Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.

Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.

Cyclists who died in war remembered

Cyclists who died in war remembered
Lycra-clad cyclists gather each year at the memorial to remember those who gave their lives in the world wars.

Saracens 57-33 Wasps

Alex Lozowski celebrates with Owen Farrell

Saracens reach their fourth Premiership final in five years as they beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking semi-final.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Notts County 1-4 Coventry City (2-5 agg)

Maxime Biamou

Tom Garry

BBC Sport

Coventry City beat Notts County to reach the League Two play-off final and move closer to a first promotion since 1967.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.

Video: Bright and sunny days ahead

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off

An image of the winning entry in the Royal College of Midwife's Great Midwifery Cake Off

A midwife from Warwick Hospital has been announced as the winner of the Great Midwifery Cake Off for 2018

Severe accident: A5 Warwickshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.

A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.

'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'

Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.

University of Warwick
University of Warwick

The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.

Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.

Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.

Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.

The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.

Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.

In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding

Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.

This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.

Royal wedding
@StBernsPrimary

Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

St John's wedding
BBC
pupils
@YewTreeB6

And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.

Temporary classroom given green light

Local Democracy Reporting Service

David Lawrence

New arrivals at a Hartshill school will be taught in a new temporary classroom after plans were given the go-ahead by North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning committee.

North Warwickshire Borough Council
Google

Michael Drayton Junior School currently has 500 pupils but needs extra accommodation to deal with children moving into new homes being built in Galley Common, Ansley Common and Camp Hill.

Councillors agreed to an application to site the portable building on the school playground until September 2019 while an extension is built.

Notts County 2-1 Coventry City

Football

Jonathan Forte scores twice as Notts County beat League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.

Union reaches university staff recognition agreement

An agreement has been reached to allow a college union to represent staff employed by Coventry University Group (CU).

Coventry University
Coventry University

The University and College Union (UCU) said staff employed at the university had been denied trade union representation at the organisation since it was set up five years ago.

The agreement will allow staff to be represented by the UCU on issues including pay and working conditions, it said.

In the papers: Transport link scheme funding

Coventry Live

Coventry Live

These are some of the main stories on the Coventry Live website today:

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds

Royal wedding 2018: Meet the other nearly-weds
The BBC meets couples across the UK sharing their big day with Harry and Meghan.

Severe congestion: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe congestion, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A452.

M6 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J4a M42 and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). In the roadworks area.

Severe accident: A45 Warwickshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A45 Warwickshire eastbound severe accident, between B4455 and A4071 Straight Mile.

A45 Warwickshire - A45 London Road in Stretton-on-Dunsmore closed eastbound between the B4455 junction and the A4071 Straight Mile junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and a spillage of diesel on the road.

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A361 and J12 for B4451.

M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) in Overthorpe and J12, B4451 (Gaydon) in Warwickshire, because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A34 and J3A for M40.

M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J3a M40, because of a broken down vehicle.

Record-breaking Derbyshire beat Bears

Billy Godleman

Derbyshire pile up 357-8, their highest-ever 50-over score, to beat Warwickshire in the opening round of the One-Day Cup.

Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:

Shefali Oza

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J3A for M6 Toll and Corley Services.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J3a M6 Toll and Corley Services, because of a broken down vehicle.

BreakingFather of hit-and-run death boys found dead in Greece

The father of two boys killed by a hit-and-run driver in Coventry has been found dead in Greece, police confirm.

Reece Platt-May was found in the early hours of the morning at a hotel in Corfu.

Corey and Casper Platt-May
Family handout

West Midlands Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Casper Platt-May, two, and his brother Corey, six, were struck while on their way to a park in February.

Robert Brown, 53, the driver who hit the boys, was jailed for nine years last month.

BreakingCoventry gets City of Sport honour

Coventry has been chosen as the UK's European City of Sport for 2019.

The bidding team say they will now work on a programme of events to encourage young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to get active and enjoy sports.

Bid team
Coventry City Council

Coventry will join cities across Europe in holding the title, awarded by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation.

The city council plans to celebrate the opening of the new £36m water park in the city centre and a 50m pool at the Alan Higgs centre.

European City of Sport 2019 will be a special year for our city, and the perfect build up to City of Culture in 2021."

Councillor George DugginsCoventry City Council

In the papers: Man arrested after police operation

Coventry Live

Coventry Live

These are some of the main stories on the Coventry Live website today:

Buyers sought for remaining Countrywide stores

Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.

The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.

Countrywide HQ
Google

A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.

KPMG were appointed as administrators by the company in March.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of emergency repairs.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J4 for M42 and J4A for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J4a M42, because of an accident involving two lorries and a car. Approach with care.

