Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton Road and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Teenager charged with pensioner's murder
Arthur Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked during a burglary at his home.Read more
Abused children 'had nowhere to turn'
Children were physically, racially and sexually assaulted once in care in Nottinghamshire, an inquiry hears.Read more
Council accused of homeless ban bid
A human rights group claims homeless people obstructing doorways could be fined under new plans.Read more
Children's park fight recorded as crime
A fight between two young boys was logged as actual bodily harm due to crime reporting rules.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire both ways
M1 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of all traffic being temporarily held, an accident and On Entry Ramp.
Drivers warned of road closure
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Drivers are being asked to avoid the Newdigate Street area of Derby.
Road closed after crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have closed Newdigate Street in Derby between Osmaston Road and Warwick Avenue because of a crash.
Traffic service Inrix is reporting that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle.
Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area. More on this as we get it.
Abuse victim speaks of attack at children's home
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A woman who was abused whilst in the care system in Nottinghamshire has been speaking about having flashbacks of what happened to her.
She's one of several victims to speak at the national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse underway in Nottingham. She'd gone into care after being badly treated by her mother.
She said: "He came up to the dormitory in the middle of the night. The first occasion I woke up with him on top of me and he'd got his mouth over my mouth and just said 'I'm not going to hurt you'.
"I was just rigid and I was really, really scared."
Earlier, Nottinghamshire Police apologised publicly for the first time and said it had much to learn.
Severe accident: A5111 Derbyshire both ways
A5111 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, from The Norman Arms Pub to Premier Inn Derby South.
A5111 Derbyshire - A5111 Newdigate Street in Pear Tree closed and queuing traffic in both directions from The Norman Arms Pub junction to the Premier Inn Derby South junction, because of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Happy birthday Richard III
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A wreath has been laid at Leicester Cathedral to mark the birthday of King Richard III - he would have been 566 years old today.
The flowers were placed at the tomb of the last Plantagenet king by the Richard III Society.
Seventh teen arrested over fatal stabbing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A seventh boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Esrom Ghide in Nottingham last month.
The 20-year-old died in hospital after he was stabbed in the Radford area of the city.
The 16-year-old taken into custody this morning has since been released on bail. Five boys have already been charged with Esrom's murder - three aged 14 and two aged 16. They are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 November.
Another 16-year-old boy is also on bail after being arrested on 9 September.
Former Derbyshire batsman dies
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derbyshire's former South African batsman Chris Wilkins has died at the age of 74, Cricket South Africa says.
Wilkins, who had been working as a farmer since retiring from the game, scored nine centuries and 27 fifties in three seasons at the County Ground in the early 1970s.
Cricket South Africa said he had been in deteriorating health for some time.
Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge
BBC Sport
The date for Derby County's EFL Cup fourth round tie with Chelsea has been confirmed - the Rams head to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 31 October with a 19:45 kick-off.
Frank Lampard is still waiting to see if Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount will be allowed to play. The pair are on loan from the Blues.
Leicester City's fourth round opponents will be decided tonight when Southampton take on Everton.
Nottingham Forest will have the short trip to Burton Albion for their match on Tuesday, 30 October.
Doris, 97, crochets 400 poppies for Remembrance Sunday
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Meet 97-year-old Doris Dossetter from Spalding in Lincolnshire - she's a poppy-making machine!
After crocheting hundreds of poppies for an appeal in Yorkshire, she decided she wanted to carry on.
Her neighbour read online about a Remembrance Sunday display being planned for Mansfield's Old Town Hall and told Mrs Dossetter, who immediately set about making hundreds more for the Nottinghamshire town.
A box containing 400 of her creations has now arrived at the district council, which has thanked her for her efforts, and more are apparently on the way.
"She likes to keep busy," her neighbour said.
Worcestershire sign Wessels from Notts
Relegated Worcestershire sign batsman Riki Wessels from Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal.Read more
Severe accident: A50 Derbyshire westbound
A50 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, at J4 A38 Burton Road.
A50 Derbyshire - A50 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J4, A38 (Toyota Island), because of an accident.
Tory party 'respects' councillor's decision to quit
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Conservative Party has said it has "respect" for a Derby councillor who has decided to leave.
Sean Marshall announced he was quitting as a Tory councillor citing "irreconcilable differences".
In a statement the Conservative group paid tribute to the former mayor who had been a "valued member of the Conservative Group for several years."