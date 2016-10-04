BBC Local Live: Cumbria

He told the conference that as he investigated: "It quickly became clear to me that Joshua's death was not just a one off and that similar failings had affected many other families."
Mr Titcombe's campaign led to the Kirkup report, and major changes at the hospitals trust, but not until six other babies had died; he said this was a second tragedy.
Mr Titcombe told the conference he'd worked in the nuclear industry where mistakes were regarded as an opportunity to learn.
But the NHS I encountered at the time we lost Joshua felt like it was more interested in keeping bad news quiet, than in learning from what happened; more preoccupied with protecting its own institutions and staff than the families that depend on it."
Furness hospital campaigner tells Conservatives of battle
He was praised immediately afterwards by the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said Mr Titcombe should not have had to write hundreds of letters and thousands of emails to find out what had happened to Joshua.
He shouldn't had to write one, let alone that many, but faced with a grieving father, instead of supporting him, the system pulled up the drawbridge."
Cumbria's weather: Dry, with variable cloud
It should be dry through this evening and overnight with variable cloud and some clear spells.
Not as cool as the previous night, with temperatures falling to between 9C (48F) and 14C (57F).
Sir Michael said it was "a £1bn investment programme that will benefit businesses from Barrow to Berkshire, from the north of Scotland to Tyneside".
MPs voted in July to renew Britain's ageing nuclear weapons system by 472 votes to 117, with the manufacture of four replacement submarines at a current estimated cost of £31bn.
Leading farmer warns on Brexit ahead of conference
Leaving the EU will mean farmers facing more competition and a faster loss of taxpayer subsidies, according to the former NFU president who's the main speaker of a big northern farming conference next month.
Peter Kendall says the challenge will be to minimise the risks and maximise the opportunities.
Workington and Matlock Town replay their FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Borough Park tonight following Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Tonight's winners will be away to National North strugglers Altrincham for a place in the first round proper.
College gets nuclear stamp of approval
A Cumbrian college has been listed as among the best in the country for the training it offers to the next generation of nuclear workers.
The Furness College in Barrow recently opened its new Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre, offering training up to degree level in engineering skills to the rigorous standards required in nuclear sites such as the Barrow shipyard or Sellafield.
It has now been recognised as a "high quality provider" by the National Skills Academy.
Power firm chiefs refuse to confirm Lake District will escape pylons plan
Bridgegate Avenue in Barrow-In-Furness is closed in both directions between the Lesh Lane junction and the Risedale Road junction because of an earlier accident and emergency repairs. Diversion in operation.
The way the oven's perched on concrete pillars in this Kendal cottage may look like a trendy design feature; but it's one of a number of adaptations, paid for with a £5,000 flood resilience grant, to make sure if the riverside property floods again, it can be swiftly dried out.
And Sinead McCann, who lives there, says that would mean moving out for weeks rather than most of the following year, as she has had to this time.
“I don’t want to go through all that again. I wanted to do what I could now, so that if it happens again it won’t be as awful or traumatic’’
Advice on flood precautions is being offered by South Lakeland council at a Flood Fair at K Village, Kendal, on Saturday, 8 October, 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Ancient Cumbrian forge 'was of major importance'
The man leading an excavation to discover more about a Cumbrian iron forge that was used hundreds of years ago says he's never seen anything quite like it.
He says they've uncovered evidence that the site, pictured during an earlier dig, was of major importance for refining iron, and the metal it produced would have been used all over the country.
Experts gather to see bog standards raised
Specialists in peat bogs from all over Europe, are gathering in Penrith for a conference in which they'll be shown how some of Cumbria's bogs are being restored.
Lowland raised bogs such as Drumburgh Moss in north Cumbria (pictured) are described as one of Europe's most important and threatened habitats, and the county includes about half the area of all such bogs in England.
As well as supporting specialist wildlife, they're considered critically important because, if left undamaged, they store huge amounts of carbon over thousands of years.
Prince's flood support group offers help to Carlisle victims
Members of a flood resilience group set up by the Prince of Wales are in Carlisle this week to help people make the most of the assistance available.
The category four storm has winds of 145mph with higher gusts, and may dump 40in of rain on the island.
Many Haitians are still in temporary accommodation after an earthquake in 2010, and John Wilkinson, from Penrith, who is the operational director for the International Rescue Corps, says the prospects are bad.
