Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Trailer carrying cows overturns causing disruption on the A46
- National child abuse inquiry comes to Nottinghamshire
- Fire breaks out at Nottingham tower block
- Man killed over 'stolen phone' mix-up
- Four charged following city centre stabbing
- Gunshot heard in Killamarsh disturbance
- Live updates on Monday 1 October
By Nick Smith, Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Sheffield to J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Sheffield) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road to J21 for A5460.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) to J21, A5460 (Leicester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Bolton earn emotional win over Derby
'Hundreds sexually abused in care system'
Severe accident: A614 Nottinghamshire both ways
A614 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, from B6030 to B6034.
A614 Nottinghamshire - A614 Old Rufford Road in Rufford closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the B6030 junction to the B6034 junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles. Diversion in operation.
Weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Some clear spells to begin with tonight but these will become rather limited as cloud filters in, threatening to bring one or two patches of light rain and drizzle.
A minimum temperature of 8C.
A breezy day tomorrow with rather a lot of cloud in the morning, giving the odd patch of rain or drizzle.
Largely dry in the afternoon with a fair amount of cloud but also a few sunny intervals.
A maximum temperature of 17C.
Cricket: Wilson leaves Falcons to return to Ireland
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson has left Derbyshire by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old has decided to move back home to Ireland after playing 50 matches for the Falcons across all forms, scoring over 1,200 runs.
Roy, 94, scores penalty for Notts County
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J24 for A453 to J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport) to J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane blocked on M1 northbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Wicketkeeper Wilson leaves Derbyshire
Dozens of straw bails catch alight
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This is what it looks like when 50 tonnes of bailed straw catch fire.
Firefighters have been dealing with the blaze in Newark since 14:30 this afternoon.
The fire has now been brought under control but it is still burning at a lower level. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people in the area not to be alarmed if the flames become visible again as the scene is still being monitored.
Police 'extremely concerned' about teen's whereabouts
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have said they're "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing teenager who may be in Leicester.
Tyrone Reid-Poleon was reported missing from his home in London on 1 August. The 16-year-old has links to Leicestershire and local enquiries have suggested he may be staying in the Newfoundpool or Narborough Road area of the city.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101.
Decision over 170 home site deferred
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Residents opposing a 170 home development have been left in limbo after councillors deferred a decision relating to the Great Glen site.
Neighbours to the development, off Oaks Road, packed out the public gallery to hear Harborough District Council's planning committee make a decision on the site. But councillors raised issue with changes to the original layout.
Councillors unanimously voted to defer the decision on the application on the grounds that more information was needed about drainage and levels on the site.
Councillor Simon Galton said: "We'd like to give the developer the opportunity to come back to us with something that looks more like the original illustrative layout."
Paula Jenney lives opposite the site. She said: "The land will be raised by one metre or more, surely the sensible thing to do would be to remove the soil and lower the level.
"The homes will be so high that they will overlook our bedrooms."
Councillors asked planning officers and Miller Homes why bungalows could not have been built on the higher parts of the site but the developer said that because of plot sizes the bigger homes needed to be located on the higher level ground.
Villagers have been fighting against development on the site for more than a year.
Dementia sufferer fulfils football dream
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This is so heartwarming - the moment an elderly Notts County fan fulfilled his dream.
Sex abuse inquiry told 'victims not believed'
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
The inquiry has been told about repeated official warnings over the abuse of children in care in Nottinghamshire since 1987 and the breakdown in relationships between police and social services.
They have heard 136 former residents of the Beechwood Children's Home reported being sexually abused there between 1965-2006; that police dismissed a claim a girl was sexually abused by her foster father as a "prostitute plying her trade"; and how foster carer, Patrick Gallagher, eventually admitted 55 sex offences including the rape of 16 boys.
The inquiry has also heard about the pressures on police to investigate child abuse and how social workers were too focused on foster carers so allegations were not believed.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A38 Alfreton Road to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J28, A38 (Alfreton) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Appeal following house fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police investigating a house fire in Chaddesden are trying to trace the man in this picture.
The fire happened on Cowsley Road on the morning of Sunday 9 September. Damage was caused to the front room of the empty house but nobody was injured.
It's thought the man in this CCTV image may be a potential witness.
Cows put down after trailer overturns
