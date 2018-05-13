East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Lord mayor's head too big for hat
  2. Arrest over Eastwood 'machete confrontation'
  3. M1 shut after lorry sheds loads
  4. Derby lacking disabled-friendly rental properties
  5. Rutland County Council's drug and alcohol services cut by almost half
  6. Updates on Friday 11 May 2018

By Calum McKenzie and Gavin Bevis

Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City

Harry Kane

Matthew Henry

BBC Sport

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says it is an "exciting moment" for Tottenham after they beat Leicester 5-4 to seal third place.

Read more

Coventry City 1-1 Notts County

Marc McNulty celebrates his goal for Coventry

Ged Scott

BBC Sport at the Ricoh Arena

Coventry City net a controversial late penalty to draw level with Notts County in their League Two play-off semi-final.

Read more

Our live coverage across the day

Live coverage on this page is now over for another week. East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 on Monday.

Weather: Some rain around overnight

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Patchy and mainly light rain will spread from the west later in the evening, but this will die out after midnight with some clear spells by morning.

Quite breezy to start the night with winds decreasing in the early hours of Saturday. Minimum temperature 5C (41F).

BreakingNottingham submits bid to be home of Channel 4

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Nottingham has bid to become the new home of Channel 4.

Channel 4 logo
AFP/Getty Images

The broadcaster is searching for a base and two other hubs outside London with plans to move hundreds of jobs.

Jon Collins, the leader of the city council, said: "Nottingham would be the perfect fit for Channel 4, it shares the same sense of rebellion and radical ideas that have always driven and shaped our city."

The city will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle and Gateshead, who have also submitted bids.

A decision on the new hubs' locations is expected later this year and it is intended they will open in 2019.

Council writes off almost £2,000 of parking tickets

More than 70 parking tickets issued to foreign cars and totaling almost £2,000 have been written off by Leicestershire County Council.

A Freedom of Information request revealed 74 tickets issued by the local authority since 2016 to foreign registered vehicles were never paid.

The total cost written off by the council was £1,965 and is calculated at the 50% early repayment rate, the local democracy reporter service reported.

Leicestershire County Council
BBC

Power cut affecting more 800 properties

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Western Power tweets...

Council urged to help fund Lancaster memorial

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Nottinghamshire County Council is being urged to spend £10,000 towards a full size replica of a Lancaster bomber between Newark and Lincoln.

Artists impression of a Lancaster
Bomber County Gateway Trust

The group behind the project, the Bomber County Gateway Trust, hopes to have it in place by Armistice Day later this year.

It wants to raise around £35,000 to fund the model and has so far raised £5,655, the local democracy reporter service reported.

The request for funding will be considered by the authority's policy committee next Wednesday.

A report is recommending they approve it.

England fans sentenced for breaching banning orders

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Four men have admitted breaching football banning orders after failing to hand in their passports before an England match.

Corner flag and big screen at the Amsterdam Arena
Reuters

They had been due to hand them in to Derbyshire Police before Gareth Southgate's side faced the Netherlands in Amsterdam in March but failed to do so.

Jorge Groves-Eley, 24 and Michael Sinnott, 54, both from Derby, were handed six-month conditional discharges.

Alex May, 20, from Long Eaton was also handed the same conditional discharge and James Findley, 27, from Glossop, was ordered to pay costs.

PC Allan Guy said: "This sends out a message ahead of the World Cup in Russia that positive action will be taken against anyone that breaches their banning orders."

Dealer found with £10k worth of drugs in his car

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A man has been jailed for four years after being caught with drugs worth an estimated £10,000 in his car.

Kasim Haque
Nottinghamshire Police

Police first arrested Kasim Haque in June 2017 on suspicion of of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

Officers later found the 34-year-old's car contained more cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, nitrous oxide gas canisters and cash.

Haque, previously of New Basford, had been due to stand trial, but changed his plea to guilty to four drug supply charges. He was sentenced yesterday.

Search for man missing in Colombia

Joe Tilley Leicester missing Colombia

Joe Tilley was last seen near the Fin del Mundo waterfall in the Putumayo region on Saturday.

Read more

Police find 'more than 50' cannabis plants at house

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A man has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after police discovered dozens of plants at a property in Coalville.

Cannabis plants
North West Leicestershire Police/Twitter

Police made the discovery of more than 50 plants at around 07:30 this morning and then detained a 28-year-old male.

The man, who is from Coalville, remains in police custody.

Football: Cummings hoping Forest will sell him

Press Association

Jason Cummings has said he would like to stay at Rangers rather than return to Nottingham Forest when his loan deal ends.

Jason Cummings
PA

The 22-year-old is due to return to the East Midlands after Rangers' final game of the season on Sunday against Hibernian.

He said: "We've still not worked anything out but personally I want to stay. I want to be here.

"The new manager [Steven Gerrard] will definitely be watching and it will be up to him who he brings in. As I say I want to stay here so I'll have to do my best to impress him.