They have very little shelter. Most of their homes are just tin shacks with tarpaulins to keep the rain out, and if you consider the strength of the wind and the amount of rain that's coming, there's not going to be very much left."
Power line crews prepare for winter storms
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Electricity North West Twitter account is usually fairly quick to report power cuts.
More than 100 bicycles have been stolen in Cumbria in just the past three months, with some worth thousands of pounds.
The police say that since April 2014, 700 have been taken.
Cumbrian cyclist Richard Ingram says his bikes worth £8,000 were stolen - and he believes it wasn't just an opportunistic break-in..
The garage door was shut again and anything that had to be taken out to get the bikes out was put back in again so in the morning there was nothing to alert us to the theft."
Conservative MP Stewart defends May's 'private' Brexit tactic
The Cumbrian Conservative MP Rory Stewart says Britain is right not to say too much about its plans for leaving the EU.
Rory Stewart, the MP for Penrith and the Border, was speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria as the Tory Party conference got under way.
He said the talks should largely be done in private, adding: "We're not going to get a good negotiation if we keep commenting on it all the way through.
"What the government needs to do is understand in huge detail, what the German position is, what the French position is, study trade deals around the world and then negotiate the best deal for Britain."
Cumbria's weather: A dry, bright day after a chilly start
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Martin Lewes
Reporter
This service of news, travel reports, regular weather forecasts and the odd snippet from social networks is now finished for the day. We'll do it all again from 08:00 tomorrow.
As always, if you have a photo you'd like to share or news you think we should know about, you can email us, tweet us @BBC_Cumbria or contact us via Facebook.
Have a very good evening.
Autumn mists make the seasonal mood
The past few days of fine "back end" weather have been perfect for photography, and the benefits have been popping up on social networks.
Here's a couple of examples.
Titcombe: NHS has 'fundamentally changed' since Joshua's death
We've more on what the Furness hospital campaigner James Titcombe told the Conservative Party conference this afternoon.
He said that since the Kirkup report on the failings that led to the deaths of 11 babies and one mother at the Furness General Hospital, improvements had started to come in.
"There's been a drive to improve culture and transparency. The regulatory system that missed opportunities to intervene at Morecambe Bay has fundamentally changed."
Travel: Broken down lorry slows A66
BBC Travel
The A66 partially blocked and queuing traffic westbound between the B6542 junction in Crackenthorpe and the Piper Lane junction in Kirkby Thore, because of a broken down lorry.
The latest travel reports are here.
Drunken attacker who broke rugby player's jaw is spared jail
A drunken man who broke the jaw of a young rugby player with one punch in a late-night brawl in Penrith has been given a suspended sentence.
Andrew Hunter, 30, pleaded guilty to assaulting Jack Peet and causing him grievous bodily harm.
Mr Peet, a former north of England under-18 rugby union player, underwent surgery after the attack to fit metal plates and screws into his jaw, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Judge Tony Lancaster heard glowing references for Hunter, and suspended a 15-month jail term.
He said Hunter, of South Road, Kirkby Stephen, must complete 240 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £1,500 compensation.
James Titcombe: NHS didn't want to learn from baby deaths
The campaigner James Titcombe, whose search for the truth about the death of his baby son exposed the failings of the maternity unit at the Furness General Hospital, has been telling the Conservative party of his long campaign.
He told the conference that as he investigated: "It quickly became clear to me that Joshua's death was not just a one off and that similar failings had affected many other families."
Mr Titcombe's campaign led to the Kirkup report, and major changes at the hospitals trust, but not until six other babies had died; he said this was a second tragedy.
Mr Titcombe told the conference he'd worked in the nuclear industry where mistakes were regarded as an opportunity to learn.
Furness hospital campaigner tells Conservatives of battle
James Titcombe, whose baby son Joshua's death at the Furness General Hospital exposed failings in the maternity unit there, has been telling the Conservative Party Conference about his campaign.
He was praised immediately afterwards by the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said Mr Titcombe should not have had to write hundreds of letters and thousands of emails to find out what had happened to Joshua.
Cumbria's weather: Dry, with variable cloud
It should be dry through this evening and overnight with variable cloud and some clear spells.
Not as cool as the previous night, with temperatures falling to between 9C (48F) and 14C (57F).
You can find the latest forecast for where you are, here.
Defence Secretary 'to see first steel cut for new sub'
The Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon's told the Conservative Party conference he'll be seeing the first steel cut for the submarines that will succeed the Vanguard class that carries Britain's nuclear deterrent, when he visits the shipyard tomorrow.
