  1. Weather on the fells: Dry, with sunshine and cloud

    • Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 8C to 11C (46F to 52F).
    • Winds: Gentle south-westerly winds throughout. Gusts around 15mph to 20mph.
    • Cloud: Some patches of cloud around the higher fells in the morning, with bases around 1,300ft to 2,600ft (400m to 800m). The patchy cloud will lift above the summits in the afternoon.
    • Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells and a few patchy clouds. But there's the chance of a few isolated showers for eastern fells at times.
    • Visibility: Generally very good, but reducing above the cloud bases on the higher fells in the morning.
    • UV levels: Moderate.
