Police say they'd like to speak to this man after about a dozen cars were damaged over the last few weeks in a Derby street.

Scratches have appeared on vehicles in Dean Street, with the latest incidents happening last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police Copyright: Derbyshire Police

This CCTV still shows a white man, of large build, wearing a black beanie hat.

PC Richard Barker said: "From other images, not released, it appears that the individual may be walking a dog and the jacket he is wearing appears to have a large logo on the back."