Sir Michael said it was "a £1bn investment programme that will benefit businesses from Barrow to Berkshire, from the north of Scotland to Tyneside".
MPs voted in July to renew Britain's ageing nuclear weapons system by 472 votes to 117, with the manufacture of four replacement submarines at a current estimated cost of £31bn.
Leading farmer warns on Brexit ahead of conference
Leaving the EU will mean farmers facing more competition and a faster loss of taxpayer subsidies, according to the former NFU president who's the main speaker of a big northern farming conference next month.
Peter Kendall says the challenge will be to minimise the risks and maximise the opportunities.
The conference at Hexham on 9 November will have Brexit as one of the hot topics, according to the organisers.
Workington host FA qualifier replay
BBC Radio Cumbria Sport
Workington and Matlock Town replay their FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Borough Park tonight following Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Tonight's winners will be away to National North strugglers Altrincham for a place in the first round proper.
College gets nuclear stamp of approval
A Cumbrian college has been listed as among the best in the country for the training it offers to the next generation of nuclear workers.
The Furness College in Barrow recently opened its new Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre, offering training up to degree level in engineering skills to the rigorous standards required in nuclear sites such as the Barrow shipyard or Sellafield.
It has now been recognised as a "high quality provider" by the National Skills Academy.
Power firm chiefs refuse to confirm Lake District will escape pylons plan
News and Star
Newspaper
Bosses at the power firm National Grid have refused to confirm reports that they have ditched plans to erect huge pylons in the Lake District.
Cumbria's weather: A dry, bright day with an easterly breeze
It should be a dry and a bright day with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells.
It'll feel warm inland in shelter from the fresh easterly wind with temperatures up to 18C (64F),
You can find the latest forecast for where you are, here.
Rusland Valley next in line for Friends' care day
The Friends of the Lake District say the group's next Fell Care Day, the 14th mass volunteering event it's organised, will be in the Rusland valley, between Coniston Water and Windermere.
The volunteers will be undertaking archaeological surveys as well as dry-stone walling, coppicing, a litter pick, and a number of other activities.
Carlisle United sells out for Shrimps fixture
BBC Radio Cumbria Sport
Carlisle United say the club's whole allocation of 1,770 tickets for this Saturday's visit to Morecambe has now sold out.
United head for the Shrimps looking for a win or draw to stretch their unbeaten record.
Hospitals see parking fees income rise by 40% in five years
Figures obtained by a South Cumbrian MP show the trust that runs hospitals in Kendal, Barrow and Lancaster brought in £833,000 in parking charges in the last financial year; up 40% in five years.
The trust charges £1.25 an hour, although there are weekly passes available to save money.
Tim Farron, who's the Liberal Democrat leader and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said it showed the trust was "simply desperate to find the cash it needs".
The trust's overall spending last year was nearly £325m.
A spokesman said charging meant the parking could be kept for people on hospital business, and the money went back into patient care.
Meet Dawson the Knoxwood fox
It's World Animal Day and BBC Radio Cumbria's Kevin Fernihough programme posted some live footage of a fox called Dawson who lives at the Knoxwood Wildlife Rescue centre. You're welcome.
Travel: Emergency repairs close Barrow road
BBC Travel
Bridgegate Avenue in Barrow-In-Furness is closed in both directions between the Lesh Lane junction and the Risedale Road junction because of an earlier accident and emergency repairs. Diversion in operation.
The latest travel updates are here.
The oven on concrete pillars that means this house can stand floods better
Martin Lewes
Reporter
Ten months on from Storm Desmond, and we've still got a second flood recovery story in South Cumbria, to add to the earlier report on Carlisle.
The way the oven's perched on concrete pillars in this Kendal cottage may look like a trendy design feature; but it's one of a number of adaptations, paid for with a £5,000 flood resilience grant, to make sure if the riverside property floods again, it can be swiftly dried out.
And Sinead McCann, who lives there, says that would mean moving out for weeks rather than most of the following year, as she has had to this time.
Advice on flood precautions is being offered by South Lakeland council at a Flood Fair at K Village, Kendal, on Saturday, 8 October, 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Ancient Cumbrian forge 'was of major importance'
The man leading an excavation to discover more about a Cumbrian iron forge that was used hundreds of years ago says he's never seen anything quite like it.
