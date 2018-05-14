Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Singers with disabilities are recording a song as a wedding gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
School expansion plans submitted
David Lawrence
A temporary classroom could be in place at a popular Hartshill school in time for the new school year in September.
Warwickshire County Council could be asked to turn some of the wide grass verges on the surrounding roads into parking places to help cater for the rising numbers.
Michael Drayton Junior School, on The Woodlands in the centre of the village, currently has 500 pupils but extra space is needed to deal with children moving into new homes being built in their catchment areas of Galley Common, Ansley Common and Camp Hill.
The county council has applied to North Warwickshire District Council to site the portakabin on the school playground as a temporary measure until a planned extension is built.
Almost 200 T-shirts have been exchanged between British and Iraqi refugee children.
Going to the Royal Wedding? Get an early train
Spectators planning train trips to Windsor for the royal wedding are advised to begin journeys early.
Rail operator Great Western Railway (GWR) urged passengers to "travel early
and travel light" to reach the Berkshire town in time for the procession.
GWR published a series of train times under the heading "What time can I leave?" to aid people travelling to Windsor, including journeys from Stafford at 5.25am, Solihull at 6.24am, Tamworth at 6.31am and Leamington Spa at 6.38am.
All of these trips are due to arrive at Slough at around 8am or 9am for a connection to Windsor.
Severe disruption: M69 Leicestershire southbound
M69 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A5 Hinckley and M6 J2.
M69 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M69 southbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and M6 J2, Coventry, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.
Cities bid for Channel 4 relocation
Formal bids to become the new headquarters of Channel 4 have been submitted today.
The West Midlands bid focuses on a number of sites in Coventry and Birmingham.
The bid "emphasises our strengths in connectedness and diversity", Andy Street, West Midlands Metro Mayor said.
Stoke-on-Trent has also submitted a bid to become a creative hub for the broadcaster.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Heavy traffic and two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J7 for M6 affecting J3A for M40.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J7 M6, because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is around 20 minutes. Congestion to J3a M40.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident earlier on. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened.
Two-week gun surrender starts
A two-week firearms surrender has started in the West Midlands in a bid to tackle violent crime.
During the last amnesty 250 weapons and ammunition were handed in.
The force says guns can be taken to any one of its 10 police stations.
They can be surrendered anonymously, but the history of live weapons will be checked for any evidence of criminal use.
What's the weather got in store today?
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between M42 J3A and J15 for A46.
M40 Warwickshire - M40 partially blocked southbound between M42 J3a and J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, before J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Stationary traffic on M6 northbound before J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J1 for A426 Rugby and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Heavy traffic and two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J1, A426 (Rugby) in Churchover and J2, M69 (Coventry) in Warwickshire, because of an accident.
Rhodes sees Bears to third straight win
Warwickshire's Will Rhodes hits his first century as the Division Two leaders beat Northants for a third straight win.Read more
Man in his 80s killed in hit-and-run
A man was hit by blue BMW car in Coventry and died at the scene of the incident.Read more
Coventry City 1-1 Notts County
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at the Ricoh Arena
Coventry City net a controversial late penalty to draw level with Notts County in their League Two play-off semi-final.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Stone bowls Bears into commanding position
Olly Stone helps bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northants.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - Slow traffic and two lanes closed on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound
M6 Toll Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between M6 J3A and J4 for M42.
M6 Toll Warwickshire - Two lanes closed on M6 Toll southbound between M6 J3a and J4, M42 (Coleshill).
Midlands cities bid for Channel 4 move
The broadcaster is due to relocate out of London in early 2019, bringing about 300 jobs.Read more
Hitting the high notes for royal wedding
Crook and Bracewell rescue Northants
Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's eighth-wicket stand of 122 keeps Northamptonshire in contention on day one at Edgbaston.Read more
Blind charity school in special measures
The Care Quality Commission says Five Pears Court is "not safe" and rated it as "inadequate".Read more
Special measures for RNIB home
An accommodation facility at a specialist school under investigation after an allegation of "potentially abusive practice", has been put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission.
Five Pears Court, in Coventry, is one of a group of specialist built bungalows at the Pears Centre, run by the Royal National Institute of Blind People.
The CQC rated the home, which provides specialist accommodation, nursing and personal care for children and young people, as inadequate, after three recent inspections, and said it was failing to provide safe care.
One child had been removed from the service by commissioners, due to "concerns about their care and welfare", it said.
A separate inquiry by the Charity Commission is also underway after concerns were raised by Ofsted.
In the papers: Life-changing eye treatment given
Some of the main stories in this week's Stratford Observer are:
Freight container dumped in back garden
Jane Sollis believes the container was taken off a lorry and winched into her back garden.Read more
'I owe my career to Birmingham' - actor backs C4 move
Stephanie Barnard
BBC News
There's competition between cities in the West Midlands to become one of the regional hubs for Channel 4.
Birmingham and Coventry's bid is bed led by West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street.
He's always spoken confidently about Birmingham or Coventry having the "connectedness, the creativity and the diversity to be the natural home for Channel 4".
The writer and creator behind the BBC series Citizen Khan, Adil Ray is backing his home city of Birmingham.
In the papers: Man charged over armed robbery
Some of the main stories on the Coventry Telegraph website today are:
Wasps sign five Championship players
Bristol fly-half Billy Searle is among five Championship players signed by Wasps for the 2018/19 Premiership campaign.Read more
T-shirt swaps help cultural understanding
It will be dry this morning with spells of sunshine, although cloud will start to thicken later with top temperatures of 16C (61F).
A dry night ahead, but it will become chilly under the long clear spells with lows of 3C (37F).
Man killed after mobility scooter row
Scott Bosley was stabbed during an altercation about a mobility scooter being vandalised.Read more
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J7 for M6 affecting J3A for M40.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J7 M6, because of a broken down vehicle. Travel time is around 20 minutes. Congestion to J3a M40.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident earlier on. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened.
Assault probe councillor steps down
Rob Tromans, the former deputy PCC, was elected in the Nuneaton and Bedworth council elections.Read more
Coventry sign midfielder Westbrooke
League Two side Coventry City sign Brentford midfielder Zain Westbrooke on a free transfer.Read more
More than 2,000 potholes reported in a month
More than 2,000 potholes have been reported on Warwickshire's roads in just a little over a month, according to the county council.
The local authority said the cold weather brought by the "Beast from the East" was partly to blame.
In March, the Department for Transport announced £1.4m of extra funding to repair roads in Warwickshire.
Warwickshire County Council said on average 15,000 potholes are reported annually - although it expects that figure to be higher this year.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J1 for A426 Rugby.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J1, A426 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
