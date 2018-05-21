Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.

The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.

A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.

KPMG were appointed as administrators by the company in March.