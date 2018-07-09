East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top