Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Mum's appeal two years after son's killing
- Woman charged with intimidating witness
- New Labour leader elected in Derby
- Naval reserves handed freedom of Nottingham
- Bramley apple tree will be 'available to visit'
- Councils join forces to tackle homelessness
- Updates on Wednesday 9 May 2018
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis and Jennifer Harby
All times stated are UK
Feminist football pioneer honoured
Lady Florence Dixie was president of the British Ladies' Football Club when it formed in 1895.
Harry and Megan already got married!
Leicester City 3-1 Arsenal
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Leicester earn a first Premier League win over Arsenal since 1994 as Arsene Wenger's penultimate game ends in defeat.
Funeral held for bus-stop assault student
The body of Mariam Moustafa, who died after being at a Nottingham bus stop, will be flown to Egypt for burial.
'We cannot replace him'
FT: Leicester 3-1 Arsenal
Leicester City
Asked whether tonight's result may ease some of the pressure from fans, Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "No comment. It is not my concern, it was just a win for the players and they wanted to give a reward to the fans. Congratulations to my players because they put in place all of the good ingredients to win the game."
In tribute to Arsene Wenger, Puel said: "He can win his last game with Arsenal and I would like to give him my congratulations for all of his great work with the club. He was fantastic over 22 years and we cannot replace him."
Our live coverage across the day
East Midlands Live has now ended for Wednesday but some news, sport and travel will continue to be posted overnight.
Dedicated live coverage for this region returns from 08:00 on Thursday morning.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J23 for A512 and J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - Queuing traffic and two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J23, A512 (Loughborough) and J23a A42, because of an accident.
Watch: Sir David Attenborough interrogated by children
BBC Archive
As an eight-year-old boy growing up in Leicester, Sir David Attenborough's ambition was to climb Everest. Here he is, on this day in 1980, appearing on BBC children's television.
Mazhar case 'will never close'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A new appeal has been issued for information about the death of 21-year-old Aqib Mazhar, who was stabbed in a car in Forest Fields.
Although five men were jailed for their involvement in his death, Nottinghamshire Police said the person who delivered the fatal blow and the murder weapon have still not been found.
Det Ch Insp Rob Severn said: "We just need that last vital piece of information that will push us over the edge from what we know into what we can prove in a court of law.
"I hope somebody will come forward and I always want to keep a positive mindset.
"We never close these cases and we will still prosecute somebody, even if it is some years down the line."
Archaeologists seek Roman remains in residents' gardens
Archaeologists say they are working to find out more about one of the biggest buried Roman complexes in the region, next to Southwell Minster.
A £10,000 project involving academics from the University of Nottingham and local enthusiasts is looking into the town's early heritage.
Investigations are taking place in the garden of the Minster's Dean and also in gardens belonging to the community, where 1m x 1m test pits have been dug.
Dean of Southwell Nicola Sullivan said it was "exciting" to have the opportunity to find out more about the "extraordinary" site.
"My husband wants to be able to plant his roses without too much fuss but one day we'll be able to decide what to do with the garden," she said.
Child 'gets hand stuck in parking meter'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Poor mite.
Theme park death probe 'taking too long'
Evha Jannath died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor during a school trip a year ago.
MP calls for theme park guidance after schoolgirl death
An MP is calling for tougher safety legislation for theme park water rides, one year on from the death of Leicestershire schoolgirl, Evha Jannath.
The 11-year-old died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor Park.
Leicester East MP Keith Vaz says discussions are under way about new guidelines but the family were still "extremely emotionally distraught".
"They are very upset," he said. "Evha was so young so they feel it dramatically in their lives. I hope we can have an end to the inquiry process. Sadly, progress has been quite slow but it's been very thorough.
"I would urge all the UK's theme parks to be extra vigilant, bearing in mind what has happened with Evha."
A date for the inquest has been set for August and Staffordshire Police have confirmed their investigation remains ongoing, supported by the Health and Safety Executive.
Watch: Lancaster bomber sculpture gains PM's approval
The Prime Minister has given her approval for plans for a full size replica of a Lancaster bomber.
Permission has been granted for the sculpture to go on the A46, between Newark and Lincoln.
Mrs May was responding to Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions:
Father who lost wife and baby raises £35,000
A father who lost his wife and newborn baby within hours of each other has raised £35,000 in their memory.
