Latest updates: East Midlands Live

- 'Taxi driver' rapist found guilty
- MP's aide quits Labour Party over 'plots'
- Bin lorry tribute for cancer victim, six
- New rules to control dogs at country park
- Tigers quartet picked for South Africa tour
- Updates on Thursday 10 May 2018
By Gavin Bevis and Calum McKenzie
Derby County 1-0 Fulham
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Cameron Jerome's bullet header gives Derby a one-goal lead against Fulham in their Championship play-off semi-final.
Veteran Evatt to leave Chesterfield
Chesterfield release defenders Ian Evatt, Sam Hird and Drew Talbot following their relegation out of the Football League.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 entry slip road closed and slow traffic northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A1 Nottinghamshire northbound
A1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, between A57 and A614 Bawtry Road affecting Jockey Lane.
A1 Nottinghamshire - Queuing traffic on A1 Worksop Road northbound between Apleyhead in Ranby and the A614 Bawtry Road junction in Blyth, because of an accident earlier on. Diversion in operation - Follow Hollow Circle signs - Via A57 to Worksop, take Worksop by-pass to M1 J32, then M18 to rejoin A1M at J35 (Blyth Roundabout). Congestion to Eaton.
'Nightmare' rental shortage for disabled
Just 7% of private rental properties are suitable for a disabled person, new report finds.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Man filmed wielding machete in street
Police 'doing naff all' over machete man
A man swung a machete at his neighbour but he has not been arrested by police.
Glamorgan unchanged for Leicestershire
Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft names an unchanged 13-man squad for the County Championship trip to face Leicestershire.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane blocked on exit slip road northbound at J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.
Bennett released and six transfer-listed
Mansfield release six players including defender Rhys Bennett, while Will Atkinson is among a further six to be transfer-listed.
Live updates on this page have now ended, but some news, sport and travel will continue to be posted throughout the night.
East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow.
Football: Loanee ruled out of Magpies' play-off matches
BBC Nottingham Sport
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has ruled striker Mason Bennett out of the Magpies' play-off campaign.
Bennett, who is on loan from Derby, has not played since February because of injury.
The Magpies face Coventry in the semi finals of the League Two play-offs, with the winner of the two-legged tie going on to face Exeter or Lincoln City.
Man in serious condition in hospital after A1 crash
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-car collision on the A1 near Newark.
The crash happened at around 08:55 this morning on the southbound carriageway between the turn-off for North Muskham and the A46 junction.
The road has now reopened but you are being warned to expect delays.
Feminist football pioneer honoured
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A plaque has been unveiled to commemorate an early feminist and a pioneer of women's football.
Lady Florence Dixie was president of the British Ladies' Football Club when it formed in 1895 - despite medical professionals calling for women and girls to be banned from playing.
She was also a strong supporter of the suffragette movement and predicted the UK would have a female prime minister before 1999.
The plaque has been installed at Bosworth Hall Hotel in Leicestershire.
Lady Florence was Scottish but she lived at the hall in Market Bosworth between 1875 and 1883.
Severn Trent boss lands top award
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The boss of a water company has won a top award for businesswomen.
Liv Garfield, the chief executive of Severn Trent, was crowned Business Woman of the Year at the Veuve Clicquot awards ceremony.
The company, which supplies water to homes across the East Midlands, has seen its share price rise by 15% since Ms Garfield took the helm in 2014.
The Veuve Clicquot Business Woman awards were created in 1972 as a tribute to Madame Clicquot, who single-handedly took over her husband's champagne business after he died.
Previous winners of the UK ceremony include Anya Hindmarch and Alison Brittain, chief executive of Whitbread.
Execs get roles with 'financially-troubled' authority
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A former deputy chief executive of Leicestershire County Council has been appointed by the government to run Northamptonshire's local authority.
Brian Roberts (pictured) will work alongside Tony McArdle, a former chief executive of Lincolnshire County Council, at the financially-troubled authority until 2021.
Earlier this year, a government report found serious failings at the council and said it should be scrapped.
When the report was issued, the authority had a projected £21.1m overspend for 2017-18.
It has since managed to balance its books after spending controls were implemented in February.
Warning over fake arrest warrant telephone scam
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Police are urging people not to give out any information to fraudsters claiming that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
Derbyshire Police said it had been contacted by a number of people about a recorded telephone message.
The force said people are being told the British Government has issued a warrant for their arrest due to tax issues.
Some callers also reported being transferred to a person with an Indian or Pakistani accent asking for information.
MP 'disappointed' at campaign chief's exit from Labour
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A Labour MP has said she is "disappointed" a former aide has quit the party.
Melanie Darrington, who ran Gloria De Piero's last two election campaigns, has joined Ashfield Independents citing infighting in the local Labour Party.
Ms De Piero, who has been an MP since 2010, added: "Ashfield Labour is bigger, brighter and younger than ever before."
Ashfield Independents took control of the district council last month following a vote of no confidence in Labour and a series of defections.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, before J20 for A4303.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound before J20, A4303 (Lutterworth), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
New rules to control dogs at country park
BBC Radio Nottingham
Gedling Country Park is to be divided into different zones to control where people can take their dogs.
The borough council has said the measures are necessary to ensure safety around children's play areas, grazing livestock and wild birds in the park's lagoons.
Picture appeal after school break-in
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police have released a CCTV photo of a man they want to speak to following a break-in at a school in Derbyshire.
A window was smashed and a laptop was stolen at Staveley Junior School in College Avenue, Staveley, at about 16:00 on Sunday.
