Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A father who lost his wife and newborn baby within hours of each other has raised £35,000 in their memory.

Heidi Renton, from Newark, suffered a seizure caused by a heart defect while 39 weeks pregnant and died in August.

Her daughter Isabella was born by emergency Caesarean section but died 15 hours later, having been starved of oxygen.

PA Real Life

Craig Renton has managed to raise the money for charities including Cancer Research UK and organisations including King's Mill Hospital's baby bereavement suite by holding a boxing match and running two marathons.

Around £1,600 has been put towards a cuddle cot for the hospital, allowing grieving parents to spend up to 72 hours with their baby to say goodbye to them, take prints of their hands and feet and have skin to skin contact with them.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

He said: “We found the bereavement suite really calming when we said goodbye to Isabella and it was the best space for us to be in at the time, so I wanted to do something that would help other families and also to say thank-you to the trust for being so caring and compassionate towards us.

“It was really emotional to meet up with everyone who looked after Heidi and Isabella, but I wanted to see them again to say thank-you, as they did everything they could."