A Leamington Spa man has been sentenced to nine month in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of possessing and making indecent images of children, police say.
Dennis Ogden, 61, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court today and will also be placed on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years.
Police say the images were discovered during an investigation after a member of the public reported Ogden's suspicious behaviour in a local park.
Coombe Abbey up for two national accolades at annual CHS awards night
Coventry Observer
Coombe Abbey has continued its winning streak of national, regional and trade recognition after being shortlisted for two major awards.
Warwick pupils capture Mercury's transit
Vanessa Pearce
BBC Local Live
Skywatchers across the globe are observing Mercury transit the Sun, the little planet's third such pass in 14 it will make this century.
These pupils from Warwick School are watching the rare event.
Jaguar Land Rover targets armed forces recruits
Coventry-based Jaguar Land Rover says it wants to recruit 1,000 members of the armed forces by the end of the decade.
The car manufacturer, which is a partner of the Invictus Games, currently employs around 200 former military personnel.
Former Grenadier Guard and JLR worker, James McGill , is currently in Orlando competing in the games.
Cricket: Warwickshire all out for 152
We’ll work as a team, says new Coventry council leader as Lucas loyalists depart
Coventry Observer
Coventry City Council’s incoming new leader George Duggins has signaled he will bring his own style of leadership and teamwork, as councillors loyal to ousted Ann Lucas prepare to lose their jobs.
County Championship: Chopra fifty but Bears not out of the woods
Mike Taylor
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Varun Chopra has notched his half century but Warwickshire have lost six wickets before lunch on day two against Somerset.
Follow ball-by-ball commentary.
Record-breaking sales results for JLR
Jaguar Land Rover says it's posted its best ever April retail sales of 41,341 vehicles, up 11% on the same month last year.
They say it's the company's fourth consecutive record-breaking month.
Hospital apologises over dumped patient records
University Hospital in Coventry has apologised to patients whose details were found dumped near bins in the city.
Chief Operating Officer, David Eltringham, said it's "unacceptable" the information - found off-site, in a different part of Coventry - wasn't disposed of correctly.
He says the trust has been contacting the 12 patients to make them aware of what's happened and "offer support if wanted".
An internal investigation has been launched.
Chinese delegation visits Coventry to line up investment opportunities
A delegation of Chinese companies and organisations looking for foreign investment opportunities has chosen Coventry as its only UK location on a tour of Europe.
Representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce will join 29 delegates on the three-day visit later this month.
A special event is being held for the delegates, organised by UK Trade and Investment in partnership with the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub.