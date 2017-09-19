Regular live coverage\non this page has ended for the day, but breaking news, sport and travel updates\nwill continue appear through the night. East Midlands Live\nreturns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest
Two seriously injured in gas blast
Groom asks guests to pay for wedding
Wales midfielder Ledley joins Derby
Kleinveldt takes 9-65 for Northants
Colwick explosion 'not suspicious'
Nottinghamshire police have conclude the explosion at Colwick Industrial Estate was not suspicious.
The matter has been handed to the Health and Safety Executive, a spokesman said.
Two men were seriously injured in the gas explosion at about 10:00 earlier.
Eye witnesses reported seeing a tanker exploded and lift about 10ft off the floor.
Man sentenced for killing neighbour
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run
A woman suffered serious injuries when she was knocked down in a hit-and-run in Leicester earlier.
The pedestrian, in her 40s, remains in hospital after the crash at about 8.30 in Butterwick Drive.
Leicestershire police said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Unseen Hollywood photos to be auctioned
Killed neighbour was 'popular, kind and generous'
Tributes have been paid to 84-year-old Brian Robson who was killed by his neighbour after his killer was given an indefinite hospital order.
Brian's children Kevin and Pauline said they will "miss him forever".
They said: “Our father was a keen gardener and his favourite pastime was watching football and supporting his favourite team - Newcastle United.
"During the past years he enjoyed his holidays travelling to many different countries.
“Our father was a wonderful, popular, kind and generous man."
Man given indefinite hospital order after killing 84-year-old neighbour
A man who killed his 84-year-old neighbour has been given an indefinite hospital order under the mental health act.
Peter Bunyan, 53, of Brooklands Road, Cosby, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a hearing last month.
He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act at Leicester Crown Court today.
Officers found Brian Robson seriously injured in his hall way in February, Leicestershire Police said.
A post mortem examination later confirmed that Brian had died from head injuries.
Flood prevention scheme receives £430k grant
A scheme to reduce flooding in Hucknall has been given £430,000 funding.
Work will include installing a surface water pipe and new gullies to take flood water away from the low point on Thoresby Dale into existing storage tanks.
In 2013 hundreds of properties were flooded in Hucknall.
Nottinghamshire County Council is working with Severn Trent Water, the Environment Agency and Ashfield District Council on the new scheme.
The Flood Defence Grant in Aid contributed £50,000 towards the funding and £380,000 came from the Local Levy pot, which are schemes administered by the Environment Agency.
Hurricane Maria: Nottingham man fears for parents' safety
A man from Nottingham says he is desperately awaiting news from his parents who have been caught up in Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean.
The storm has now hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with sustained winds of a 155 miles an hour.
Jeremy Prince's parents live on the island of Dominica.
Jeremy, from Colwick, said: "They were only expecting a category three maybe four storm so this was an unprecedented level of hurricane that hit directly.
"The damage apparently has been total devastation but we haven't heard anything officially from the island yet, which is all the more agonising."
Demolition to restart at former leisure centre
Demolition work on the former Grove Leisure Centre in Newark is restarting following a fire.
Safety checks were done because of asbestos in the building.
Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed there was no threat to health and residents were told it's safe to wash or hose down any ash that may have settled on their properties.
The fire destroyed the building on Friday evening.
Security on the site is being stepped up while a fire and police investigation continues into how the fire started.
Weather: Cloudy with some light rain
Cloud will thicken this evening and overnight with some light rain or drizzle in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
It will be a milder night with lows of 13C (55F).
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across the region with some patchy rain at first, this becoming persistent at times in the afternoon with the odd heavier burst here and there.
A cooler day with highs of 16C (61F).
Carabao Cup - Chelsea put five past Forest
Man arrested over train bomb hoax
Nathan Brown captured this dramatic picture of the police as they evacuated a train at Hinckley station after reports of a bomb.
British Transport Police said they were called to a "security alert" on a train at about 13.30 which was then evacuated.
The force said the package was found not to be suspicious.
A 32-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information alleging the presence of a bomb.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Package which shut Hinckley station 'not suspicious'
Hinckley railway station was closed for a short period earlier because of a suspicious package.
British Transport Police said the item is "not suspicious" and the station will reopen again shortly.
Trains between Leicester and Nuneaton may be delayed until 18:30.