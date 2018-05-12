BBC Local Live: Cumbria

City councillors to discuss demolishing derelict hotel
A Conservative Carlisle councillor's proposed that the Central Plaza hotel, so derelict that it's threatening to fall into the street below, should be demolished.
The Victoria Viaduct, and several shops along it, have been closed since last week, causing traffic congestion and problems for businesses.
Councillor Paul Nedved's motion will be debated at an extraordinary meeting of the council on 22 May.
His motion says the council should ask the government to remove the Grade 2 listing that protects the Victorian hotel, and either resolve the ownership issues that have so far prevented repairs, or demolish the building.
Court told man 'believed girls were under 16'
A man from Carlisle must sign the sex offenders' register after he was caught trying to make contact with what he thought were two young girls.
Steven Hodgson, 48, admitted two offences of attempted sexual communication with a child.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that no real children were involved in his crimes, but the charges state he "reasonably believed" he was communicating with girls aged under 16.
Hodgson, from John Street, was given bail, and will be sentenced in June.
Record-breaking cyclist heads for salad bar and beer
Trains on the Settle Carlisle rail line are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge at Culgaith.
Traffic near Langwathby station is also being delayed.
Merging Alston's schools 'saved Samuel King's'
Belinda Artingstoll
BBC Cumbria Live
Combining two schools on the same site in Alston has saved the secondary school from closure, according to the local headteacher.
Alston Primary moved onto the Samuel King's site in November, and the headteacher of the Alston Moor Federation, Ian Johnson, says although it brought lots of other benefits, saving the school was the main aim.
Either we brought the schools together, or Samuel Kings would be heavily subsidised, which wasn't going to happen, or it would have to close."
Fire crews deal with caravan blaze
Fire crews from Carlisle took just 20 minutes to extinguish a caravan fire at a park at High Knells, Houghton, yesterday.
Severe disruption: A686 Cumbria both ways
BBC News Travel
A686 Cumbria both ways severe disruption, at B6412 Culgaith Road.
A686 Cumbria - A686 in Langwathby blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the B6412 Culgaith Road junction, because of a vehicle striking a bridge.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Twenty athletes will take their marks today on the shores of Windermere for the first of 10 marathons over 10 days in what is billed as one of the toughest challenges in the country.
It's the 11th year of the Brathay 10-in-10, when runners race the Windermere marathon course on successive days.
The Brathay Trust, which benefits from the challenge, says competitors have raised more than £1m since 2007.
This year comes just weeks after the death of Matt Campbell, a great supporter of the Cumbrian charity, in the London Marathon. Athletes have now raised £360,000 in his memory.
Sellafield faces basic health and safety charge
The charge Sellafield Ltd is facing is breaching the clause that is the foundation of most workplace safety law.
Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 reads: "It shall be the duty of every employer to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all his employees."
Sellafield firm charged over 'contamination' incident
Sellafield Ltd, which runs the plant of the same name, has been charged over an incident in which a worker was contaminated while handling nuclear materials.
The prosecution is being brought by the Office for Nuclear Regulation after it investigated the incident on 5 February last year.
It is the first prosecution taken by the ONR since it was established in 2014, and is under health and safety legislation.
A spokesman said no further details would be released about the case, which will go before magistrates in Workington on a date to be fixed.
Eden names new chief executive
Eden councillors have confirmed that they're appointed Rose Rouse, currently a corporate director at Worcester City Council, as the authority's new chief executive.
She replaces Robin Hooper, who is stepping down after seven years in the post.
Ms Rouse has already held senior positions with councils in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Eden is in a unique position with the potential to become the economic heart of Cumbria and with its strong and vibrant rural communities and beautiful environment it offers a fantastic quality of life."
Flood defences still in planning, more than two years on
Flood defences costing £72m are still being planned, nearly two-and-a-half years after Storm Desmond inundated parts of Cumbria.
Today the Environment Agency will be in Ulverston to show off the £9m project, shown here under construction, to reduce the risk of the Town Beck flooding homes and streets again.
But the agency is still working out the details of how to spend £25m in Carlisle, £24m in Kendal, and smaller amounts for communities including Appleby and Egremont, after lengthy public consultation to make sure engineers made the most of local knowledge.
I can understand people are frustrated that these things take time, but it's important we spend the money as wisely as possible, not only to reduce flood risk but to make sure that these schemes fit in with the local environment."
