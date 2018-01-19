Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A452 and J12 for B4451.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa) and J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an incident. Traffic is coping well.