Heidi Renton, from Newark, suffered a seizure caused by a heart defect while 39 weeks pregnant and died in August.
Her daughter Isabella was born by emergency Caesarean section but died 15 hours later, having been starved of oxygen.
Craig Renton has managed to raise the money for charities including Cancer Research UK and organisations including King's Mill Hospital's baby bereavement suite by holding a boxing match and running two marathons.
Around £1,600 has been put towards a cuddle cot for the hospital, allowing grieving parents to spend up to 72 hours with their baby to say goodbye to them, take prints of their hands and feet and have skin to skin contact with them.
He said: “We found the bereavement suite really calming when we said goodbye to Isabella and it was the best space for us to be in at the time, so I wanted to do something that would help other families and also to say thank-you to the trust for being so caring and compassionate towards us.
“It was really emotional to meet up with everyone who looked after Heidi and Isabella, but I wanted to see them again to say thank-you, as they did everything they could."
Huth to leave Leicester at end of contract
Robert Huth will leave Leicester City at the end of the season after three and a half years at the club.
Crash on southbound M1
Highways England
Highways England tweets...
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
Rushcliffe MP appreciates Boris 'loyalty'
BBC Politics
Rushcliffe MP Kenneth Clarke has issued a tongue-in-cheek congratulations to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over his "unswerving loyalty" to government policy.
The former cabinet minister made the comment in the House of Commons during a question on the official UK policy on the Iran nuclear deal.
City's homeless plea: 'We need more hostels'
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Homeless people in Leicester have pleaded with the authorities to provide more support.
It is estimated there are about 30 people sleeping rough in the city every night and the city's council recently published a strategy to try to address the problem.
One woman, 44-year-old Lisa Eastaugh, said: "We need more hostels. Simple.
"I could go and sit at the council for five hours a day, every day of the week and be told every time that they haven't got a room for me anywhere."
Until last year, Lisa said she had a house and a job and was "settled and happy".
"Then it all went wrong," she said.
She now sits on the streets asking the public for spare change.
"That means I can spend the night in a bed and breakfast," she said.
"I get enough probably to stay somewhere four nights of the week. The other nights, I'm on the streets, sleeping in a shop doorway. It's horrible but I've got no other choice."
Gerry McCann: Leveson Inquiry must reopen
BBC Politics
Gerry McCann has added his voice to those calling for the second stage of the Leveson inquiry into press standards to be implemented.
The inquiry, set up by David Cameron after the phone hacking scandal, was due to examine relations between journalists and the police.
But the government axed it in March, saying the media had cleaned up its act and it would harm press freedom.
Mr McCann, who gave evidence to the Leveson inquiry about the coverage of his missing daughter Madeleine, said: "Although we agree with the Leveson recommendations, they haven't actually been implemented."
If Leveson was not implemented "in full", including part two, it would be "a betrayal of the victims" because there had been "no individual or corporate accountability" in the media since the report had been published in 2012, he added.
Foxes defender Huth to leave club
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester City defender Robert Huth is to leave the club at the end of the season.
The German has spent three-and-a-half years with the Foxes and played a major role in their Premier League title win and Champions League run.
However, this season has seen his first-team appearances limited due to injury problems.
Man beaten up by group of youths in Mansfield Woodhouse
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 47-year-old man needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a group of youths in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Police said the victim fell to the ground and hit his head after being attacked by six young males, one of whom punched him in the face.
The group ran away after the assault, which happened in Station Street at about 20:45 on Thursday.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Your photos: Sunrise in Earl Shilton
BBC Weather Watchers
This is how 05:28 looked in Earl Shilton today. Thanks to Gary's Garden for the pic.
MDMA death girl's mum urges drug caution
Joana Burns, 22, died in 2017 after taking MDMA on a night out to celebrate finishing university.
Watch: Erewash MP questions PM about first-time buyers
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Maggie Throup, Conservative MP, for Erewash stood at PMQs to ask Theresa May whether the government was committed to helping more people get onto the property ladder.
Parents puzzled by paddling pool's closure
Derby Telegraph
Visitors to Derby's Markeaton Park hoping to make the most of the record-breaking bank holiday weekend weather by splashing in the paddling pool were told it was not open due to "potential for frosts".
Mother's plea over son's fugitive killer
Aqib Mazhar was stabbed as he tried to escape from a car near to where he lived in Nottingham.
