Latest updates: East Midlands Live

- Social worker jailed for care home rapes
- Drink driver jailed for pavement crash
- MP Keith Vaz returns to Commons
- Plans to demolish shops for student flats
- Thieves steal lectern from chapel
- Bid to save original Bramley apple tree
- Updates on Tuesday 8 May 2018
Leicester City 3-1 Arsenal
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Leicester earn a first Premier League win over Arsenal since 1994 as Arsene Wenger's penultimate game ends in defeat.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A38 Staffordshire southbound
A38 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between A5121 and A5121.
A38 Staffordshire - Heavier than usual traffic and queuing traffic on A38 southbound in Burton Upon Trent between Clay Mills and Branston Interchange, because of a rolling road-block and an accident. Approach with care.
Meghan Markle in surprise school visit
Leonora Ncomanzi will also be attending her wedding to Prince Harry later this month.Read more
Driver who ploughed into pedestrians jailed
Banned Albrighton to miss last two games
Leicester winger Marc Albrighton will be suspended for the final two matches of the season after accepting a misconduct charge.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J21A for A46 Leicester North and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and two lanes closed on M1 southbound between J21a, A46 (Leicester North) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of a broken down lorry.
Girl, 3, freed from vending machine
Firefighters said "lots of equipment, including the odd cuddle" were used to free the girl.Read more
Sting's play opens in Nottingham
Dave Wade
BBC News
Sting's said his play - about a shipyard closing down on Tyneside - should resonate with the East Midlands.
Football: Season over for Foxes' Albrighton
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Leicester City FC tweets...
Large wood-powered boiler planned for recycling plant
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans for a large woodburner and 15-metre chimney at a recycling plant are due to be approved by a county council.
The application, put forward for the Peak Waste Recycling plant in Kniveton, Derbyshire, would see 2,500 tonnes of waste wood such as MDF burned in a biomass boiler.
Heat generated from this boiler, which will run seven days a week, would be used for a new waste drying plant.
Planning officers wrote: "I am satisfied that the development would not result in any significant environmental or amenity impacts.
"However, it is recognised that the development would expand the existing facility to a point where it could be considered to be at its limit."
Applications for Trent Bridge world cup tickets opens
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Organisers of next summer's Cricket World Cup have begun taking applications for tickets.
Trent Bridge will host five games, including England v Pakistan, as part of the 10-team tournament.
Warm weekend sparks concern over hot dogs in cars
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
An animal charity received 13 calls about dogs stuck in hot cars across the East Midlands as temperatures soared over the weekend.
The RSPCA said between Saturday 5 to Monday 7 May it took eight calls from concerned people in Derbyshire, two in Nottinghamshire, two in Leicestershire and one in Rutland.
Holly Barber from the charity said: "Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a minute or two but we know that this is all it takes for temperatures inside a car to soar to dangerous levels."
Social worker jailed for care home rapes
Dean Gathercole, now 53, raped one girl at his mother's home and another at a flat.Read more
Plans to demolish shops for student flats
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Several vacant shops on Glasshouse Street in Nottingham could be demolished to make way for 92 one-bedroom student flats.
Developers Megaclose Ltd said the retail space has been vacant for more than 10 years, is of "very poor quality and is currently in a bad state of repair".
"In short, it is desperately in need of revitalisation," it said.
The developers added that it hopes to "breathe life back" to Clare Street, which would be the main entrance for a six-storey block.
Megaclose Ltd has already built more than 650 student flats in the area.
Planning officers have recommended the development for approval, but said a a noise limit is imposed.
The planning committee at Nottingham City Council will decide on 16 May.
Thieves steal lectern from chapel
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Police are appealing for information after a cross, candlesticks and a lectern were stolen from a chapel.
The items were taken from the chapel in the grounds of Catton Park near Swadlincote overnight between Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 May.
MP Keith Vaz returns to Commons
Paul Rowley
BBC Political Correspondent
Keith Vaz has returned to parliament for the first time this year following illness.
The MP for Leicester East is the subject of an inquiry by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after he was accused of paying male escorts following a newspaper sting.
The investigation was suspended because of his illness, but it has recently resumed.
Puel urges Leicester's owners to give him more time
Press Association
Under-fire Leicester boss Claude Puel has warned the Foxes to sack him at their peril.
The Frenchman is under pressure at the Foxes after just four wins in their last 19 top flight games.
He took Southampton to eighth in the Premier League last season before he was sacked and the Saints are now only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
"The Premier League is like a piranha club but the most important thing for me is to build for the future," said Puel, who was only appointed in October.
"It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team.
"We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future.
"I am pragmatic about this. I finished eighth in the table with Southampton and we can see where they play now."
'Significant' landmarks get extra protection
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A series of city buildings have been added to a list that recognises their local significance.
The Leicester Heritage Asset Register includes landmarks of local significance that may not meet the strict national criteria for listed status, but are considered important to the city.
The latest additions to the register include Masjid Usman Mosque (pictured), the Foresters Arms public house building and an early-19th Century flood water marker on the Grand Union Canal.
Inclusion on the local list does not offer the same level of protection as listed status.
However, it does ensure that the historical and architectural significance of these landmarks is taken into account when the council considers planning applications.
