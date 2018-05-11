Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A Nottinghamshire man who lost half his body weight is thought to be the first in the UK to have pioneering surgery to have all his excess skin removed in one operation.

Jordan Martinez, 22, from Mansfield, had four procedures - normally done in stages - completed by several surgeons at Nottingham's Park Hospital in a single five-hour operation.

Mr Martinez, who slimmed from 25st to 12st, took out a £6,000 loan to pay for the surgery.

BBC

He said: "I couldn't exercise very well and it was quite sore. It was difficult to shower and if I jumped it would come down hard, like a tonne of lead on my stomach.

"It was quite debilitating actually. A lot of people say it's just an aesthetic thing but personally it felt like a deformity as it's not a natural thing to have."

Mr Martinez said he now aims to be a personal trainer to help more people in a similar situation to turn their lives around.