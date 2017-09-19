East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Amy Woodfield and Maryam Qaiser

  1. Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest

    By Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

    Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Nottingham Forest

    Michy Batshuayi scores a hat-trick as Chelsea ease past Championship side Nottingham Forest to book a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

  6. Our live coverage has ended

    Regular live coverage on this page has ended for the day, but breaking news, sport and travel updates will continue appear through the night.

    East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

  7. Colwick explosion 'not suspicious'

    Ben Truslove

    BBC News Online

    Nottinghamshire police have conclude the explosion at Colwick Industrial Estate was not suspicious.

    The matter has been handed to the Health and Safety Executive, a spokesman said.

    colwick
    Two men were seriously injured in the gas explosion at about 10:00 earlier.

    Eye witnesses reported seeing a tanker exploded and lift about 10ft off the floor.

  9. Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

    Ben Truslove

    BBC News Online

    A woman suffered serious injuries when she was knocked down in a hit-and-run in Leicester earlier.

    The pedestrian, in her 40s, remains in hospital after the crash at about 8.30 in Butterwick Drive.

    butterwick drive
    Leicestershire police said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

    A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

  11. Killed neighbour was 'popular, kind and generous'

    Maryam Qaiser

    BBC Local Live

    Tributes have been paid to 84-year-old Brian Robson who was killed by his neighbour after his killer was given an indefinite hospital order.

    Brian's children Kevin and Pauline said they will "miss him forever".

    Brian Robson
    They said: “Our father was a keen gardener and his favourite pastime was watching football and supporting his favourite team - Newcastle United.

    "During the past years he enjoyed his holidays travelling to many different countries.

    “Our father was a wonderful, popular, kind and generous man."

  12. Man given indefinite hospital order after killing 84-year-old neighbour

    Maryam Qaiser

    BBC Local Live

    A man who killed his 84-year-old neighbour has been given an indefinite hospital order under the mental health act.

    Peter Bunyan, 53, of Brooklands Road, Cosby, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a hearing last month.

    Peter Bunyan returned to his house after the attack and was arrested there
    He was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act at Leicester Crown Court today.

    Officers found Brian Robson seriously injured in his hall way in February, Leicestershire Police said.

    A post mortem examination later confirmed that Brian had died from head injuries.

  13. Flood prevention scheme receives £430k grant

    Maryam Qaiser

    BBC Local Live

    A scheme to reduce flooding in Hucknall has been given £430,000 funding.

    Work will include installing a surface water pipe and new gullies to take flood water away from the low point on Thoresby Dale into existing storage tanks.

    In 2013 hundreds of properties were flooded in Hucknall.

    Flooding in Hucknall 2013
    Nottinghamshire County Council is working with Severn Trent Water, the Environment Agency and Ashfield District Council on the new scheme.

    The Flood Defence Grant in Aid contributed £50,000 towards the funding and £380,000 came from the Local Levy pot, which are schemes administered by the Environment Agency.

  14. Hurricane Maria: Nottingham man fears for parents' safety

    Maryam Qaiser

    BBC Local Live

    A man from Nottingham says he is desperately awaiting news from his parents who have been caught up in Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean.

    The storm has now hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with sustained winds of a 155 miles an hour.

    Jeremy Prince's parents live on the island of Dominica.

    Hurricane
    Jeremy, from Colwick, said: "They were only expecting a category three maybe four storm so this was an unprecedented level of hurricane that hit directly.

    "The damage apparently has been total devastation but we haven't heard anything officially from the island yet, which is all the more agonising."

  15. Demolition to restart at former leisure centre

    Maryam Qaiser

    BBC Local Live

    Demolition work on the former Grove Leisure Centre in Newark is restarting following a fire.

    Safety checks were done because of asbestos in the building.

    Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed there was no threat to health and residents were told it's safe to wash or hose down any ash that may have settled on their properties.

    Fire
    The fire destroyed the building on Friday evening.

    Security on the site is being stepped up while a fire and police investigation continues into how the fire started.

  16. Weather: Cloudy with some light rain

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    Cloud will thicken this evening and overnight with some light rain or drizzle in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

    It will be a milder night with lows of 13C (55F).

    Weather for the day
    Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across the region with some patchy rain at first, this becoming persistent at times in the afternoon with the odd heavier burst here and there.

    A cooler day with highs of 16C (61F).

  18. Man arrested over train bomb hoax

    Ben Truslove

    BBC News Online

    Nathan Brown captured this dramatic picture of the police as they evacuated a train at Hinckley station after reports of a bomb.

    Hinckley Station
    British Transport Police said they were called to a "security alert" on a train at about 13.30 which was then evacuated.

    The force said the package was found not to be suspicious.

    A 32-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information alleging the presence of a bomb.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J29 for A617.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Package which shut Hinckley station 'not suspicious'

    Hinckley railway station was closed for a short period earlier because of a suspicious package.

    British Transport Police said the item is "not suspicious" and the station will reopen again shortly.

    Trains between Leicester and Nuneaton may be delayed until 18:30.

    Hinckley Station