Seventy-three families are still unable to return to homes damaged by Storm Desmond flooding in the county.
Weather on the fells: Breezy at first
Temperatures at 3,000ft (900m): Around 8C.
Winds: Southerly winds of 20 to 25mph are expected over the summits and along the Irish Sea coast during the morning, before easing to 15 to 20mph in the afternoon. Gusts of up to 40mph are possible.
Cloud: 3,000ft (900m) initially, before rising during the afternoon.
Visibility: Mostly good or very good, but moderate or poor at times in the evening and occasionally very poor over the tops.
Sean closes in on trans-Europe cycling record
Sean Conway from Coniston is on the final day of an attempt to cycle across Europe, and as long as nothing goes wrong in the next few hours, he will set a new record.
City engineers study ground survey for Plaza Hotel work
Engineers are studying the results of a ground radar survey of the Victoria Viaduct to see if large cranes can safely be brought in to remove unstable masonry from the Central Plaza Hotel.
The viaduct, one of the main streets into Carlisle city centre, has been closed since council officials decided the seven tonnes of masonry were threatening to fall into the road.
A spokeswoman said: "The cranes are on
standby and will be brought on to site as soon as the data has been analysed."
Once on site, contractors will be instructed, if safe, to work 24 hours a day to complete the works."
Air ambulance medics pilot mobile link to assess casualty
A doctor flying with the Great North Air Ambulance has played a key role in bringing in a new system that allows emergency crews to use the mobile phone of a witness at an incident to make an early assessment of a casualty's injuries.
Dr Chris Smith from the GNAA said: "This development gives us eyes on the ground so we can see for ourselves if our team is needed on scene or not."
The GoodSAM system means a caller can be sent a text giving the emergency services the ability to stream a picture from the scene.
Staff at the air ambulance service say it has already alerted them to an road accident that was more serious than was initially thought, and it could also been used for mountain rescue incidents.
Following a sunny evening it will be dry and chilly through tonight with long clear spells.
Light winds through most of the night will start to freshen towards dawn, with temperatures falling to 1C to 4C (34C to 39F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Mountain rescue teams debate 'colour-coding' walks
A suggestion from one experienced mountain rescue volunteer that a colour-coding system should be used to publicise how challenging a walk is, could be used to reduce the number of walkers getting into trouble on the fells, was discussed with tourism officials today.
The coding, like that used for ski runs in the Alps, would vary according to the season, because some walks are easy in summer but need equipment like crampons and an ice axe, and the knowledge to use them, in winter.
A walk suitable only for experienced and well-equipped walkers might be graded black, while one for less confident visitors might be yellow.
The idea emerged after a number of rescues in the severe winter weather earlier this year: There have already been 10 fatalities, compared with six at the same time last year.
I'd like to see some improved signage in the car parks before the summer period when it gets busy."
Breathing deep: The iguana rescued by a firefighter
'Bookings looking good' for Carlisle airport flights
Good numbers of passengers have been signing up for the first Stobart Air flights from Carlisle Airport to Dublin, Belfast and London-Southend.
Stobart Group has been expanding its aviation activities rapidly over the past year and flights from Carlisle are due to start next month.
The chief executive of Stobart Aviation, Glyn Jones, said: "I'm looking at the reservations every day and they are well in the area that we are expecting, in fact probably slightly better and on all three routes as well."
MP Tim Farron pulls out of Christian gathering
The Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron says he's withdrawn from a church-organised event after seeing concerning promotional material.
It's understood this refers to the Northern Men's Convention, whose website refers to some Christians being under the "onslaught of the gay lobby" and problems associated with immigration and Islam.
We've tried to contact the organisers of the convention, but so far have had no response.
Abusing police triggers suspended sentence
A drunken man who went to a house being searched by police and abused one of the officers has gone to prison after a judge brought two suspended sentences into effect.
Daniel Spiers, 28, of Whernside, Carlisle, was given suspended terms for offences in 2016 and 2017.
Today Carlisle Crown Court heard that in January this year he went to the house where a warrant was being executed, and was arrested after "clamping himself" to a staircase rail, and being repeatedly abusive to a police officer.
Judge James Adkin jailed him for eight months, saying: "It seems to me that enough is enough."
