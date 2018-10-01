Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Residents opposing a 170 home development have been left in limbo after councillors deferred a decision relating to the Great Glen site.

Neighbours to the development, off Oaks Road, packed out the public gallery to hear Harborough District Council's planning committee make a decision on the site. But councillors raised issue with changes to the original layout.

Pegasus Design Copyright: Pegasus Design

Councillors unanimously voted to defer the decision on the application on the grounds that more information was needed about drainage and levels on the site.

Councillor Simon Galton said: "We'd like to give the developer the opportunity to come back to us with something that looks more like the original illustrative layout."

Paula Jenney lives opposite the site. She said: "The land will be raised by one metre or more, surely the sensible thing to do would be to remove the soil and lower the level.

"The homes will be so high that they will overlook our bedrooms."

Councillors asked planning officers and Miller Homes why bungalows could not have been built on the higher parts of the site but the developer said that because of plot sizes the bigger homes needed to be located on the higher level ground.

Villagers have been fighting against development on the site for more than a year.