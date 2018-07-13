Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Recommissioning two fountains in Derby city centre will cost £28,000.

The fountain within the roundabout at the Assembly Rooms and the waterfall in Market Place are due to be switched back on next Wednesday.

Conservatives say it will "boost pride in the city centre" and the move has been welcomed by residents and businesses.

It's also been revealed a further £6,500 a year will be needed for the running costs of the fountains.

A potential sponsor for them, who might have met some of the costs, has pulled out, which means taxpayers will foot the bill instead.