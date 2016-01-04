Derbyshire County Council leader, Anne Western, said they want to "maintain an interest on both sides."
"That's the real world - they've got a relationship with South Yorkshire, as much as Derby and Notts," she said
"The ideal situation is they will be full members of this deal and non-constitute members over the border as well because roads don't stop at the county border and the economy doesn't stop there either."
Match ban after police officer assaulted
Dave Wade
A man who assaulted a police officer at a Chesterfield FC game has been banned from attending any games for three years.
Rhys Atkinson attacked the officer at the match against Barnsley on 8 August at the Proact Stadium.
Magistrates in Chesterfield fined the 23-year-old from Barnsley £216 and ordered him to pay a £21 victim surcharge, £620 costs and £50 compensation to the officer he assaulted
Derbyshire Police's football intelligence officer, PC Roger Brown, said: “This means he will not be able to go to the Euro 2016 tournament in France, and must surrender his passport when England play abroad."
Dave Wade
- Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire's joint bid to secure extra powers is now called the North Midlands, rather than the East Midlands, devolution deal
- Potential buyers have been looking at the Langley Mill site of door manufacturer Leaderflush Shapland, which went into administration earlier this week
- Derby County are being linked with Reading striker Nick Blackman
Today's Local Live updates have finished. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday.
Weather: Showers clearing by dawn
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
There will be a few showers this evening and overnight but most will clear away by dawn.
We're also expecting some patchy mist and fog but we should stay frost free with lows of 4C (39F).
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Dave Wade
Here are the top stories we've been looking at this afternoon:
More wet weather pics
Dave Wade
Another great photo of damp Derbyshire from Weather Watcher Janice's Patch, who's in Wingerworth.
Potential buyers for door firm's factories
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Earlier this week we reported more than 300 jobs have been lost at Langley Mill door firm Leaderflush Shapland after it was placed in administration.
The BBC understands two potential buyers have been to visit that factory and another owned by the company in Mansfield today.
Outbuilding break-ins in Furness Vale
Buxton Advertiser
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after thieves forced their way into outbuildings at two houses in the High Peak of Derbyshire.
Man sought after cars damaged
Dave Wade
Police say they'd like to speak to this man after about a dozen cars were damaged over the last few weeks in a Derby street.
Scratches have appeared on vehicles in Dean Street, with the latest incidents happening last Tuesday and Wednesday.
This CCTV still shows a white man, of large build, wearing a black beanie hat.
PC Richard Barker said: "From other images, not released, it appears that the individual may be walking a dog and the jacket he is wearing appears to have a large logo on the back."
Gold stolen in Ilkeston raid
Dave Wade
A large amount of jewellery's been stolen from a house in Ilkeston.
Thieves forced their way through the front window of a house in Broadway at some point between 30 and 31 December.
Among items taken were a ruby and pearl ring, a gold pocket watch and a gold charm bracelet.
Park drinker fined
Police in Shirebrook tweet...
Girl, 4, 'grabbed in shopping centre'
Derby Telegraph
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged grabbing of a four-year-old girl in Derby's Intu shopping centre.
FA investigating Chesterfield pitch invasion
Dave Wade
The FA has told the BBC it's carrying out an investigation into a pitch invasion that took place during the Chesterfield's home game against Coventry City last week.
Police say more than 100 people ran on to the pitch before the final whistle blew.
The FA is gathering evidence on whether the host club could have done more to prevent it from happening.
An 18-year-old, from Coventry, who was the only person arrested, will be appearing before magistrates later this month charged with pitch invasion.
Devolution deal: 'No love lost' between counties
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
The forging of closer links between each county may sit uneasily with some, perhaps due to sporting rivalries.
The two cities of Derby and Nottingham are joined by the Brian Clough Way (A52) in recognition of the great football manager who brought success to both Derby County and Nottingham Forest.
However, the association is far from harmonious and there is no love lost between the two teams.
The politicians will be hoping people can get through their resentment for the sake of £900m in investment.
Devolution deal: What is the 'North Midlands'?
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
So, if Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire combine under one elected mayor, they could be renamed the "North Midlands".
The name has been around for about 130 years when the North Midland Division was defined in the 1881 census as Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire.
In 1939, even Peterborough was included in the North Midland region and the High Peak area of Derbyshire was dropped, later reinstated and then dropped again.
Sheffield was even described as being part of the North Midlands in a book about the north of England from the 1960s.
Broken heating closes school
Ripley and Heanor News
A Heanor primary school has closed its doors to children today because the heating system is not working.
Derbyshire cricket stars in Lions squad
BBC Derby Sport
Graeme Welch and Matt Critchley to join up with England Lions ahead of the series against Pakistan A .
Your pictures: Showery in High Peak
Dave Wade
It's definitely wet out is the message our Weather Watchers are very ably putting across.
This superb picture from Seedy shows Chinley in the Peak District.
Notts MP says devolution deal a 'mismatch of junk'
Dave Wade
Not everyone's pleased with the proposal to see Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire enter into a political union with a shared mayor.
Bassetlaw's MP tweets...
Reds winger loaned to Salford
Alfreton Town's John Johnston has joined non-league side Salford City on loan.
The winger will be at Moor Lane until 16 February.
Devolution deal: What about the northern councils?
Dave Wade
Councils in the north of Derbyshire have agreed to be part of the South Yorkshire devolution deal as well as the "North Midlands" deal, comprising Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
