Live

Women's Tour: Stage Four - Warwickshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Stage four starts in Warwick at 10:30
  2. The 158-mile stage ends in Burton Dassett
  3. Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore currently leads Women's Tour

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  2. Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore leads Women's Tour

    BBC Sport

    Ten riders were taken to hospital with "minor to moderate injuries", after Wednesday's stage of the Women's Tour.

    Women's Tour
    Copyright: PA

    Race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.

    Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.

    Today sees the Tour travel to Warwickshire on a testing route to Burton Dassett Country Park.

  3. Park closed for Women's Tour

    Burton Dassett Country Park will be closed to vehicles throughout the day for the Women's Tour.

    Women's Tour
    Copyright: Women's Tour

    The park will host the competition's first ever hill-top finish, expected to be about 15:00.

    Spectators are advised to find alternative parking and walk to the climb.

  4. Women's Tour: The route

    The Women's Tour is due to start in Warwick at 10:30, passing through Kenilworth and Warwick University arriving in Meriden at about 11:15.

    Route map
    Copyright: Women's Tour

    The cyclists cross north Warwickshire through Corley and Fillongley, then on to Nuneaton and Bedworth through Bedworth Heath, Bedworth and Bulkington.

    The race has two designated Queen of the Mountains climbs, the first will be at Edge Hill, just on the outskirts of Arlescote, which is expected to be at about 14:00.

    As the competitors approach the stage finish they will enter Burton Dassett for the first time at approximately 13:45 with the final climb ending at about 15:00.

    All details of timings can be found here.

  5. County prepares to host Women's Tour stage

    Warwickshire will host Stage Four of the Women's Tour today, starting at 10:30 in Warwick and ending at Burton Dassett Country Park.

    Sixteen of the world’s top female cycling teams and ninety-six of the world’s best women cyclists are taking part in the competition.

    Women's Tour
    Copyright: BBC

    The 158.9km stage will pass through Ashorne, Wellesbourne, Warmington and Avon Dassett.

    There are two designated Queen of the Mountains climbs will take place on the route, one of which being cycled three times.

    View more on twitter
Back to top