Film crews start fitting out Kirkby's town square
Later this month the town of Kirkby Lonsdale will be taken back a century or two so it can play a part in a new movie about Dr Doolittle, the scientist who could talk to the animals.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Catalans 56-10 Whitehaven
Catalans Dragons ease into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a resounding victory over League One side Whitehaven.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We've now finished posting news, travel reports, a regular weather forecast and other nuggets from around the county for today, and this week.
Here's a reminder of today's main developments:
Fuelled only by BBC coffee, we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday to do it all again.
If you have a photograph you'd like to share, or you have news you think we should know, you can email us, tweet, or get in touch through our Facebook page.
Have a very good weekend.
Communities must play their part, says flood agency boss
The head of the body that provides flood defences has visited Cumbria today and urged everyone in affected communities to play their part to help prevent future flooding.
Emma Howard Boyd chairs the Environment Agency and was in Ulverston to mark the completion of the £9m scheme that its hoped will keep floodwater out of more than 500 homes and businesses.
She said the Agency will continue to invest in new flood defences in Cumbria, but the scale of the challenge from climate change means these will only be successful if communities worked together.
Outdoor gym starts taking the strain in Carlisle park
A set of outdoor exercise equipment has been installed in Bitts Park in Carlisle, complete with instructions on the best way to use it.
The weights, bars and poles are made so that if the park floods, they can easily be repaired.
The £61,000 cost was partly covered by the council's flood insurance, with civic leaders contributing part and a grant from Cumbria Waste Management making up the rest.
Police officer in court over wounding charge
A police officer has appeared in court accused of wounding a man while off duty in Workington.
Stephen William Light, 44, of Bede Close, Newcastle, denied wounding Andrew John Grant and breaking a window belonging to him during an incident in the Fountains Avenue area in April this year.
The court heard Mr Light is attached to Northumbia Police. The force said they were aware an officer was facing charges and he had been suspended from duty. They did not disclose his rank.
Mr Light was bailed to appear before Carlisle Crown Court for a trial in August.
Lido campaigners appeal to local MP
Campaigners want to restore the derelict coastal lido, which closed in 1993, to its former glory.Read more
City councillors to discuss demolishing derelict hotel
A Conservative Carlisle councillor's proposed that the Central Plaza hotel, so derelict that it's threatening to fall into the street below, should be demolished.
The Victoria Viaduct, and several shops along it, have been closed since last week, causing traffic congestion and problems for businesses.
Councillor Paul Nedved's motion will be debated at an extraordinary meeting of the council on 22 May.
His motion says the council should ask the government to remove the Grade 2 listing that protects the Victorian hotel, and either resolve the ownership issues that have so far prevented repairs, or demolish the building.
Court told man 'believed girls were under 16'
A man from Carlisle must sign the sex offenders' register after he was caught trying to make contact with what he thought were two young girls.
Steven Hodgson, 48, admitted two offences of attempted sexual communication with a child.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that no real children were involved in his crimes, but the charges state he "reasonably believed" he was communicating with girls aged under 16.
Hodgson, from John Street, was given bail, and will be sentenced in June.
Record-breaking cyclist heads for salad bar and beer
Sean Conway, who broke the record for cycling from west to east across Europe today, headed straight off for a salad and a beer, he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
The cyclist, who was born in Zimbabwe but now lives in Coniston, said he had spent the past 24 days living on service station food.
He slept many of the nights in culverts beneath the road, because he had saved weight by not taking a tent.
Two admit robbing Workington store
Two men from Workington have admitted robbing a convenience store, taking cigarettes and threatening a member of staff.
At Carlisle Crown Court, Kevin Glover and David Wallace, both 34 and from Poole Road, pleaded guilty to robbery. Glover also admitted having an offensive weapon.
The court heard the two went into McColl's in Church Street, Harrington, with a knife with a razor blade attached, which they used to threaten an employee.
They were remanded in custody for reports, and they are due to be sentenced next month.
Penrith Ladies aim for football double at Brunton Park
BBC Cumbria Sport
Penrith Ladies will be looking to complete an impressive double tonight when they play Carlisle Ladies in the Womens County Cup Final at Carlisle's Brunton Park.
The Frenchfield Park side won promotion to the North West Regional Premier Division for the first time last weekend.
Travel: Bridge strike disrupts Settle-Carlisle trains
BBC News Travel
Trains on the Settle Carlisle rail line are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge at Culgaith.
