Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Good morning, we'll bring you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates between now and 18:00.

And we'll be covering Birmingham and the Black Country, Coventry and Warwickshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire and south Cheshire.

If you'd like to get in touch to comment or share your photos, visit our BBC Midlands Facebook page , email us, or tweet @BBCMTD .