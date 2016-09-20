BBC Local Live: Cumbria

It's also emerged that the number of inmates at the prison, which has space for 650 men, is being halved with almost immediate effect after an intervention by the National Offender Management Service, which runs prisons on behalf of the Home Office.
In a statement, the ministry said it took any allegations of unacceptable or inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously, and it is giving its full support to the police inquiry, which is codenamed Operation Knightsbridge.
Cumbria's weather: Dry and a chance of pleasant sun
It should stay largely dry and feeling pleasant in any sunny spells with highs of 17C (63F).
Martin Lewes
Reporter
How the new Barrow-born boss of GSK rose to prominence
We've some more about Emma Walmsley, born 47 years ago in Barrow and just appointed to the top job at one of the largest employers in Furness.
In a statement, Ms Walmsley said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed GSK's next CEO.
"I'm looking forward to working with Andrew and other leaders over the next few months to ensure a smooth handover and to develop plans for 2017 and beyond."
Analysis: Born in Barrow, soon to be one of the UK's most powerful businesswomen
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
Barrow-born Emma Walmsley will become one of the most powerful business figures in the UK when she takes over as chief executive of GSK in March of next year.
The pharmaceutical giant is the fourth most valuable public company in Britain with 100,000 employees around the world, 16,000 of them here.
GSK has changed dramatically under her predecessor Sir Andrew Witty, with Ms Walmsley an important agent in that change.
It was not without its critics, with many investors arguing the company would be worth more split into separate businesses.
After a bumpy few years punctuated by poor financial performance and drug mis-selling scandals in the US and China, GSK has recently hit a more confident stride.
Its shares have risen 20% over the last year and it recently invested £275m in expanding its UK manufacturing facilities, including major developments in Ulverston.
New bridge forms part of city's cycle links
A new bridge over the Cumbria coast railway line in Currock was opened this afternoon, making a new link in Carlisle's network for pedestrians and cyclists.
Youngsters from Robert Ferguson primary school were among the first to ride across the £2.6m structure.
Farron tempts Labour rebels on national stage
The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron's been striding the national stage this week, as leader of the Liberal Democrats at the party conference in Brighton.
Mr Farron praised some of the policies of Tony Blair, and said Labour had "left the stage" under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.
Carlisle robbery: Police seek silver Vauxhall
Police have released more information about a robbery at a Bargain Booze off-licence in Carlisle last night.
Detectives say the three men, who wore balaclavas, did not use weapons, but subjected two staff to a "terrifying ordeal".
The robbers made their escape just before 21:00 from the store in Beechwood Avenue, and police say they're studying CCTV footage.
Acting Det Insp Vicki Coombes said: "We have had information of a silver car, similar in shape to a Vauxhall Vectra, being sighted in the area shortly after the robbery.
"We ask anyone who knows anything about this vehicle to get in touch."
Cumbria's weather: A cloudy but dry night
There's a cloudy but dry night to come, and some mist and fog patches are likely. Temperatures will fall to 10C (50F).
Severe accident: A5086 Cumbria both ways
A5086 Cumbria both ways severe accident, at Cleator Gate.
GSK's new chief executive was born in Barrow
The new chief executive of GSK, which is one of the main employers in south Cumbria, was born in Barrow in Furness.
Emma Walmsley is currently head of consumer health care, and she'll replace Sir Andrew Witty next March.
She'll be one of just seven female chief executives of FTSE 100 companies.
Listen: An air ambulance doctor's reunited with one of his patients
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The work of air ambulances is being highlighted this week, not least because they're a key part of the health service that's supported entirely by voluntary donations.
Cumbria is served by the Great North Air Ambulance, based near Penrith, and the North West Air Ambulance, which operates from Blackpool and Manchester.
BBC Radio Cumbria's Sara Dumbell spoke to Dr Theo Weston about the life saving work.
Ferry link road to close for resurfacing
The Ferry Approach road at Bowness on Windermere is being resurfaced over the next four evenings.
The road, and the ferry service, will end at 18:00 this evening and probably for the next three nights.
Ulverston restaurant secures coveted AA rosette
An Ulverston restaurant with rooms has received a prestigious award from the AA just 12 months after opening.
Woman admits sexual activity with teenager
A 37-year-old woman who admitted sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy has been warned she may be given a suspended jail sentence.
Angela Gatt, from Dalrymple in Ayr, was due to go on trial this week but changed her plea to guilty.
No details have been given of the offence, which happened in North Cumbria in June last year.
Judge Barbara Forrester adjourned the case until 18 October, and remanded Gatt on conditional bail while background reports are prepared.
Travel: No incidents on the roads this afternoon
Heading out and about this afternoon - well remarkably there are no incidents listed on our travel website.
New teacher at top of merged college
Barrow Sixth Form College, which recently merged with the Furness College, has a new leader.
Jeff Chadd will be the head of sixth form and will manage the Rating Lane site.
He has worked for the Sixth Form College for more than 20 years, and is the former deputy principal.
'Success Regime' chairman visits Cockermouth hospital
The man leading a controversial plan to review the way healthcare is provided in parts of Cumbria will visit Cockermouth Community Hospital this afternoon.
Sir Neil McKay chairs the Success Regime - introduced by NHS England to sort out the problems within the area's health services.
He will meet the Labour MP for Workington, Sue Hayman, and the Labour leader of Allerdale Council, Alan Smith.
Last month, Allerdale council passed a motion of no-confidence in the Success Regime, and Cockermouth Hospital's been identified by the Cumbria Partnership Trust as having staffing problems..
A sheepish welcome to our visitors...
Tourists visiting Cumbria are often fascinated by the traditional farming methods used and the native breed of Herdwick sheep.
And sometimes by the look of this, the sheep are just as fascinated by the tourists.
South Lakeland man jailed for second 'kicking' assault
A man from Burneside in South Cumbria, who was given a suspended sentence for kicking a victim of his drunken assault, has brought the sentence into effect with a second attack.
Shaun Michael David Gardner, 26,from Kettle Houses, kicked a man in the face three times in March last year, and in October, was given a suspended 18-month jail term.
Carlisle Crown court heard yesterday that Gardner kicked a man who'd been detained by police, in an incident in Kendal in May this year.
Judge Barbara Forrester sent him down for ten months.
Ministry pledges support to Haverigg police inquiry
The Ministry of Justice says it's giving its full support and cooperation to a police inquiry into assaults and two deaths at Haverigg prison.
Local newspapers in Barrow and Carlisle reported the inquiry into sexual and physical assaults. The investigation into deaths is on behalf of the coroner.