Traffic near Langwathby station is also being delayed.
Merging Alston's schools 'saved Samuel King's'
Belinda Artingstoll
BBC Cumbria Live
Combining two schools on the same site in Alston has saved the secondary school from closure, according to the local headteacher.
Alston Primary moved onto the Samuel King's site in November, and the headteacher of the Alston Moor Federation, Ian Johnson, says although it brought lots of other benefits, saving the school was the main aim.
Fire crews deal with caravan blaze
Fire crews from Carlisle took just 20 minutes to extinguish a caravan fire at a park at High Knells, Houghton, yesterday.
Severe disruption: A686 Cumbria both ways
A686 Cumbria both ways severe disruption, at B6412 Culgaith Road.
A686 Cumbria - A686 in Langwathby blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the B6412 Culgaith Road junction, because of a vehicle striking a bridge.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cumbria's weather: Rain pushing in from west
BBC Weather
This afternoon will be generally cloudy with rain pushing in from the south-west. A few heavier bursts are likely later on.
It will be rather windy with a brisk south-easterly wind and temperatures ranging from 12C to 15C (54F to 59F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Cyclist Sean cracks Europe record with hours to spare
Sean Conway, from Conistion, has pedalled his way into the record books, demolishing the fastest previous time to cycle from Portugal to the Russian city of Ufa on the eastern edge of Europe
This morning Sean cycled across the Volga River on this bridge, nine hours ahead of the previous record holder, Jonas Deichmann, who covered the route in 2017, in 25 days, three hours and 38 minutes.
Sean's final time was 24 days, 18 hours and 39 minutes.
Worker 'contaminated by nuclear material'
The firm which runs the Sellafield plant in Cumbria has been charged with health and safety offences.Read more
Twenty step up for the toughest 10 challenge
Twenty athletes will take their marks today on the shores of Windermere for the first of 10 marathons over 10 days in what is billed as one of the toughest challenges in the country.
It's the 11th year of the Brathay 10-in-10, when runners race the Windermere marathon course on successive days.
The Brathay Trust, which benefits from the challenge, says competitors have raised more than £1m since 2007.
Sellafield faces basic health and safety charge
The charge Sellafield Ltd is facing is breaching the clause that is the foundation of most workplace safety law.
Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 reads: "It shall be the duty of every employer to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all his employees."
Sellafield firm charged over 'contamination' incident
Sellafield Ltd, which runs the plant of the same name, has been charged over an incident in which a worker was contaminated while handling nuclear materials.
The prosecution is being brought by the Office for Nuclear Regulation after it investigated the incident on 5 February last year.
It is the first prosecution taken by the ONR since it was established in 2014, and is under health and safety legislation.
A spokesman said no further details would be released about the case, which will go before magistrates in Workington on a date to be fixed.
Eden names new chief executive
Eden councillors have confirmed that they're appointed Rose Rouse, currently a corporate director at Worcester City Council, as the authority's new chief executive.
She replaces Robin Hooper, who is stepping down after seven years in the post.
Ms Rouse has already held senior positions with councils in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Flood defences still in planning, more than two years on
Flood defences costing £72m are still being planned, nearly two-and-a-half years after Storm Desmond inundated parts of Cumbria.
Today the Environment Agency will be in Ulverston to show off the £9m project, shown here under construction, to reduce the risk of the Town Beck flooding homes and streets again.
But the agency is still working out the details of how to spend £25m in Carlisle, £24m in Kendal, and smaller amounts for communities including Appleby and Egremont, after lengthy public consultation to make sure engineers made the most of local knowledge.
Weather on the fells: Breezy at first
Sean closes in on trans-Europe cycling record
Sean Conway from Coniston is on the final day of an attempt to cycle across Europe, and as long as nothing goes wrong in the next few hours, he will set a new record.
Cumbria's weather: Dry, but with cloud thickening
BBC Weather
It will then be dry this morning with spells of sunshine, although cloud will start to thicken. Temperatures will head towards 16C (61F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Travel: Hartside Pass closed for resurfacing
BBC News Travel
The A686 is closed from Leadgate to the Renwick turning for resurfacing. It should be open again by the end of today.
Welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Martin Lewes
Reporter
Good morning: We'Il be posting news, travel reports, and other nuggets that catch our eyes from around the county, until about 18:00.
