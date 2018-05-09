Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Under-fire Leicester boss Claude Puel has warned the Foxes to sack him at their peril.

AFP/Getty Images

The Frenchman is under pressure at the Foxes after just four wins in their last 19 top flight games.

He took Southampton to eighth in the Premier League last season before he was sacked and the Saints are now only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

"The Premier League is like a piranha club but the most important thing for me is to build for the future," said Puel, who was only appointed in October.

"It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team.

"We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future.

"I am pragmatic about this. I finished eighth in the table with Southampton and we can see where they play now."