Castleton in the Hope Valley

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Sandish Shoker

All times stated are UK

  Our live coverage across the day

  2. Weather: Sunshine to end the day but getting colder

    Alexandra Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    There are some bright spells to end the day to make way for a mostly clear night.

    Temperatures will drop to around -2C (28F), perhaps even colder in rural spots.

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Expect a widespread frost tonight along with some patchy mist and fog in places.

  3. Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    And here's your last headlines of the day from me: 

  4. Pic appeal following bar glassing

    Police have released photos of a man and woman they want to speak to after a teenager was headbutted and glassed at a bar in Derby at the weekend.

    CCTV images
    Copyright: Derbyshire Police

    The 19-year-old man was attacked following an altercation in Walkabout at about 02:20 on Saturday.

  5. Force helicopter base closes doors

    The Twitter account for the police helicopter base at Ripley has tweeted that it has closed today. 

    Derbyshire will now be covered by bases at Leicester Birmingham and Wakefield until a new base is built at East Midlands Airport.

    View more on twitter

  6. Your views: Improving Matlock Bath

    Facebook

    Some of you have been discussing the story about ways Matlock Bath can attract more visitors.

    On our Facebook page, Tommy Jeffrey, wrote: "Need something for family so can make a day of it ie more shops etc  

    Simon Ferringo said: "We only visit in the off season, when it's not so busy and we can find a parking space."

  7. Travel: Traffic slow in Chellaston

    BBC Travel

    Swarkestone Road in Chellastone is partially blocked at the Glenwood Road junction because of a police incident. At the moment we're not sure exactly what the incident is but traffic is slow in the area.

  8. Matlock research could take months

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    The University of Derby is carrying out its research project at Matlock Bath over the next couple of months and hopes to reveal its results in September.

    The project aims to see how visitors can be encouraged to stay in the town for longer than a day trip.

    Heights of Abraham cable cars
    Copyright: BBC

    One of the big developments that is already going on in Matlock is the £4m refurbishment of the New Bath Hotel and the parish council say this the start of a big development for the area.

  9. Defendant had two dating profiles says prosecutor

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    Derby Crown Court has heard Jason Lawrance used two profiles on Match.com - keepitstraighttoday and straightmanlooking - but was keen to start to talk to women by text message or email.

    Prosecutor Shaun Smith said: "We suggest that's because he was keen to engineer a situation where he persuaded women to make contact with him privately by phone, text message or email, so he was not being watched by the Match.com website." 

    Match.com
    Copyright: Match.com

    Another of Lawrance's alleged rapes happened in the back of a van on a country lane near Crick, Northamptonshire in June 2011.  

    He denies all the charges and the trial is expected to last two weeks.

  10. Pic appeal over Buxton toilet incident

    This CCTV image has been released by police who say they want to speak to the man about an incident in a toilet at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton last month.

    Buxton incident
    Copyright: Derbyshire Constabulary

    A man who was in a toilet cubicle said he noticed a compact mirror on the floor, between two cubicles, but when he shouted out he heard someone leave in a hurry.

  12. Defendant 'raped woman despite her screaming hysterically'

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    Prosecutor Shaun Smith told Derby Crown Court Jason Lawrance met up with one of his alleged victims in Buxton, Derbyshire in November 2013 and the pair went back to her house for consensual sex.

    Mr Smith said the next morning, Mr Lawrance raped the woman despite her "screaming hysterically and telling him 'no, no, no"'.

    Jason Lawrance
    Copyright: BBC

    The prosecution said Mr Lawrance then "calmly got dressed" and drove off, and later sent the woman a text that read: "When you were crying out for me to stop I couldn't, I'm so mad at myself xxx"

  13. Alleged victim gives evidence in online dating case

    Geeta Pendse

    Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today

    I'm at Derby Crown Court for the trial of Jason Lawrance who is accused of attacking women he met on dating site Match.com.

    This afternoon, prosecution calls the first of seven women who claim they were either raped or sexually assaulted by him.

  14. A38 decision still some months away

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    The public consultation on the plans for the A38 is still happening and is set to last for a few more weeks yet.

    A decision won't be made until July so Mr Storey still has a few months to wait to find out what will happen to his home.

    Markeaton plans
    Copyright: BBC

    The plans put forward will see flyovers and underpasses at Markeaton, Little Eaton and Kingsway junctions to try to ease congestion in the area.

  16. MP happy Derby has not been chosen for merger

    Dave Wade

    BBC Local Live

    Talking about Derby's rejection over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust takeover, Newark MP, Robert Jenrick told the Newark Advertiser he would have been concerned if Derby had been chosen.

    He said there would have been "less focus on the Newark area as the distance from Derby is too great". 

    MP Robert Jenrick
    Copyright: BBC

    He along with fellow Conservative MP Mark Spencer had called for a merger because the trust which runs the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire had done a "very poor job" of helping local people.

  17. Derby misses out on hospital trust takeover

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    Derby Teaching Hospitals Trust has missed out on taking over the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust in Nottingham.

    It was revealed last month the hospital trust was in talks to take over the running of the King's Mill and Newark Hospitals in Nottinghamshire after it was told to make improvements.

    Kings Mill Hospital
    Copyright: Google

    The trust thanked Derby for its "very credible proposal" and said it looked forward to continue working with it in the future.

  19. Prosecutors allege attacks happened at women's homes

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    Jason Lawrance is charged with five counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault. 

    This morning Derby Crown Court has heard he met the women through dating website, Match.com where one of his two profiles had no photo and just a tagline saying 'straight man looking'.

    online dating Match
    Copyright: Match.com

    Prosecutor Shaun Smith has been outlining the circumstances of each of the charges this morning and said the alleged attacks took place in women's homes, a hotel and a van.

  20. Man in court over alleged dating site attacks

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News Online

    A man's trial at Derby Crown Court has opened today where he is accused of raping and sexually assaulting seven women he met through dating site Match.com.

    The court has heard Jason Lawrance, 50, from Hampshire had two profiles on the site and investigators from Derbyshire police discovered there had been some complaints about him from users.

    Derby Crown Court
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Lawrance denies the attacks which are said to have happened between 2011 and 2014.

    Three of the women are said to be from Derbyshire while other offences are said to have taken place in Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgshire.  

