Latest updates: East Midlands

Posted at 7:47 Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southboundBBC News TravelM1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
By Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time