"I'm not too sure if Forest will want me back. I think they will be happy to sell me on. Hopefully I can sign for Rangers."

Concern over speed of prison building scheme

Danny Shaw

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

Plans for 10,000 new prison places for men are well behind schedule.

Prison
BBC

The Ministry of Justice had also promised to "invest £1.3bn to build up to 10,000 new adult prison places" by the end of 2020, enabling the closure of poorly maintained and expensive-to-run Victorian jails.

But the only new building work to have started since is on the site of Stocken Prison, near Stretton in Rutland, where a new house block will provide 206 places.

Planning permission has been granted for new jails on land at Glen Parva prison, Leicestershire; Wellingborough, Northamptonshire; and Full Sutton, Yorkshire, but no construction work has begun yet.

Officials acknowledged there had been delays in the prison building programme but said the department remained "committed" to providing 10,000 additional prison places.

No new deals on offer at relegated Chesterfield

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Chesterfield FC have announced none of their first-team players whose contracts are due to expire this summer will be offered new deals.

The club, which has been relegated from the football league, said Ian Evatt (pictured), Sam Hird, Drew Talbot, Josh Kay, Giles Coke, Dylan Parkin and Jack Brownell would all be departing.

Director Ashley Carson said: "When we spoke to the short-listed candidates for the managerial vacancy, they all supported the view that we needed a fresh start following relegation."

Ian Evatt
Getty Images

School material loan service set to be axed

Eddie Bisknell

Local Democracy Reporter

A scheme that loans books and learning material to schools in Derby and Derbyshire is set to be axed due to a lack of demand.

A report due to go before Derbyshire County Council's cabinet next week recommends the Derbyshire and Derby City Schools Library Service ends on 31 July and is completely decommissioned by 31 March.

The authority said only a third of eligible schools currently borrowed material.

School Library Service base in Derby
Google

The service offers a range of loanable educational resources, including books, artefacts, framed paintings, prints and posters, DVDs, CDs, textiles and resource packs.

These would be shared out permanently between schools in the area and any resources deemed not suitable offered to museums or auctioned off.

Four jobs would be lost as part of the closure.

Fines for car window rubbish drops 'set to double'

Amy Orton

Local Democracy Reporter

People caught dropping rubbish from their vehicle will be fined £150 if councillors approve a penalty increase.

Cigarette butts
PA

Blaby District Council's cabinet is set to double the existing £75 fine when it meets on 14 May.

Changes to environmental policy could also see the vehicle owner fined if the perpetrator is unable to be identified, meaning drivers could be left footing the bill for passengers.

The new penalty amounts will be introduced after national guidelines were altered giving more power to local authorities.

The changes are expected to come into force on 1 June.

Armed police swoop after school fancy dress mix-up

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Armed police rushed to a suburban street in Newark today following reports people were walking along carrying deadly weapons - only to discover they were local school leavers in fancy dress.

The misunderstanding happened in Baines Avenue, New Balderton, early this morning.

Armed police
Getty Images

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We were called just after 7:35 today with a report of a hooded man carrying a baseball bat and a man wearing a mask carrying what appeared to be a gun.

"Firearms officers quickly attended and searched the area and were satisfied there was no genuine threat. After making further inquires it emerged there were a number of school leavers in the area in fancy dress."

Sheep left feeling sheepish after hedge rescue

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Life as a police officer isn't always about drug raids and tackling violent criminals.

Officers in Rutland were called upon earlier to help rescue a poor sheep that had got itself stuck in a hedge.

The stricken creature was successfully pulled from its precarious position and helped back to a field off Wing Road in Oakham.

Sheep stuck in hedge
Rutland Police

Football: Lawrenson backs Spurs to beat Leicester

Mark Lawrenson

Former Liverpool defender

Leicester are another club where we do not know whether the manager will stay in his job at the end of the season.

Claude Puel
AFP/Getty Images

If Claude Puel needs to win to keep his job, then I don't think that will happen.

I am backing Tottenham to win 2-0 and Harry Kane to score - he got a hat-trick on the final day of last season.

Man arrested over machete attack

Man with machete

Police apologise to the victim who said he could have been killed when the weapon was swung at him.

Read more

Crash near BBC building causing delays

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Emergency services are dealing with a crash involving a car and a lorry in the centre of Nottingham.

Crash scene
BBC

Nottinghamshire Police said it received a call at about 13:15 to reports of a collision near the BBC building on London Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and fire crews are at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted away from the London Road area, police added.

Crash
BBC

Labour slams council over care home closure plan

Paul Rowley

BBC Political Correspondent

Labour are pledging to oppose plans to close all local authority run care homes in Nottinghamshire.

Close up of a woman's hand and walking stick
BBC

The Conservative-led county council is proposing shutting the units, and opening what's called "extra care" housing which it argues would give residents more independence.

The proposed changes would happen over the next year as part of moves to cut £4.3m from the council's budget.

Vernon Coaker, the Labour MP for Gedling, told the Commons that he thought the plans were unfair and would put extra strain on hospitals.

