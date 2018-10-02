East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

  1. Seventh boy arrested over fatal stabbing
  2. Ex-teacher guilty of historic child abuse
  3. Former mayor quits Derby Conservatives
  4. Hundreds of knives seized in police crackdown
  5. Council criticised for plan to 'ban homelessness'
  6. Hotel to remain closed over allegations of crime
  7. Matt Hampson's Get Busy Living centre officially opens
  8. Live updates on Tuesday 2 October

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton Road and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire both ways

    M1 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.

    M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of all traffic being temporarily held, an accident and On Entry Ramp.

  8. Our live coverage across the day

    Live updates on this page have now finished for the day however some stories and travel updates will continue to appear through the night.

    The full East Midlands Live service will return on Wednesday at 08:00.

  10. Road closed after crash

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Police have closed Newdigate Street in Derby between Osmaston Road and Warwick Avenue because of a crash.

    Traffic service Inrix is reporting that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle.

    Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area. More on this as we get it.

    Crash scene
  11. Abuse victim speaks of attack at children's home

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    A woman who was abused whilst in the care system in Nottinghamshire has been speaking about having flashbacks of what happened to her.

    Victim silhouette
    She's one of several victims to speak at the national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse underway in Nottingham. She'd gone into care after being badly treated by her mother.

    She said: "He came up to the dormitory in the middle of the night. The first occasion I woke up with him on top of me and he'd got his mouth over my mouth and just said 'I'm not going to hurt you'.

    "I was just rigid and I was really, really scared."

    Earlier, Nottinghamshire Police apologised publicly for the first time and said it had much to learn.

    Severe accident: A5111 Derbyshire both ways

    A5111 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, from The Norman Arms Pub to Premier Inn Derby South.

    A5111 Derbyshire - A5111 Newdigate Street in Pear Tree closed and queuing traffic in both directions from The Norman Arms Pub junction to the Premier Inn Derby South junction, because of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

  13. Happy birthday Richard III

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    A wreath has been laid at Leicester Cathedral to mark the birthday of King Richard III - he would have been 566 years old today.

    The flowers were placed at the tomb of the last Plantagenet king by the Richard III Society.

    Wreath at the tomb of King Richard III
  14. Seventh teen arrested over fatal stabbing

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    A seventh boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Esrom Ghide in Nottingham last month.

    The 20-year-old died in hospital after he was stabbed in the Radford area of the city.

    Esrom Ghide
    The 16-year-old taken into custody this morning has since been released on bail. Five boys have already been charged with Esrom's murder - three aged 14 and two aged 16. They are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 November.

    Another 16-year-old boy is also on bail after being arrested on 9 September.

  15. Former Derbyshire batsman dies

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Derbyshire's former South African batsman Chris Wilkins has died at the age of 74, Cricket South Africa says.

    Wilkins, who had been working as a farmer since retiring from the game, scored nine centuries and 27 fifties in three seasons at the County Ground in the early 1970s.

    Cricket South Africa said he had been in deteriorating health for some time.

    The County Ground
  16. Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge

    BBC Sport

    The date for Derby County's EFL Cup fourth round tie with Chelsea has been confirmed - the Rams head to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 31 October with a 19:45 kick-off.

    Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard is still waiting to see if Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount will be allowed to play. The pair are on loan from the Blues.

    Leicester City's fourth round opponents will be decided tonight when Southampton take on Everton.

    Nottingham Forest will have the short trip to Burton Albion for their match on Tuesday, 30 October.

  17. Doris, 97, crochets 400 poppies for Remembrance Sunday

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Meet 97-year-old Doris Dossetter from Spalding in Lincolnshire - she's a poppy-making machine!

    After crocheting hundreds of poppies for an appeal in Yorkshire, she decided she wanted to carry on.

    Her neighbour read online about a Remembrance Sunday display being planned for Mansfield's Old Town Hall and told Mrs Dossetter, who immediately set about making hundreds more for the Nottinghamshire town.

    Doris Dossetter
    A box containing 400 of her creations has now arrived at the district council, which has thanked her for her efforts, and more are apparently on the way.

    "She likes to keep busy," her neighbour said.

    Crocheted poppies
    Severe accident: A50 Derbyshire westbound

    A50 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, at J4 A38 Burton Road.

    A50 Derbyshire - A50 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J4, A38 (Toyota Island), because of an accident.

  20. Tory party 'respects' councillor's decision to quit

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    The Conservative Party has said it has "respect" for a Derby councillor who has decided to leave.

    Sean Marshall announced he was quitting as a Tory councillor citing "irreconcilable differences".

    In a statement the Conservative group paid tribute to the former mayor who had been a "valued member of the Conservative Group for several years."

    Derby City Council
    Quote Message: He has clearly made his own decision to focus his efforts around representation of the residents in his ward. He has stated his intention to continue as a councillor whilst sitting as an independent but he remains supportive of Conservative Party values. Cllr Marshall's decision obviously affects the political balance of the council but as an administration we will continue to work with all political groups and members on the council, to carry out the business of the council with the best interests of the residents and city foremost in our minds." from Conservative group whip
    Conservative group whip