More revealed about combined authority plans
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
The leaders of four regional councils looking to form a combined authority have issued more details about their plans.
Combined authorities effectively act as a 'super-council', working across county borders.
In a joint statement, the county council leaders of Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire said: "We believe that we can achieve much more if we work together, particularly in the areas of connectivity, trade, investment and growth."
The leaders said government funding for the region would remain low unless they join forces.
They will conduct further talks over the coming months.
Thieves steal plaques from war memorial
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Six engraved brass plaques remembering people who died during the two world wars have been stolen from Clumber Park's Hardwick War Memorial.
Police say the plaques were taken at some point between 2 and 4 May.
A force spokesperson described the theft as "a despicable offence" and appealed for information.
Councillors asked for more development cash
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Charnwood councillors have been asked to approve an additional £60,000 for an industrial development.
Cabinet members have already approved £120,000 of council funds to build industrial storage compounds on land at Messenger Close, Loughborough.
They are being asked for more cash after site investigations revealed more groundwork needs to be carried out than originally expected.
They will make a decision tomorrow.
Mum criticises government's mental health support
A Nottingham mum has criticised the government's handling of young people's mental health.
Rachel Bannister has campaigned for better young mental health support since her 13 -ear-old daughter suffered from an eating disorder in 2012.
A report released by MPs has said the government's proposals are failing a generation.
"The only thing I can take from this is that the government doesn't want to sort this out," said Ms Bannister. "People are losing their lives - that's the reality of it."
Watch: Two baby peregrines hatch at Derby Cathedral
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Two peregrine chicks have made their long-awaited entrance to the world at the top of Derby Cathedral.
The team that runs the Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project have been waiting weeks for the four eggs to crack open - and now two have done just that.
A regular follower of the project's webcams captured the moments both young birds arrived.
The second chick hatches...
Mum's appeal two years after son's killing
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
The mother of a 21-year-old man who died after he was stabbed inside a car in Forest Fields is appealing to catch his killer.
Aqib Mazhar and a friend were travelling along Russell Road, at around 20.30 on 1 June 2016, when a group of men travelling in three vehicles saw him and blocked his car.
They attacked the vehicle with bars and knives and Aqib, who scrambled from the front passenger to the back seat to try to escape, was stabbed in the back and died later in hospital.
Five men have been jailed for their involvement in his death but Nottinghamshire Police said the person who is believed to have delivered the fatal blow has never been held to account.
His mother, Shameem Akhtar, said: "We have to live our lives without Aqib, knowing the man who took him away is still out there."
Adult education centre facing demolition
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to demolish a former adult education centre in Melbourne to create more parking spaces for staff at two neighbouring schools have been submitted to the county council.
The application, put forward by Melbourne Junior School, would see the former Melbourne Adult Community Education Centre make way for 12 extra parking spots, which the school says are much needed.
If the plans are approved, demolition work is expected to start during or after the school summer holiday.
Photo appeal after pensioner killed in crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are trying to track down a dog walker who may have witnessed a crash in which a pensioner was killed.
Alan Roberts, 74, died in hospital after being struck by a Mazda MX-5 as he crossed High Street in Clay Cross on 2 January.
Derbyshire Police said they had spoken to a number of witnesses but were still trying to trace the dog walker in this CCTV image.
The force said: "We appreciate the quality of the photo is poor but someone may recognise the man pictured."
Your photos: Chesterfield sunrise
BBC Weather Watchers
This beautiful shot of sunrise in Chesterfield may look lovely and warm but photographer Viki the Blue told us it was actually "very chilly" when it was taken.
Severe accident: A1175 Lincolnshire both ways
A1175 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between Casewick Lane and Priory Road.
A1175 Lincolnshire - A1175 Main Road in Uffington closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Casewick Lane junction and the Priory Road junction, because of an accident.
Review into Janet Scott murder could be made public
Nottingham Post
A review into the death of a woman who was killed by a convicted murderer while out on licence is likely to be made public.
The Home Office said the review will not seek to "lay blame" but will "consider what happened and what could have been done differently."
Power cuts in Worksop and Coalville
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Western Power Distribution is warning of power cuts in parts of the East Midlands.
The energy firm said 60 properties are without power in the S80 postcode around Worksop, with an additional 95 homes affected by cuts in the LE67 postcode, around Coalville.
The company estimates the problems should be resolved by this afternoon.