Witness appeal after cyclist dies
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Witnesses are being sought after a man fell off his bike in Derby and died.
Police said the 63-year-old came off the bike near the junction of Warwick Avenue and Arlington Road on the afternoon of Monday 30 April and died in hospital.
It's thought several passers-by stopped to talk to paramedics and police are keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened.
Severe accident: A1 Cambridgeshire southbound
A1 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, near Barnack Drift affecting A606 Empingham Road.
A1 Cambridgeshire - Slow traffic on A1 southbound in Wittering near Barnack Turn Off, because of an accident involving caravan earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Rutland Water Turn Off.
Your photos: Bank holiday sun
BBC Weather Watchers
We had some lovely photos submitted to us over the bank holiday weekend to match the beautiful weather.
These were taken in Brailsford, Belper, Kegworth and Kimberley.
'Roundabout from hell' named among worst in the UK
Derby Telegraph
A roundabout in Derby which was the scene of ten crashes within 48 hours after it opened to the public has been named as one of the worst in the UK.
Drunk driver jailed for ploughing into pedestrians
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man who drove his car into a group of pedestrians while over the drink drive limit has been jailed.
Bipranjit Singh, 32, of Cossington Street, Leicester, hit the group on Belgrave Road (pictured) in the city in October last year.
A woman broke a kneecap in the crash and a man suffered minor injuries.
Singh pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving and was jailed for 22 months.
He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Bird nests destroyed in 'devastating' wild fire
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
A "devastating" wild fire has destroyed an estimated 40 to 50 bird nests and about 40 hectares of moorland.
Five members of the Peak District Moorland Group (PDMG) and 30 firefighters fought the blaze in the Goyt Valley, near Buxton, after it started shortly before 18:00 on Sunday.
The fire took about four hours to put out.
Gamekeeper Richard Bailey said fire crews at the scene, who assessed the site, thought it was deliberate.
He said curlew, grouse, pipit, short eared owl, and duck nests had all been destroyed.
Nottingham youth workers get royal wedding invite
East Midlands Today
Several people from Prince Harry's youth projects in Nottingham have been invited to the forthcoming royal wedding.
Each has been involved in trying to transform St Ann's - an inner city community the prince has described as "close to his heart".
More than 1,000 members of the public have been invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle for the nuptials on 19 May.
Trevor Rose, who runs a community recording studio, is among those with an invite and he said it had been "beautiful" to see the prince fall in love.
He told BBC East Midlands Today: "To have seen and watch Harry grow over the years has been an amazing opportunity.
"He's changed from a boy to a man. There's an amazing look in his eye - the man's in love."
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J21A for A46 Leicester North.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound at J21a, A46 (Leicester North), because of a broken down vehicle.
Council building evacuated due to 'unidentified substance'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A council building was evacuated earlier (12:24) because of the discovery of an "unidentified substance", the fire service has confirmed.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Retford and Loughborough attended Newark and Sherwood District Council's headquarters earlier.
It added that the substance was dealt with and no-one was injured.
Bid to save original Bramley apple tree
The tree is dying from a fungal infection but Nottingham Trent University wants to preserve it.Read more
Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in crash
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A motorcyclist has died during a crash at the weekend.
The man was riding along the A5199 towards Husbands Bosworth when he was involved in a collision with a van.
It happened at about 14:30 on Saturday afternoon near the entrance to the Armourgeddon Military Museum.
No-one else was injured in the crash and police are appealing for dashcam footage of the crash.
Dog left to be 'eaten alive' by maggots
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Owners of a dog who was neglected and being "eaten alive" by maggots have avoided jail.
Son Van Huynh and Hai Hunyh, of Kildare Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to eight animal welfare offences relating to the treatment of three dogs.
The RSPCA said all three animals were living in poor conditions, had no access to fresh water and had to be put down.
Susan Hammond, an inspector for the charity, said: "Skye [a Japanese akita dog]... had open wounds on her body which were covered in maggots - her skin was rotting away and she was being eaten alive."
The pair were given 12-week prison sentences, suspended for two years and disqualified from keeping animals for life.
Council staff return to work after evacuation
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Newark and Sherwood District Council tweets...
Rugby: Tigers flanker gets Scotland call
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Leicester Tigers forward Luke Hamilton has been named in the Scotland squad for their summer tour of the United States, Canada and Argentina.
The 26-year-old, who made his debut against New Zealand in November, forms part of a 33-man squad for the trip next month.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for A50 Derby affecting Trowell Services.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area. Congestion to Trowell Services.
Council building evacuated
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Newark and Sherwood District Council tweets...
Wedding rings stolen in Mickleover burglary
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Engagement and wedding rings have been stolen along with a number of sapphire and diamond rings during a burglary in Mickleover.
They were in a red leather box which was taken from the house on Bowland Close at some point between 30 April and 1 May.
A Nintendo DS games console and a pack of 400 cigarettes were also taken.
Homes plan for 16th Century hall
Firbeck Hall near Rotherham is Grade II listed but was last used in the late 1980s.Read more
Trio appear in court on Hilton robbery conspiracy charges
Derby Telegraph
Three men have appeared in court in connection with the robbery of £5,000 from a man from outside a Derbyshire hotel.