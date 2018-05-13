Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Lord mayor's head too big for hat
- Arrest over Eastwood 'machete confrontation'
- M1 shut after lorry sheds loads
- Derby lacking disabled-friendly rental properties
- Rutland County Council's drug and alcohol services cut by almost half
Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says it is an "exciting moment" for Tottenham after they beat Leicester 5-4 to seal third place.Read more
Coventry City 1-1 Notts County
Coventry City net a controversial late penalty to draw level with Notts County in their League Two play-off semi-final.Read more
Live coverage on this page is now over for another week. East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 on Monday.
Weather: Some rain around overnight
Patchy and mainly light rain will spread from the west later in the evening, but this will die out after midnight with some clear spells by morning.
Quite breezy to start the night with winds decreasing in the early hours of Saturday. Minimum temperature 5C (41F).
BreakingNottingham submits bid to be home of Channel 4
Nottingham has bid to become the new home of Channel 4.
The broadcaster is searching for a base and two other hubs outside London with plans to move hundreds of jobs.
Jon Collins, the leader of the city council, said: "Nottingham would be the perfect fit for Channel 4, it shares the same sense of rebellion and radical ideas that have always driven and shaped our city."
The city will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle and Gateshead, who have also submitted bids.
A decision on the new hubs' locations is expected later this year and it is intended they will open in 2019.
Council writes off almost £2,000 of parking tickets
More than 70 parking tickets issued to foreign cars and totaling almost £2,000 have been written off by Leicestershire County Council.
A Freedom of Information request revealed 74 tickets issued by the local authority since 2016 to foreign registered vehicles were never paid.
The total cost written off by the council was £1,965 and is calculated at the 50% early repayment rate, the local democracy reporter service reported.
Power cut affecting more 800 properties
Western Power tweets...
Council urged to help fund Lancaster memorial
Nottinghamshire County Council is being urged to spend £10,000 towards a full size replica of a Lancaster bomber between Newark and Lincoln.
The group behind the project, the Bomber County Gateway Trust, hopes to have it in place by Armistice Day later this year.
It wants to raise around £35,000 to fund the model and has so far raised £5,655, the local democracy reporter service reported.
The request for funding will be considered by the authority's policy committee next Wednesday.
A report is recommending they approve it.
England fans sentenced for breaching banning orders
Four men have admitted breaching football banning orders after failing to hand in their passports before an England match.
They had been due to hand them in to Derbyshire Police before Gareth Southgate's side faced the Netherlands in Amsterdam in March but failed to do so.
Jorge Groves-Eley, 24 and Michael Sinnott, 54, both from Derby, were handed six-month conditional discharges.
Alex May, 20, from Long Eaton was also handed the same conditional discharge and James Findley, 27, from Glossop, was ordered to pay costs.
PC Allan Guy said: "This sends out a message ahead of the World Cup in Russia that positive action will be taken against anyone that breaches their banning orders."
Dealer found with £10k worth of drugs in his car
A man has been jailed for four years after being caught with drugs worth an estimated £10,000 in his car.
Police first arrested Kasim Haque in June 2017 on suspicion of of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.
Officers later found the 34-year-old's car contained more cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, nitrous oxide gas canisters and cash.
Haque, previously of New Basford, had been due to stand trial, but changed his plea to guilty to four drug supply charges. He was sentenced yesterday.
Search for man missing in Colombia
Joe Tilley was last seen near the Fin del Mundo waterfall in the Putumayo region on Saturday.Read more
Police find 'more than 50' cannabis plants at house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after police discovered dozens of plants at a property in Coalville.
Police made the discovery of more than 50 plants at around 07:30 this morning and then detained a 28-year-old male.
The man, who is from Coalville, remains in police custody.
Football: Cummings hoping Forest will sell him
Jason Cummings has said he would like to stay at Rangers rather than return to Nottingham Forest when his loan deal ends.
The 22-year-old is due to return to the East Midlands after Rangers' final game of the season on Sunday against Hibernian.
He said: "We've still not worked anything out but personally I want to stay. I want to be here.
"The new manager [Steven Gerrard] will definitely be watching and it will be up to him who he brings in. As I say I want to stay here so I'll have to do my best to impress him.
"I'm not too sure if Forest will want me back. I think they will be happy to sell me on. Hopefully I can sign for Rangers."
Concern over speed of prison building scheme
Plans for 10,000 new prison places for men are well behind schedule.