Missing woman found safe

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say Fatou Skanefors, who was reported missing from the Lenton area earlier, has been found safe.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J27 for A608 Hucknall.

M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J27, A608 (Hucknall), because of a vehicle fire.

M1 reopens after lorry crash

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Hurrah!

Army base garden village plans to go on display

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Detailed plans for a garden village with 3,000 homes on the site of an army base are to go on public display.

St George's Barracks
BBC

St George's Barracks, in North Luffenham, Rutland, is due to close by 2021 and be sold as part of a review of Ministry of Defence (MoD) land.

Oliver Hemsley, leader of Rutland County Council, said: "The plan is to do a village development, a garden village.

"[There will be] probably 3,000 homes or thereabouts on the site, there will be 14 hectares of employment land and that is very important because we want to make sure there is one job per household.

"Over 60% of the site will remain green space."

The proposals will go on public display around the county from Monday.

Young Forest fan diagnosed with rare brain tumour

Nottingham Post

The family of a five-year-old Nottingham Forest fan have been left devastated after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and say he only has months left to live.

Vardy and Maguire to learn World Cup fate next week

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire will find out next week if they are going to the World Cup.

Harry Maguire, Gareth Southgate, Jack Butland and Jamie Vardy
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Football Association (FA) has announced that Gareth Southgate will be naming his 23-man party for Russia on Wednesday 16 May.

Photos show M1 clear-up operation

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Highways England has shared some photos of the operation to remove a lorry that crashed and shed its load on the M1 northbound between junctions 23a and 24.

It appears a small transit van was also involved in the crash, which has led to a stretch of the carriageway being closed for several hours.

M1 clear-up
Highways England
M1 clear-up
Highways England

Probe into theft of VW camper van

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

An investigation is underway into the theft of this camper van.

VW Campervan
Nottinghamshire Police

Police said it was taken during a burglary of a property on Carrfield Avenue, Beeston, on 8 May.

The thief, who had broken into the house via the kitchen window, took the keys to the van and jewellery.

It is believed to have happened some time between 10:00-11:30.

Nottingham woman reported missing

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say they're concerned about a 23-year-old woman who's disappeared in Nottingham.

Fatou Skanefors was reported missing from the Lenton area earlier this morning.

Despite her straight hair in this photo, Fatou is described as currently having long, dark, curly hair.

Call 101 if you've seen her or know where she is.

Fatou Skanefors
Nottinghamshire Police

Crane and clear-up crews on M1 after lorry crash

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

The M1 northbound is still closed between junctions 23a and 24 after a lorry shed its load in a crash earlier.

Highways England said a crane and clear-up crews are at the scene to remove the vehicles and debris.

Crane on M1
Highways England

Co-op bids to cut Download Festival plastic waste

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A food shop is launching a bottle return scheme at Download Festival in a bid to cut down plastic waste.

Download
PA

Co-op, which has a pop-up shop at the Castle Donington-based festival, will install vending machines for people to return plastic bottles purchased at the store.

Once a bottle is returned, festival goers will be given a voucher to spend in the on-site store.

The plastic collected at the festival will then go on to be recycled to create bottles for Co-op's own brand bottled water.

Lord mayor's head too big for hat

Leicester Lord Mayor Manjula Sood

Leicester's new lord mayor discovers neither of the city's ceremonial tricorn hats fits him.

Read more

Space Centre chairman lands civic role

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A prominent local businessman has been appointed as the new Lord-Lieutenant for Leicestershire.

Mike Kapur
Leicestershire County Council

Michael Kapur, who is chairman of the National Space Centre and Leicester City Football Club's charitable arm, succeeds Lady Gretton when she retires on 14 June.

As the Lord-Lieutenant he will be the Queen’s representative in Leicester and Leicestershire, fulfilling a range of civic and ceremonial duties.

Mr Kapur, 55, said: "I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed and I look forward to serving as Her Majesty’s personal representative locally.

"Leicestershire has a wonderful, diverse community and a rich heritage. We are home to three world class universities, innovative entrepreneurs, and brilliant professional sports.

"I am very proud of Leicester and Leicestershire and will do all I can to represent us to the best of my ability."

Hinckley Road explosion: Extra advice session being put on

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

People affected by a fatal explosion at a shop are being invited to an advice session.

Hinckley Road explosion rubble
PA

The blast on Hinckley Road, Leicester, in February claimed the lives of Mary Ragoobar, Shane Ragoobeer, Sean Ragoobeer, Leah Reek and Viktorija Ijevleva.

The session, at the Sir Charles Napier Pub on Sunday, will allow people to talk to the emergency services and the city council about any concerns they still have.

Technology will bring Derby walk of fame stars to life

Derby Telegraph

When the Made in Derby walk of fame is officially unveiled on Saturday, technology will go live that will bring the eagerly awaited eight plaques honouring famous local people to life.

And, in the process, Derby will become the first city in Europe to use augmented reality in a walk of fame or similar piece of public art.

