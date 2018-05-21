Latest updates: Coventry and Warwickshire

A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.
A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'
Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.
The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.
Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.
Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.
Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.
The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.
Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.
The BBC meets couples across the UK sharing their big day with Harry and Meghan.
Severe congestion: M6 Warwickshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe congestion, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A452.
M6 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J4a M42 and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A45 Warwickshire eastbound
BBC News Travel
A45 Warwickshire eastbound severe accident, between B4455 and A4071 Straight Mile.
A45 Warwickshire - A45 London Road in Stretton-on-Dunsmore closed eastbound between the B4455 junction and the A4071 Straight Mile junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and a spillage of diesel on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.
The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.
A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel takes four wickets as the Bears beat Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cyclists who died in war remembered
Saracens 57-33 Wasps
Saracens reach their fourth Premiership final in five years as they beat Wasps 57-33 in a record-breaking semi-final.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A444 and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane blocked on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and M6 J3a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Notts County 1-4 Coventry City (2-5 agg)
Tom Garry
BBC Sport
Coventry City beat Notts County to reach the League Two play-off final and move closer to a first promotion since 1967.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J2 for M69 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J2, M69 (Coventry) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off
A midwife from Warwick Hospital has been announced as the winner of the Great Midwifery Cake Off for 2018Read more
Severe accident: A5 Warwickshire both ways
A5 Warwickshire both ways severe accident, at Woodford Lane.
A5 Warwickshire - A5 in Fenny Drayton blocked and slow traffic in both directions at the Woodford Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Exercise fails to slow decline in people with dementia'
Some kinds of exercise do not prevent decline among dementia patients and may even worsen cognitive impairment, a new study suggests.
The study, by the Universities of Warwick and Oxford, published in the British Medical Journal found that among patients with mild to moderate dementia an exercise programme did not halt the progress of their condition.
Participants who had taken part in an exercise programme had slightly worse scores in an Alzheimer's assessment when they were tested a year later.
Patients from memory clinics across 15 regions of England were invited to take part in the study.
Coventry's 2Tone Taxi back on the streets
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
A special taxi, created by the listeners of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, is returning to the city.
The 2Tone Taxi tells the story of Coventry - its special places, people and hidden gems.
Coventry is famous for the 2Tone music of the 1970s Ska scene and manufacturing the iconic London Taxi.
Long journey home after remand hearing
His solicitor says he was held overnight only for the case to be dropped after a 10-minute hearing.Read more
In pictures: Schools celebrate royal wedding
Royal wedding ceremonies have been taking place across the region.
This pair were wed at St Bernadette's Primary, in Yardley, Birmingham.
Molly and Reece took part in a ceremony at St John's Primary in Coventry, overseen by Rev Andy March dressed as the Archbishop of Canterbury.
And these pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Aston, Birmingham all enjoyed a royal lunch in the sunshine.
Temporary classroom given green light
Local Democracy Reporting Service
David Lawrence
New arrivals at a Hartshill school will be taught in a new temporary classroom after plans were given the go-ahead by North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning committee.
Michael Drayton Junior School currently has 500 pupils but needs extra accommodation to deal with children moving into new homes being built in Galley Common, Ansley Common and Camp Hill.
Councillors agreed to an application to site the portable building on the school playground until September 2019 while an extension is built.
Notts County 2-1 Coventry City
Jonathan Forte scores twice as Notts County beat League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.Read more
Union reaches university staff recognition agreement
An agreement has been reached to allow a college union to represent staff employed by Coventry University Group (CU).
The University and College Union (UCU) said staff employed at the university had been denied trade union representation at the organisation since it was set up five years ago.
The agreement will allow staff to be represented by the UCU on issues including pay and working conditions, it said.
In the papers: Transport link scheme funding
Coventry Live
Coventry Live
These are some of the main stories on the Coventry Live website today:
Tribute to hit-and-run death father
Chelsea Platt-May described brother Reece as her "protector" and "friend".Read more
Home Office denies cannabis plea for boy
The family of epilepsy sufferer Alfie Dingley, six, says he has fewer seizures after taking the drug.Read more
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
I do day: Meet the UK's other nearly-weds
Severe congestion: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe congestion, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A452.
M6 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J4a M42 and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich). In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A45 Warwickshire eastbound
A45 Warwickshire eastbound severe accident, between B4455 and A4071 Straight Mile.
A45 Warwickshire - A45 London Road in Stretton-on-Dunsmore closed eastbound between the B4455 junction and the A4071 Straight Mile junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and a spillage of diesel on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Father of hit-and-run boys found dead
Reece Platt-May, whose sons were killed by a speeding driver, was found dead in a Greek hotel.Read more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A361 and J12 for B4451.
M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) in Overthorpe and J12, B4451 (Gaydon) in Warwickshire, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J4 for A34 and J3A for M40.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M42 southbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J3a M40, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Record-breaking Derbyshire beat Bears
Derbyshire pile up 357-8, their highest-ever 50-over score, to beat Warwickshire in the opening round of the One-Day Cup.Read more
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J3A for M6 Toll and Corley Services.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J3a M6 Toll and Corley Services, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BreakingFather of hit-and-run death boys found dead in Greece
The father of two boys killed by a hit-and-run driver in Coventry has been found dead in Greece, police confirm.
Reece Platt-May was found in the early hours of the morning at a hotel in Corfu.
West Midlands Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Casper Platt-May, two, and his brother Corey, six, were struck while on their way to a park in February.
Robert Brown, 53, the driver who hit the boys, was jailed for nine years last month.
BreakingCoventry gets City of Sport honour
Coventry has been chosen as the UK's European City of Sport for 2019.
The bidding team say they will now work on a programme of events to encourage young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to get active and enjoy sports.
Coventry will join cities across Europe in holding the title, awarded by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation.
The city council plans to celebrate the opening of the new £36m water park in the city centre and a 50m pool at the Alan Higgs centre.
In the papers: Man arrested after police operation
Coventry Live
Coventry Live
These are some of the main stories on the Coventry Live website today:
Buyers sought for remaining Countrywide stores
Administrators for Countrywide Farmers PLC say they've found new owners for a number of its stores and are keeping some trading in the hope they can be sold too.
The Bridgnorth store in Shropshire is now being run by the Wynnstay chain, while those in Bromsgrove, Bromyard, Ledbury, Whitchurch and Ludlow are being kept open by the administrators agents Hilco Capital.
A number, including those at Nuneaton, Bearley and Tredington in Warwickshire, Evesham and Malvern in Worcestershire, Hereford, Market Drayton in Shropshire have had to close.
KPMG were appointed as administrators by the company in March.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J4 for M42 and J4A for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J4a M42, because of an accident involving two lorries and a car. Approach with care.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time