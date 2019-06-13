Women's Tour: Stage Four - Warwickshire

Ten riders were taken to hospital with "minor to moderate injuries", after Wednesday's stage of the Women's Tour.

Race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.

Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.

Today sees the Tour travel to Warwickshire on a testing route to Burton Dassett Country Park.