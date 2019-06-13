Women's Tour: Stage Four - Warwickshire

This is how Marianne Vos signed off last night after the crash forced her out of the race.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Voss: Crash 'left me looking like a boxer'
Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore leads Women's Tour
Ten riders were taken to hospital with "minor to moderate injuries", after Wednesday's stage of the Women's Tour.
Race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.
Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.
Today sees the Tour travel to Warwickshire on a testing route to Burton Dassett Country Park.
Park closed for Women's Tour
Burton Dassett Country Park will be closed to vehicles throughout the day for the Women's Tour.
The park will host the competition's first ever hill-top finish, expected to be about 15:00.
Spectators are advised to find alternative parking and walk to the climb.
Women's Tour: The route
The Women's Tour is due to start in Warwick at 10:30, passing through Kenilworth and Warwick University arriving in Meriden at about 11:15.
The cyclists cross north Warwickshire through Corley and Fillongley, then on to Nuneaton and Bedworth through Bedworth Heath, Bedworth and Bulkington.
The race has two designated Queen of the Mountains climbs, the first will be at Edge Hill, just on the outskirts of Arlescote, which is expected to be at about 14:00.
As the competitors approach the stage finish they will enter Burton Dassett for the first time at approximately 13:45 with the final climb ending at about 15:00.
All details of timings can be found here.
County prepares to host Women's Tour stage
Warwickshire will host Stage Four of the Women's Tour today, starting at 10:30 in Warwick and ending at Burton Dassett Country Park.
Sixteen of the world’s top female cycling teams and ninety-six of the world’s best women cyclists are taking part in the competition.
The 158.9km stage will pass through Ashorne, Wellesbourne, Warmington and Avon Dassett.
There are two designated Queen of the Mountains climbs will take place on the route, one of which being cycled three times.