Hope Valley

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Live Reporting

Dave Wade

All times stated are UK

  1. Our live coverage across the day

    Today's Local Live updates have finished. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday.

  2. Weather: Showers clearing by dawn

    Kaye Forster

    Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today

    There will be a few showers this evening and overnight but most will clear away by dawn. 

    We're also expecting some patchy mist and fog but we should stay frost free with lows of 4C (39F).

    weather
  3. Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Here are the top stories we've been looking at this afternoon:

    • Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire's joint bid to secure extra powers is now called the North Midlands, rather than the East Midlands, devolution deal
    • Potential buyers have been looking at the Langley Mill site of door manufacturer Leaderflush Shapland, which went into administration earlier this week
    • Derby County are being linked with Reading striker Nick Blackman  

  4. More wet weather pics

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Another great photo of damp Derbyshire from Weather Watcher Janice's Patch, who's in Wingerworth.

    Wingerworth swans
  5. Potential buyers for door firm's factories

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Earlier this week we reported more than 300 jobs have been lost at Langley Mill door firm Leaderflush Shapland after it was placed in administration.

    The BBC understands two potential buyers have been to visit that factory and another owned by the company in Mansfield today.

  7. Man sought after cars damaged

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Police say they'd like to speak to this man after about a dozen cars were damaged over the last few weeks in a Derby street.

    Scratches have appeared on vehicles in Dean Street, with the latest incidents happening last Tuesday and Wednesday.

    CCTV still dog walker
    This CCTV still shows a white man, of large build, wearing a black beanie hat.

    PC Richard Barker said: "From other images, not released, it appears that the individual may be walking a dog and the jacket he is wearing appears to have a large logo on the back."

  8. Gold stolen in Ilkeston raid

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    A large amount of jewellery's been stolen from a house in Ilkeston. 

    Thieves forced their way through the front window of a house in Broadway at some point between 30 and 31 December. 

    Among items taken were a ruby and pearl ring, a gold pocket watch and a gold charm bracelet.

  10. Girl, 4, 'grabbed in shopping centre'

    Derby Telegraph

    A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged grabbing of a four-year-old girl in Derby's Intu shopping centre.

    Intu / police
  11. FA investigating Chesterfield pitch invasion

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    The FA has told the BBC it's carrying out an investigation into a pitch invasion that took place during the Chesterfield's home game against Coventry City last week.

    Police say more than 100 people ran on to the pitch before the final whistle blew.

    The FA is gathering evidence on whether the host club could have done more to prevent it from happening.

    An 18-year-old, from Coventry, who was the only person arrested, will be appearing before magistrates later this month charged with pitch invasion.

  12. Devolution deal: 'No love lost' between counties

    Neil Heath

    BBC News Online

    The forging of closer links between each county may sit uneasily with some, perhaps due to sporting rivalries. 

    The two cities of Derby and Nottingham are joined by the Brian Clough Way (A52) in recognition of the great football manager who brought success to both Derby County and Nottingham Forest. 

    Clough and Clough
    However, the association is far from harmonious and there is no love lost between the two teams. 

    The politicians will be hoping people can get through their resentment for the sake of £900m in investment.

  13. Devolution deal: What is the 'North Midlands'?

    Neil Heath

    BBC News Online

    So, if Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire combine under one elected mayor, they could be renamed the "North Midlands".

    The name has been around for about 130 years when the North Midland Division was defined in the 1881 census as Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire. 

    Stats
    In 1939, even Peterborough was included in the North Midland region and the High Peak area of Derbyshire was dropped, later reinstated and then dropped again. 

    Sheffield was even described as being part of the North Midlands in a book about the north of England from the 1960s. 

  15. Derbyshire cricket stars in Lions squad

    BBC Derby Sport

    Graeme Welch and Matt Critchley to join up with England Lions ahead of the series against Pakistan A .

    Graeme Welch & Matt Critchley
  16. Your pictures: Showery in High Peak

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    It's definitely wet out is the message our Weather Watchers are very ably putting across.

    This superb picture from Seedy shows Chinley in the Peak District.

    Chinley rainbow
  18. Reds winger loaned to Salford

    Alfreton Town's John Johnston has joined non-league side Salford City on loan.

    The winger will be at Moor Lane until 16 February.

  19. Devolution deal: What about the northern councils?

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Councils in the north of Derbyshire have agreed to be part of the South Yorkshire devolution deal as well as the "North Midlands" deal, comprising Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

    Derbyshire County Council leader, Anne Western, said they want to "maintain an interest on both sides."

    Chesterfield
    "That's the real world - they've got a relationship with South Yorkshire, as much as Derby and Notts," she said

    "The ideal situation is they will be full members of this deal and non-constitute members over the border as well because roads don't stop at the county border and the economy doesn't stop there either."

  20. Match ban after police officer assaulted

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    A man who assaulted a police officer at a Chesterfield FC game has been banned from attending any games for three years.

    Rhys Atkinson attacked the officer at the match against Barnsley on 8 August at the Proact Stadium.

    Proact stadium
    Magistrates in Chesterfield fined the 23-year-old from Barnsley £216 and ordered him to pay a £21 victim surcharge, £620 costs and £50 compensation to the officer he assaulted

    Derbyshire Police's football intelligence officer, PC Roger Brown, said: “This means he will not be able to go to the Euro 2016 tournament in France, and must surrender his passport when England play abroad."

