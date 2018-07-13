Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

  1. Live updates on Friday 13 July 2018

By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker

Travel: Vehicle fire in Loughborough

Switching fountains back on will cost thousands

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby, political reporter

Recommissioning two fountains in Derby city centre will cost £28,000.

The fountain within the roundabout at the Assembly Rooms and the waterfall in Market Place are due to be switched back on next Wednesday.

Conservatives say it will "boost pride in the city centre" and the move has been welcomed by residents and businesses.

Assembley Rooms fountain
BBC

It's also been revealed a further £6,500 a year will be needed for the running costs of the fountains.

A potential sponsor for them, who might have met some of the costs, has pulled out, which means taxpayers will foot the bill instead.

Breakdown halts trains between Derby and Stoke

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

This has the potential to cause a fair bit of disruption.

Richard Bacon may be brought out of coma today

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Former BBC Radio Nottingham broadcaster Richard Bacon is in a critical condition with a mystery respiratory condition.

The 42-year-old, originally from Mansfield, fell ill on a flight from Los Angeles to the UK last week.

It was initially thought he had pneumonia and he posted a photo from his London hospital bed last week.

However, doctors put him in an induced coma last week after his condition worsened.

Richard Bacon in hospital
Richard Bacon

BBC Radio Nottingham presenter Dean Jackson, a long-time friend of Bacon, said: "He's been in that state [an induced coma] for a week.

"The treatment they're giving him is to give him plenty of oxygen and they're looking at reducing the sedative and bringing him round in the very near future - that might happen today."

Council votes in favour of unitary authority

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

In case you missed it councillors in Nottinghamshire narrowly voted last night in favour of scrapping district and borough councils and creating a unitary authority by 35 to 30.

The county council leader Kay Cutts said the move "should have happened years ago".

But many others who spoke at the meeting, which lasted more than six hours, were against the plan and criticised the council for not consulting on the proposal before it was put to a vote.

Kay Cutts speaks
BBC

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports Labour Councillor John Peck, who represents the Sherwood Forest ward, said it had been "handled badly".

"You have had years to think about this, and plan for it, but you have blown it," he added.

Mansfield North Labour councillor, Joyce Bosnjak, said: "An issue as important as this has become a dog's dinner. You have let ego and arrogance get in the way, and you have put our credibility at risk."

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Cutts said she was pleased the council had "started the journey".

A more detailed plan will now be put together by council officers before there is a final vote on the proposals.

Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

A largely dry day but there could be a shower or two.

Good morning: Welcome to today's updates

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

There were actually some spots of rain as I drove into work this morning. I'd almost forgotten what it looked like!

I'll be joined by Amy Woodfield again today to bring you today's news, weather and sport for the East Midlands.

If you'd like to get in touch with us you can email or contact us on Facebook or Twitter.