The Ministry of Justice had also promised to "invest £1.3bn to build up to 10,000 new adult prison places" by the end of 2020, enabling the closure of poorly maintained and expensive-to-run Victorian jails.
But the only new building work to have started since is on the site of Stocken Prison, near Stretton in Rutland, where a new house block will provide 206 places.
Planning permission has been granted for new jails on land at Glen Parva prison, Leicestershire; Wellingborough, Northamptonshire; and Full Sutton, Yorkshire, but no construction work has begun yet.
Officials acknowledged there had been delays in the prison building programme but said the department remained "committed" to providing 10,000 additional prison places.
No new deals on offer at relegated Chesterfield
Chesterfield FC have announced none of their first-team players whose contracts are due to expire this summer will be offered new deals.
The club, which has been relegated from the football league, said Ian Evatt (pictured), Sam Hird, Drew Talbot, Josh Kay, Giles Coke, Dylan Parkin and Jack Brownell would all be departing.
Director Ashley Carson said: "When we spoke to the short-listed candidates for the managerial vacancy, they all supported the view that we needed a fresh start following relegation."
School material loan service set to be axed
A scheme that loans books and learning material to schools in Derby and Derbyshire is set to be axed due to a lack of demand.
A report due to go before Derbyshire County Council's cabinet next week recommends the Derbyshire and Derby City Schools Library Service ends on 31 July and is completely decommissioned by 31 March.
The authority said only a third of eligible schools currently borrowed material.
The service offers a range of loanable educational resources, including books, artefacts, framed paintings, prints and posters, DVDs, CDs, textiles and resource packs.
These would be shared out permanently between schools in the area and any resources deemed not suitable offered to museums or auctioned off.
Four jobs would be lost as part of the closure.
Fines for car window rubbish drops 'set to double'
People caught dropping rubbish from their vehicle will be fined £150 if councillors approve a penalty increase.
Blaby District Council's cabinet is set to double the existing £75 fine when it meets on 14 May.
Changes to environmental policy could also see the vehicle owner fined if the perpetrator is unable to be identified, meaning drivers could be left footing the bill for passengers.
The new penalty amounts will be introduced after national guidelines were altered giving more power to local authorities.
The changes are expected to come into force on 1 June.
Armed police swoop after school fancy dress mix-up
Armed police rushed to a suburban street in Newark today following reports people were walking along carrying deadly weapons - only to discover they were local school leavers in fancy dress.
The misunderstanding happened in Baines Avenue, New Balderton, early this morning.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We were called just after 7:35 today with a report of a hooded man carrying a baseball bat and a man wearing a mask carrying what appeared to be a gun.
"Firearms officers quickly attended and searched the area and were satisfied there was no genuine threat. After making further inquires it emerged there were a number of school leavers in the area in fancy dress."
'Chaos' as part of M1 closes for weekend
Drivers including football fans and people catching flights are being warned to expect disruption.Read more
Sheep left feeling sheepish after hedge rescue
Life as a police officer isn't always about drug raids and tackling violent criminals.
Officers in Rutland were called upon earlier to help rescue a poor sheep that had got itself stuck in a hedge.
The stricken creature was successfully pulled from its precarious position and helped back to a field off Wing Road in Oakham.
Leicester man has been missing in Colombia for five days
The family of a young man from Leicester who has been missing in Colombia for five days have flown out to join the search for him.
Football: Lawrenson backs Spurs to beat Leicester
Leicester are another club where we do not know whether the manager will stay in his job at the end of the season.
If Claude Puel needs to win to keep his job, then I don't think that will happen.
I am backing Tottenham to win 2-0 and Harry Kane to score - he got a hat-trick on the final day of last season.
Man arrested over machete attack
Police apologise to the victim who said he could have been killed when the weapon was swung at him.Read more
Crash near BBC building causing delays
Emergency services are dealing with a crash involving a car and a lorry in the centre of Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said it received a call at about 13:15 to reports of a collision near the BBC building on London Road.
East Midlands Ambulance Service and fire crews are at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted away from the London Road area, police added.
Labour slams council over care home closure plan
Labour are pledging to oppose plans to close all local authority run care homes in Nottinghamshire.
The Conservative-led county council is proposing shutting the units, and opening what's called "extra care" housing which it argues would give residents more independence.
The proposed changes would happen over the next year as part of moves to cut £4.3m from the council's budget.
Vernon Coaker, the Labour MP for Gedling, told the Commons that he thought the plans were unfair and would put extra strain on hospitals.
Missing woman found safe
Police say Fatou Skanefors, who was reported missing from the Lenton area earlier, has been found safe.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J27 for A608 Hucknall.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J27, A608 (Hucknall), because of a vehicle fire.
M1 reopens after lorry crash
Army base garden village plans to go on display
Detailed plans for a garden village with 3,000 homes on the site of an army base are to go on public display.
St George's Barracks, in North Luffenham, Rutland, is due to close by 2021 and be sold as part of a review of Ministry of Defence (MoD) land.
Oliver Hemsley, leader of Rutland County Council, said: "The plan is to do a village development, a garden village.
"[There will be] probably 3,000 homes or thereabouts on the site, there will be 14 hectares of employment land and that is very important because we want to make sure there is one job per household.
"Over 60% of the site will remain green space."
The proposals will go on public display around the county from Monday.
Young Forest fan diagnosed with rare brain tumour
Nottingham Post
The family of a five-year-old Nottingham Forest fan have been left devastated after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and say he only has months left to live.
Vardy and Maguire to learn World Cup fate next week
Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire will find out next week if they are going to the World Cup.
The Football Association (FA) has announced that Gareth Southgate will be naming his 23-man party for Russia on Wednesday 16 May.
Photos show M1 clear-up operation
Highways England has shared some photos of the operation to remove a lorry that crashed and shed its load on the M1 northbound between junctions 23a and 24.
It appears a small transit van was also involved in the crash, which has led to a stretch of the carriageway being closed for several hours.
Probe into theft of VW camper van
An investigation is underway into the theft of this camper van.
Police said it was taken during a burglary of a property on Carrfield Avenue, Beeston, on 8 May.
The thief, who had broken into the house via the kitchen window, took the keys to the van and jewellery.
It is believed to have happened some time between 10:00-11:30.
Nottingham woman reported missing
Police say they're concerned about a 23-year-old woman who's disappeared in Nottingham.
Fatou Skanefors was reported missing from the Lenton area earlier this morning.
Despite her straight hair in this photo, Fatou is described as currently having long, dark, curly hair.
Call 101 if you've seen her or know where she is.
Crane and clear-up crews on M1 after lorry crash
The M1 northbound is still closed between junctions 23a and 24 after a lorry shed its load in a crash earlier.
Highways England said a crane and clear-up crews are at the scene to remove the vehicles and debris.
Co-op bids to cut Download Festival plastic waste
A food shop is launching a bottle return scheme at Download Festival in a bid to cut down plastic waste.
Co-op, which has a pop-up shop at the Castle Donington-based festival, will install vending machines for people to return plastic bottles purchased at the store.
Once a bottle is returned, festival goers will be given a voucher to spend in the on-site store.
The plastic collected at the festival will then go on to be recycled to create bottles for Co-op's own brand bottled water.
Lord mayor's head too big for hat
Leicester's new lord mayor discovers neither of the city's ceremonial tricorn hats fits him.Read more
Space Centre chairman lands civic role
A prominent local businessman has been appointed as the new Lord-Lieutenant for Leicestershire.
Michael Kapur, who is chairman of the National Space Centre and Leicester City Football Club's charitable arm, succeeds Lady Gretton when she retires on 14 June.
As the Lord-Lieutenant he will be the Queen’s representative in Leicester and Leicestershire, fulfilling a range of civic and ceremonial duties.
Mr Kapur, 55, said: "I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed and I look forward to serving as Her Majesty’s personal representative locally.
"Leicestershire has a wonderful, diverse community and a rich heritage. We are home to three world class universities, innovative entrepreneurs, and brilliant professional sports.
"I am very proud of Leicester and Leicestershire and will do all I can to represent us to the best of my ability."
Hinckley Road explosion: Extra advice session being put on
People affected by a fatal explosion at a shop are being invited to an advice session.
The blast on Hinckley Road, Leicester, in February claimed the lives of Mary Ragoobar, Shane Ragoobeer, Sean Ragoobeer, Leah Reek and Viktorija Ijevleva.
The session, at the Sir Charles Napier Pub on Sunday, will allow people to talk to the emergency services and the city council about any concerns they still have.
Technology will bring Derby walk of fame stars to life
When the Made in Derby walk of fame is officially unveiled on Saturday, technology will go live that will bring the eagerly awaited eight plaques honouring famous local people to life.
And, in the process, Derby will become the first city in Europe to use augmented reality in a walk of fame or similar piece of public art.