The University of Derby is carrying out its research project at Matlock Bath over the next couple of months and hopes to reveal its results in September.
The project aims to see how visitors can be encouraged to stay in the town for longer than a day trip.
BBCCopyright: BBC
One of the big developments that is already going on in Matlock is the £4m refurbishment of the New Bath Hotel and the parish council say this the start of a big development for the area.
Defendant had two dating profiles says prosecutor
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Derby Crown Court has heard Jason Lawrance used two profiles on Match.com - keepitstraighttoday and straightmanlooking - but was keen to start to talk to women by text message or email.
Prosecutor Shaun Smith said: "We suggest that's because he was keen to engineer a situation where he persuaded women to make contact with him privately by phone, text message or email, so he was not being watched by the Match.com website."
Match.comCopyright: Match.com
Another of Lawrance's alleged rapes happened in the back of a van on a country lane near Crick, Northamptonshire in June 2011.
He denies all the charges and the trial is expected to last two weeks.
Talking about Derby's rejection over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust takeover, Newark MP, Robert Jenrick told the Newark Advertiser he would have been concerned if Derby had been chosen.
He said there would have been "less focus on the Newark area as the distance from Derby is too great".
BBCCopyright: BBC
He along with fellow Conservative MP Mark Spencer had called for a merger because the trust which runs the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire had done a "very poor job" of helping local people.
Derby misses out on hospital trust takeover
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Derby Teaching Hospitals Trust has missed out on taking over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust in Nottingham.
It was revealed last month the hospital trust was in talks to take over the running of the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire after it was told to make improvements.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The trust thanked Derby for its "very credible proposal" and said it looked forward to continue working with it in the future.
Live Reporting
Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
- A man who is alleged to have raped women he met through online dating site Match.com has appeared in court
- A Derby teenager has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a Birmingham businessman
- Derby County have parted company with physical performance coach Karl Halabi
Derbyshire PoliceCopyright: Derbyshire Police View more on twitterView more on twitter
Facebook
BBCCopyright: BBC Match.comCopyright: Match.com Derbyshire ConstabularyCopyright: Derbyshire Constabulary Derbyshire TimesCopyright: Derbyshire Times BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC GoogleCopyright: Google Match.comCopyright: Match.com BBCCopyright: BBC
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Derbyshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Sunshine to end the day but getting colder
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
There are some bright spells to end the day to make way for a mostly clear night.
Temperatures will drop to around -2C (28F), perhaps even colder in rural spots.
Expect a widespread frost tonight along with some patchy mist and fog in places.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
And here's your last headlines of the day from me:
Pic appeal following bar glassing
Police have released photos of a man and woman they want to speak to after a teenager was headbutted and glassed at a bar in Derby at the weekend.
The 19-year-old man was attacked following an altercation in Walkabout at about 02:20 on Saturday.
Force helicopter base closes doors
The Twitter account for the police helicopter base at Ripley has tweeted that it has closed today.
Derbyshire will now be covered by bases at Leicester Birmingham and Wakefield until a new base is built at East Midlands Airport.
Your views: Improving Matlock Bath
Some of you have been discussing the story about ways Matlock Bath can attract more visitors.
On our Facebook page, Tommy Jeffrey, wrote: "Need something for family so can make a day of it ie more shops etc
Simon Ferringo said: "We only visit in the off season, when it's not so busy and we can find a parking space."
Travel: Traffic slow in Chellaston
BBC Travel
Swarkestone Road in Chellastone is partially blocked at the Glenwood Road junction because of a police incident. At the moment we're not sure exactly what the incident is but traffic is slow in the area.
Matlock research could take months
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The University of Derby is carrying out its research project at Matlock Bath over the next couple of months and hopes to reveal its results in September.
The project aims to see how visitors can be encouraged to stay in the town for longer than a day trip.
One of the big developments that is already going on in Matlock is the £4m refurbishment of the New Bath Hotel and the parish council say this the start of a big development for the area.