Listen: Bradley Johnson on play-offs
BBC Derby Sport
Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has been speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's play-off semi-final first-leg at home to Fulham.
He said a recent change of formation had made the Rams a bigger threat in attack.
Teacher banned after 'massaging' pupils
One pupil alleged Mark Rodda massaged a classmate's shoulders for "a good 10 seconds at least".
Nazi camp survivor to be repatriated
The family of Frank Le Villio has been trying to bring him home to Jersey from Nottingham.
A1 to stay closed after three-car smash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
It looks like the A1 southbound isn't likely to reopen until 16:00 at the earliest.
Women injured in Leicester crash
Leicester Mercury
Two women were taken to hospital after a two-car crash in the Spinney Hills area of the city today.
Power cut hits 185 city homes
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
About 185 homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut in the Sneinton area of Nottingham.
Western Power Distribution is aiming to have electricity back on by 18:00.
Man beaten and robbed in Holmewood
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 27-year-old man is recovering after being punched, kicked and robbed by two men in Holmewood.
Police said the pair attacked and stole cash from the victim after approaching him near Devonshire Terrace on Monday evening.
'Taxi driver' rapist found guilty
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man who raped a woman twice after she got into his car believing it to be a taxi, has been found guilty of the "horrific" attack.
Leicester Crown Court heard how the victim got into Robert Halliday's vehicle after a night out in the city.
Halliday, 41, of Oakham, drove her to a secluded area and raped her twice.
The woman got out of the car at a fast food restaurant in Wigston and raised the alarm.
Halliday drove back to Oakham and tried to remove any evidence that she had been in his car.
Det Con Chris Sherwin said: “Throughout this investigation Halliday has continually denied attacking this woman.
“It is thanks to her courage in coming forward and raising the alarm so quickly that we have been able to build a successful case against him."
He added he hoped the verdict would bring her a degree of closure after the "horrific" events of the night.
Halliday is due to be sentenced on 8 June.
Missing Broxtowe woman found
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Police say 70-year-old Janet Gurr, who was reported missing from her home in Broxtowe yesterday, has been located.
Golf course £350,000 revamp completed
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A £350,000 renovation of Leicester's Humberstone Heights golf course has been completed.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he was "very pleased" with the work, which includes a new drainage system, sprinklers and footpath repairs.
He said: "The new signage and footpaths have improved the appearance of the whole site."
Fantasy football success for cricket star
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Does Stuart Broad have a career in football management waiting for him when he decides to retire from cricket?
Nottinghamshire and England fast bowler Broad topped the Fantasy Premier League standings for the penultimate week of the competition.
Posting on Instagram, he said: "I enjoyed 8-15 in the Ashes but leading GW37 in #EPL Fantasy Football runs it close as a sporting achievement!"
The most recent figures suggest more than 4,500,000 hopeful managers entered the Premier League game.
Night closures to continue at children's unit
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Night closures at the paediatric ward at Bassetlaw Hospital will continue for the "foreseeable future", the trust has said.
In January 2017, it was announced the A3 paediatric ward at the hospital would have to close overnight, seven days a week, due to difficulties in recruiting staff.
County council elects new chairman
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire County Council has elected a new chairman.
Sue Saddington, who represents the Farndon and Trent ward, has replaced John Handley.
In her first speech as chairman, Councillor Saddington requested all members respected each other’s comments.
The role of chairman is mainly ceremonial and does not have any extra political power or influence.
McDonald's unveils plans for 24-hour Nottingham restaurant
Nottingham Post
A fourth McDonald’s could be opening in Nottingham city centre - in one of intu Victoria Centre’s boarded-up restaurants.
Man who lost 13st has pioneering op to remove excess skin
BBC Radio Nottingham
A Nottinghamshire man who lost half his body weight is thought to be the first in the UK to have pioneering surgery to have all his excess skin removed in one operation.
Jordan Martinez, 22, from Mansfield, had four procedures - normally done in stages - completed by several surgeons at Nottingham's Park Hospital in a single five-hour operation.
Mr Martinez, who slimmed from 25st to 12st, took out a £6,000 loan to pay for the surgery.
He said: "I couldn't exercise very well and it was quite sore. It was difficult to shower and if I jumped it would come down hard, like a tonne of lead on my stomach.
"It was quite debilitating actually. A lot of people say it's just an aesthetic thing but personally it felt like a deformity as it's not a natural thing to have."
Mr Martinez said he now aims to be a personal trainer to help more people in a similar situation to turn their lives around.
Search for owner of suspected stolen trial bike
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Three people have been arrested after being stopped by police while wheeling a suspected stolen trial bike over the bridge between Chaddesden and Pride Park.
Police said the 16-year-old boy and a man and woman, both aged 22, have been released while investigations continue.
The force is now trying to reunite the KTM-branded bike with its rightful owner. Call 101 if you can help.
Labour peer to give lecture at uni
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Baroness Shami Chakrabarti is to give a talk at the University of Leicester this evening.
The shadow attorney general will be leading a talk titled "Fighting Gender Injustice in a Changing World".
Next raises profit forecast
BBC Business News
Could Next defy the High Street slowdown this year? The Enderby-based fashion retailer has upgraded its full-year profit forecast after reporting a rise in first-quarter sales, helped by the warm spring weather.
It now expects a full-year pretax profit of £717m - up from previous guidance of £705m.
The firm, which had been hit by a dip in consumer confidence, saw sales climb 6% in the three months to 7 May, although much of the growth was online.
E-commerce sales jumped 18%, while high street retail sales slipped 4.8%.