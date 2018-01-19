Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for carrying out an unprovoked knife attack on a teenager outside a Coventry dessert shop.
Shai Dilbert was found guilty of knife offences after slashing a 17-year-old on his chin.
The youth had tried to intervene in an altercation that Dilbert has having with another person outside Creams desert shop in the Hillfields area of the city last July.
Unemployed Dilbert, of Victoria Street, Coventry, was jailed for five years for wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a class B drug. He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 19 January.
Bitcoin: Youngsters using pocket money to invest
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
A Coventry shopkeeper who has introduced a machine allowing customers to buy and sell the virtual currency Bitcoin says he has a variety of customers using it.
The machine allows customers to purchase the digital currency and transfer them to a wallet stored on a smartphone.
Paul Cheema, of Malcolm's NISA store in Elm Tree Avenue, said some youngsters are using their pocket money to buy the currency "a fiver at a time" along with "more serious traders".
You can see my full report on Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.
First animal for 2018 born at Twycross Zoo
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Twycross Zoo has announced the birth of its first ever Kirk's dik-dik.
The animal, which is a type of small antelope, is originally from east Africa.
Named "Pogo Junior" by zookeepers, she currently weights less than 1kg (2lbs) at the moment.
'I was addicted to pulling my hair out'
Megan Malone says it stopped her doing things she loved.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A452 and J12 for B4451.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa) and J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an incident. Traffic is coping well.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound
M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - M42 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Coventry City
Coventry City ensure at least one League Two side is in the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup after winning at League One MK Dons.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, before J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Broken down lorry and all traffic being temporarily held on M6 northbound before J2, M69 (Coventry).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - Rolling road-block and emergency repairs on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Gang jailed for forging ID documents
The men created the documents to help immigration offenders live illegally in the UK.Read more
Is bitcoin finally going mainstream?
By David Gregory-Kumar
Science, Environment & Rural Affairs, BBC News
New ways to buy bitcoins themselves and new ways to spend them are appearing in the Midlands.Read more
New witness in search for missing mum
Nicola Payne, 18, went missing walking to her parent's house in Coventry in 1991.Read more
Video: What's the weekend weather going to be like?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Staying dry overnight but cloudy with lows of 3C (37F).
Tomorrow will be wet and windy but remaining mild with highs of 10C (50F).
Man in court over Boxing Day murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Warwick.
Scott Bosley, 29, was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kettlewell Close, Warwick, at 22:20 on 26 December.
Harry Stone, 21, of Sutherland Close in the town, appeared at Warwick Crown Court today to face the charge.
The hearing was adjourned to the same court on 25 June.
Nicola Payne: New information in search for missing teen
A new witness has come forward with information about missing Coventry teenager Nicola Payne.
The 18-year-old went missing while walking across wasteland near her parent's house in Coventry in December 1991.
At a press conference this afternoon, Nicola's parents, John and Marilyn Payne, confirmed police had now received new information following the forensic search at Coombe Abbey this week.
A £100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the discovery Nicola's body.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A5 and J9 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of an accident. Travel time is around 15 minutes.
In the papers: Teen jailed for terror offences
Coventry Telegraph
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today are:
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of earlier emergency repairs. All lanes have been re-opened.
Teenager jailed over Syria travel bid
A judge says Sandeep Samra, 18, was effectively "training" herself to watch extreme content.Read more
Knife attack lands teen in jail