Defendant had two dating profiles says prosecutor
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Derby Crown Court has heard Jason Lawrance used two profiles on Match.com - keepitstraighttoday and straightmanlooking - but was keen to start to talk to women by text message or email.
Prosecutor Shaun Smith said: "We suggest that's because he was keen to engineer a situation where he persuaded women to make contact with him privately by phone, text message or email, so he was not being watched by the Match.com website."
Another of Lawrance's alleged rapes happened in the back of a van on a country lane near Crick, Northamptonshire in June 2011.
He denies all the charges and the trial is expected to last two weeks.
Pic appeal over Buxton toilet incident
This CCTV image has been released by police who say they want to speak to the man about an incident in a toilet at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton last month.
A man who was in a toilet cubicle said he noticed a compact mirror on the floor, between two cubicles, but when he shouted out he heard someone leave in a hurry.
Fuel spill causes motorway delays
Derbyshire Times
We told you this morning about delays on the M1 J28 slip road. They were caused by a fuel tank "splitting open" on the A38 leading to the motorway
Defendant 'raped woman despite her screaming hysterically'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Prosecutor Shaun Smith told Derby Crown Court Jason Lawrance met up with one of his alleged victims in Buxton, Derbyshire in November 2013 and the pair went back to her house for consensual sex.
Mr Smith said the next morning, Mr Lawrance raped the woman despite her "screaming hysterically and telling him 'no, no, no"'.
The prosecution said Mr Lawrance then "calmly got dressed" and drove off, and later sent the woman a text that read: "When you were crying out for me to stop I couldn't, I'm so mad at myself xxx"
Alleged victim gives evidence in online dating case
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
I'm at Derby Crown Court for the trial of Jason Lawrance who is accused of attacking women he met on dating site Match.com.
This afternoon, prosecution calls the first of seven women who claim they were either raped or sexually assaulted by him.
A38 decision still some months away
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The public consultation on the plans for the A38 is still happening and is set to last for a few more weeks yet.
A decision won't be made until July so Mr Storey still has a few months to wait to find out what will happen to his home.
The plans put forward will see flyovers and underpasses at Markeaton, Little Eaton and Kingsway junctions to try to ease congestion in the area.
Travel: Slow traffic on A38
BBC Travel
A shed load is causing delays on the A38 northbound between Watchorn Island and Alfreton.
MP happy Derby has not been chosen for merger
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Talking about Derby's rejection over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust takeover, Newark MP, Robert Jenrick told the Newark Advertiser he would have been concerned if Derby had been chosen.
He said there would have been "less focus on the Newark area as the distance from Derby is too great".
He along with fellow Conservative MP Mark Spencer had called for a merger because the trust which runs the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire had done a "very poor job" of helping local people.
Derby misses out on hospital trust takeover
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Derby Teaching Hospitals Trust has missed out on taking over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust in Nottingham.
It was revealed last month the hospital trust was in talks to take over the running of the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire after it was told to make improvements.
The trust thanked Derby for its "very credible proposal" and said it looked forward to continue working with it in the future.
Charges after pellets thrown at house
Three people have been charged after pellets were allegedly fired at a house in Derby and a smoke cannister was thrown into a room yesterday afternoon.
Prosecutors allege attacks happened at women's homes
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Jason Lawrance is charged with five counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.
This morning Derby Crown Court has heard he met the women through dating website, Match.com where one of his two profiles had no photo and just a tagline saying 'straight man looking'.
Prosecutor Shaun Smith has been outlining the circumstances of each of the charges this morning and said the alleged attacks took place in women's homes, a hotel and a van.
Man in court over alleged dating site attacks
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A man's trial at Derby Crown Court has opened today where he is accused of raping and sexually assaulting seven women he met through dating site Match.com.
The court has heard Jason Lawrance, 50, from Hampshire had two profiles on the site and investigators from Derbyshire police discovered there had been some complaints about him from users.
Mr Lawrance denies the attacks which are said to have happened between 2011 and 2014.
Three of the women are said to be from Derbyshire while other offences are said to have taken place in Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgshire.