Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Nottingham has bid to become the new home of Channel 4.

AFP/Getty Images

The broadcaster is searching for a base and two other hubs outside London with plans to move hundreds of jobs.

Jon Collins, the leader of the city council, said: "Nottingham would be the perfect fit for Channel 4, it shares the same sense of rebellion and radical ideas that have always driven and shaped our city."

The city will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle and Gateshead, who have also submitted bids.

A decision on the new hubs' locations is expected later this year and it is intended they will open in 2019.