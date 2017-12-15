Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

All times stated are UK

Live updates for the West Midlands

Andy Giddings

BBC News

Good morning, we'll bring you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates between now and 18:00.

And we'll be covering Birmingham and the Black Country, Coventry and Warwickshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire and south Cheshire.

If you'd like to get in touch to comment or share your photos, visit our BBC Midlands Facebook page, email us, or tweet @BBCMTD.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, at J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.

Severe accident: A46 Warwickshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A46 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, between A422 Alcester Road and A435.

A46 Warwickshire - A46 closed in both directions between the A422 Alcester Road junction in Stratford-Upon-Avon and the A435 junction in Arrow, because of an accident involving lorry and ice.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for A426 Rugby.

M6 Warwickshire - M6 exit slip road closed southbound at J1, A426 (Rugby), because of snow and ice.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - Stationary traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a rolling road-block and an accident.

Port Vale 1-0 Coventry City

Football

Defender Nathan Smith scores the only goal of the game as Port Vale beat promotion-chasing Coventry 1-0 at Vale Park.

How sport has spread festive cheer

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman holds baby Logan Steel

Andrew Aloia

BBC Sport

BBC Sport takes a look at the ways sportspeople in England have engaged with their communities in the run-up to Christmas.

Wasps 49-24 Gloucester

Guy Thompson

Christian Wade's two tries help Wasps to a fifth straight Premiership victory with a bonus-point win over Gloucester.

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of an accident.

Coventry City 3-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Coventry celebrate goal

Coventry move to within one point of the automatic promotion places in League Two with a thrilling win over Wycombe.

Donations for families spending Christmas in hospital

Families spending Christmas at Warwick Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) will be given "blessing bags" this year donated by a Kenilworth mother.

Jayne Lavelle raised cash for the bags after having to spend time in the unit last year with her little boy.

Jayne Lavelle
Warwick Hospital

Local companies sponsored the bags which contain gifts for parents, siblings and babies themselves.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J16 for A3400 and J15 for A46.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden) and J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Skater left off ice after blades taken

Brandon Bailey

Brandon Bailey's family are fundraising on social media to try and get him some more £1,000 skates.

Man who murdered tattoo artist jailed for life

Michelle Dawes

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a tattoo artist.

Mark Nesmith, 35, was found with stab wounds at a petrol station in Coventry in June.

His killer, Tyler Smith, of Attoxhall Road, Coventry, who at an earlier hearing was also found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a weapon, was told at Birmingham Crown Court he would serve a minimum of 22 years.

Mark Nesmith
GRIZZLY ART COLLECTIVE

Two other men, Uzair Hussain, 24, of Crampers Field, Radford, and Sebastian Vastaki-Barsby, 19, of Barkers Butts Lane, Coundon, were jailed for three and two-and-a-half years respectively after being found guilty of violent disorder.

Tyler Smith, Sebastian Vastaki-Barsby and Uzair Hussain
West Midlands Police

Man, 83, killed in hit-and-run

Foleshill Road in Coventry

The 83-year-old man had been "enjoying a pleasant evening with friends" before he was struck.

Arrest following elderly man's hit-and-run death

Allen Cook

BBC News

An elderly man's died in a hit-and-run crash.

The club on Foleshill Road
Google

West Midlands Police said the 83-year-old had just left Parkstone Working Men’s Club in Coventry and was crossing Foleshill Road when it happened just after 22:00 on Thursday.

The ambulance service said he went into cardiac arrest and, despite crews' efforts, died at the scene.

Officers say they've arrested a 27-year-old man from Coventry on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for M40 and J4 for A34 affecting J16 for A3400.

M42 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M42 northbound between J3a M40 and J4, A34 (Shirley), because of an accident. Congestion on M40 to J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden) and to J3, A435 (Portway).

'Christmas in a bag' handed to refugees

Tom Cooke

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

About 600 bags containing ingredients for a Christmas dinner are being handed out to refugees and asylum seekers spending Christmas in Coventry.

Christmas bags
BBC

Local charity Carriers of Hope said all the contents had been donated by the public.

Each package, worth about £25, contains cake, chocolate and mince pies, along with a voucher to buy fresh food.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, from Corley Services to M6 J3A.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound from Corley Services to M6 J3a, because of an accident.

In the papers: Secret city power station

Coventry Telegraph

Among the stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today:

Burst water main affecting bus services

BBC News Travel

Buses are being diverted away from a burst water main on Corporation Street in Nuneaton.

Severn Trent says it's investigating.

Video: What's the weather doing today?

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

After a misty start, it should be a dry and mild day with highs of 12C (54F).

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J9 for M6 Toll and J10 for A5.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound between J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth) and J10, A5 (Tamworth), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J16 for A3400 and M42 J3A.