If you have a photograph you'd like to share, or you have news you think we should know, you can email us, tweet, or get in touch through our Facebook page.
Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound
M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'The thrill I get to climb the mountains'
Our live coverage across the day
Martin Lewes
Reporter
It's time for the microchips to come on shift and post major breaking news and travel reports through the night.
Here's a reminder of some of today's main developments:
We'll take a deep breath, and be back tomorrow at 08:00.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @bbc_cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.
Have a very good evening.
City engineers study ground survey for Plaza Hotel work
Engineers are studying the results of a ground radar survey of the Victoria Viaduct to see if large cranes can safely be brought in to remove unstable masonry from the Central Plaza Hotel.
The viaduct, one of the main streets into Carlisle city centre, has been closed since council officials decided the seven tonnes of masonry were threatening to fall into the road.
A spokeswoman said: "The cranes are on standby and will be brought on to site as soon as the data has been analysed."
Air ambulance medics pilot mobile link to assess casualty
A doctor flying with the Great North Air Ambulance has played a key role in bringing in a new system that allows emergency crews to use the mobile phone of a witness at an incident to make an early assessment of a casualty's injuries.
Dr Chris Smith from the GNAA said: "This development gives us eyes on the ground so we can see for ourselves if our team is needed on scene or not."
The GoodSAM system means a caller can be sent a text giving the emergency services the ability to stream a picture from the scene.
Staff at the air ambulance service say it has already alerted them to an road accident that was more serious than was initially thought, and it could also been used for mountain rescue incidents.
Cumbria's weather: Dry, clear and chilly
BBC Weather
Following a sunny evening it will be dry and chilly through tonight with long clear spells.
Light winds through most of the night will start to freshen towards dawn, with temperatures falling to 1C to 4C (34C to 39F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Mountain rescue teams debate 'colour-coding' walks
A suggestion from one experienced mountain rescue volunteer that a colour-coding system should be used to publicise how challenging a walk is, could be used to reduce the number of walkers getting into trouble on the fells, was discussed with tourism officials today.
The coding, like that used for ski runs in the Alps, would vary according to the season, because some walks are easy in summer but need equipment like crampons and an ice axe, and the knowledge to use them, in winter.
A walk suitable only for experienced and well-equipped walkers might be graded black, while one for less confident visitors might be yellow.
The idea emerged after a number of rescues in the severe winter weather earlier this year: There have already been 10 fatalities, compared with six at the same time last year.
Breathing deep: The iguana rescued by a firefighter
Earlier we told you that an iguana had been given oxygen therapy last night after its vivarium caught fire.
We can now bring you the photographic proof...
'Bookings looking good' for Carlisle airport flights
Good numbers of passengers have been signing up for the first Stobart Air flights from Carlisle Airport to Dublin, Belfast and London-Southend.
Stobart Group has been expanding its aviation activities rapidly over the past year and flights from Carlisle are due to start next month.
The chief executive of Stobart Aviation, Glyn Jones, said: "I'm looking at the reservations every day and they are well in the area that we are expecting, in fact probably slightly better and on all three routes as well."
MP Tim Farron pulls out of Christian gathering
The Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron says he's withdrawn from a church-organised event after seeing concerning promotional material.
It's understood this refers to the Northern Men's Convention, whose website refers to some Christians being under the "onslaught of the gay lobby" and problems associated with immigration and Islam.
In a tweet Mr Farron said he had only seen the promotional material today for the event at Holy Trinity Platt Church in Manchester this weekend.
We've tried to contact the organisers of the convention, but so far have had no response.
Abusing police triggers suspended sentence
A drunken man who went to a house being searched by police and abused one of the officers has gone to prison after a judge brought two suspended sentences into effect.
Daniel Spiers, 28, of Whernside, Carlisle, was given suspended terms for offences in 2016 and 2017.
Today Carlisle Crown Court heard that in January this year he went to the house where a warrant was being executed, and was arrested after "clamping himself" to a staircase rail, and being repeatedly abusive to a police officer.
Judge James Adkin jailed him for eight months, saying: "It seems to me that enough is enough."
Film crews start fitting out Kirkby's town square
Later this month the town of Kirkby Lonsdale will be taken back a century or two so it can play a part in a new movie about Dr Doolittle, the scientist who could talk to the animals.
Work has started.