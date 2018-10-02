Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A woman who was abused whilst in the care system in Nottinghamshire has been speaking about having flashbacks of what happened to her.

She's one of several victims to speak at the national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse underway in Nottingham. She'd gone into care after being badly treated by her mother.

She said: "He came up to the dormitory in the middle of the night. The first occasion I woke up with him on top of me and he'd got his mouth over my mouth and just said 'I'm not going to hurt you'.

"I was just rigid and I was really, really scared."

Earlier, Nottinghamshire Police apologised publicly for the first time and said it had much to learn.