M40 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden) and M42 J3a, because of an accident.

England lose Daly and Hughes to injury

Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes

England will be without wing Elliot Daly and back row Nathan Hughes for at least half of the Six Nations through injury.

Council denies bailing out developer despite £10m fund

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Coventry City Council denies "bailing out" the developer of its new headquarters, despite investing £10m in the company.

The local authority has announced it's going into partnership with the Irish-based developers, Friargate Coventry LLP.

Friargate development
Friargate Coventry

The scheme, which still hasn't got a major tenant, will also get £50m from the West Midlands Combined Authority to build a second tower block at the site by the railway station.

Jim O'Boyle, the cabinet member for jobs and regeneration, said the decision was about "investing in the future to create jobs and housing" rather than a handout to a struggling developer.

What's the weather going to do?

BBC Weather

Staying largely dry and cloudy overnight, and feeling mild with lows of 8C (46F).

After another misty start to the day, tomorrow will be largely dry and cloudy with mild temperatures again.

In the papers: Affordable homes built in city

Coventry Telegraph

Here are some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today:

Giant carvings stolen from park

Two giant wood carvings, one which stands over 6ft (1.8m) tall, have been stolen from a Warwickshire park.

Carvings
Kingsbury Water Park

The two eagle carvings at Kingsbury Water Park had been made by countryside ranger James Taylor.

"One of them is so heavy it must have taken three men to lift it", he said.

The pieces, which took about a week to carve and are worth about £500 each, "are extremely popular with the public", he said, "I'm really annoyed".

The theft, from a secure, locked yard, has been reported to Warwickshire Police.

Shell buying First Utility for undisclosed sum

BBC Business News

Shell is to acquire Coventry energy firm First Utility for an undisclosed amount of money.

First Utility logo
First Utility

The deal is subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to complete in early 2018.

“The supply and demand of residential energy is rapidly changing, driven by new technologies that enable householders to better manage their energy use, and the need for a low-carbon energy system,” said Mark Gainsborough, Shell’s Executive Vice President of New Energies.

“This combination will enable Shell to enter a new part of the energy market in the UK and to improve choice for customers by delivering innovative services at competitive prices.”

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J4A for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A435 Portway and J3A for M40.

M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound between J3, A435 (Portway) and J3a M40, because of a broken down vehicle.

2020s vision for the West Midlands

The leader of Birmingham City Council has pointed out that's it's going to be a couple of busy years in the West Midlands.

Energy company to be taken over by Shell

BBC Business News

Oil giant Shell has agreed to buy Coventry-based energy supplier First Utility.

The company based at Westwood Business Park is the UK's largest energy supplier outside the big six.

It supplies 825,000 homes with gas, electricity or broadband.

Relocating Channel 4 would bring 'clear benefits'

Channel 4 relocating out of London would give a "clear benefit to the country", Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has told MPs.

Channel 4 logo
Channel 4

Sites have been proposed in Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull and Dudley to house the broadcaster.

Ms Bradley said the government was "still in discussions" about a move, but said as a publicly owned broadcaster Channel 4 was expected to deliver "public benefits above and beyond commercial benefits".

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) estimates a move could boost the region's economy by £5bn over 10 years.

After Coventry's UK City of Culture 2021 win, Birmingham winning the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Financial Times correspondent Andrew Bounds said the capture of Channel 4 would be the ultimate "hat trick for the West Midlands".

BreakingCash stolen in armed robbery

Robbers threatened staff with crowbars in a Leamington Spa store, before tying them up and making off with self-service cash boxes police say.

The three targeted Sainsbury's on Rugby Road, Cubbington at about 06:00 this morning.

Sainsbury's Cubbington
Google

Officers say nobody was hurt during the incident but it was "very upsetting for the staff and customers".

Warwickshire Police are keen to talk to a dog walker who was in the area around the time of the incident.

Coventry sign Reading's Barrett on loan

Reading forward Josh Barrett looks on in a game against Blackburn in 2016

Coventry City sign Reading forward Josh Barrett on a loan deal until the end of the season, starting from 2 January.

Christmas getaway: Roadworks lifted to help drivers

Allen Cook

BBC News

For many people across the West Midlands, tomorrow marks the start of the annual Christmas getaway, as people move around the country to be ready for Christmas Day.

To try and help, Highways England says it's lifting or finishing almost 400 miles of roadworks by tomorrow morning including on the A446 Stonebridge Road near Coleshill.

Cones on road
Getty Images

However, several are staying in place as the organisation says they'll be too dangerous to remove, including:

  • M6 Junction 16 (Crewe) to 19 (Knutsford) - Motorway upgrade - 20 miles
  • M6 Junction 8 (West Bromwich) to M5 Junction 3 (near Oldbury) - Structural repairs with speed limits - 7 miles