Archaeologist Jamie Quartermain has been helped by volunteers to unearth the history of the Cunsey Bloomery Forge near Hawkshead.
He says they've uncovered evidence that the site, pictured during an earlier dig, was of major importance for refining iron, and the metal it produced would have been used all over the country.
Experts gather to see bog standards raised
Specialists in peat bogs from all over Europe, are gathering in Penrith for a conference in which they'll be shown how some of Cumbria's bogs are being restored.
Lowland raised bogs such as Drumburgh Moss in north Cumbria (pictured) are described as one of Europe's most important and threatened habitats, and the county includes about half the area of all such bogs in England.
As well as supporting specialist wildlife, they're considered critically important because, if left undamaged, they store huge amounts of carbon over thousands of years.
Prince's flood support group offers help to Carlisle victims
Members of a flood resilience group set up by the Prince of Wales are in Carlisle this week to help people make the most of the assistance available.
The Business Emergency Resilience Group (BERG) is working with Carlisle City council encouraging householders and business owners to apply for grants to make property better able to resist flooding.
Prince Charles toured Carlisle shortly after the flooding last winter.
Cumbrian main highways close overnight for work
Two of Cumbria's main roads are closing overnight for work this month.
The eastbound A66 will close on the Brough bypass for resurfacing on Thursday and Friday night (6 and 7 October)
And the A590 will close east of Ulverston through to Greenodd this coming Sunday night (9 October) with a second closure at the end of the month, for repairs.
Forecast for the fells: Windy with very good visibility
Barrow entertain Silkmen with new midfielder on show
BBC Radio Cumbria Sport
Barrow host third-placed Macclesfield Town tonight in a match that could propel them to joint top of the National League.
New midfield signing Akil Wright, who's on a three-month loan from Fleetwood Town, in whose strip he's pictured above, is expected to go straight into the Bluebirds squad.
Pop stars set to perform at 90s music festival in Barrow
Cumbria Live
Magazine
Household names of the pop music, industry including S Club and Brian McFadden, are set to perform at a festival in Barrow.
Two years for dealer found with cannabis
A drug dealer has been jailed for selling cannabis and ecstasy after police stopped his car in Penrith last March.
Darren Tate, 27, of Hillcrest in Ousby, was found with cannabis with a street value of more than £600, and two ecstasy tablets.
He also had scales and plastic bags at his home, and texts from customers on his phone.
He pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Expert spells out grim forecast for Haiti as hurricane bears down
A Cumbrian expert in disaster recovery says Haiti could be devastated by Hurricane Matthew, which is starting to pound the poverty-stricken island.
The category four storm has winds of 145mph with higher gusts, and may dump 40in of rain on the island.
Many Haitians are still in temporary accommodation after an earthquake in 2010, and John Wilkinson, from Penrith, who is the operational director for the International Rescue Corps, says the prospects are bad.
Power line crews prepare for winter storms
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Electricity North West Twitter account is usually fairly quick to report power cuts.
Today it's reporting work to try to avert them.
Bike thieves take machines worth thousands
More than 100 bicycles have been stolen in Cumbria in just the past three months, with some worth thousands of pounds.
The police say that since April 2014, 700 have been taken.
Cumbrian cyclist Richard Ingram says his bikes worth £8,000 were stolen - and he believes it wasn't just an opportunistic break-in..
Conservative MP Stewart defends May's 'private' Brexit tactic
The Cumbrian Conservative MP Rory Stewart says Britain is right not to say too much about its plans for leaving the EU.
Rory Stewart, the MP for Penrith and the Border, was speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria as the Tory Party conference got under way.
He said the talks should largely be done in private, adding: "We're not going to get a good negotiation if we keep commenting on it all the way through.
"What the government needs to do is understand in huge detail, what the German position is, what the French position is, study trade deals around the world and then negotiate the best deal for Britain."
Cumbria's weather: A dry, bright day after a chilly start
BBC Weather
Once any mist clears, with a chilly start in rural areas, it should be a dry bright day and feel warm inland, in spite of an increasing easterly breeze.
Temperatures could reach about 18C (64F).
You can find the latest forecast for where you are, here.
Good morning and welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We'll be bringing you news, travel reports and a regular weather forecast for Cumbria through until 18:00.
As always, if you have a photo you'd like to share or news you think we should know about, you can email us, tweet us @BBC_Cumbria or contact us via Facebook.
Another lovely dawn this morning; did anyone get a photo of it?