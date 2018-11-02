East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Live updates on Thursday 1 November 2018

By Gavin Bevis, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield

  1. Helicopter wreckage removed from King Power Stadium

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Wreckage from the King Power Stadium helicopter crash has been removed by crane as investigations into the cause continues.

    The rotor blade mechanism could be seen among the burnt and mangled machinery being lifted from the site where the aircraft came down.

    This evening Leicester Cathedral's bells will ring for an hour in memory of the five people killed in the tragedy.

    Helicopter being removed
    Copyright: PA
    Helicopter
    Copyright: PA

  2. Missing soldiers names added to war memorial

    East Midlands Today

    The names of soldiers missing from a prominent war memorial will be added this weekend.

    A plaque is to be unveiled tomorrow on Loughborough's Carillon Tower as part of the finishing touches to recent restoration work.

    It will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and include names of more than 100 soldiers.

    Carillon Tower
    Copyright: BBC

    Sylvia Wright, from Charnwood Borough Council, said: "The centenary of the Great War gives us the perfect opportunity to remember all those names that didn't quite make it at the time.

    "We are very proud to have this opportunity to update the carillon and remember those people as they should be remembered.

  3. Man City set up possible quarter-final clash with Foxes

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Manchester City await Leicester City if the Foxes can overcome Southampton in their postponed League Cup fourth round tie.

    The English champions beat Fulham 2-0 last night to book their quarter-final place.

    A new date for Leicester's game against the Saints - postponed from Tuesday following the King Power Stadium helicopter crash - has yet to be set.

    Manchester City goal celebrations
    Copyright: PA

  4. Strong growth predicted for East Mids house prices

    BBC Business News

    House prices in the East Midlands are set to rise at a faster rate than the national average, a new report has said.

    Estate agent Savills is predicting a 14.8% increase in the value of properties in Britain between 2019 and 2024 - but says our region is likely to see prices go up by 19.3%.

    The report also highlighted the West Midlands, the North West and Yorkshire as regions likely to see major increases - but predicted the rise would be slower in the London and the South East.

    For sale signs
    Copyright: PA

    Lucian Cook, from Savills, said: "Brexit angst is a major factor for market sentiment right now, particularly in London.

    "But it is the legacy of the global financial crisis - mortgage regulation in particular - combined with gradually rising interest rates that will really shape the market over the longer term."

  5. Mickleover hit by power cut

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    A power cut in the Mickleover area is currently affecting about 1,350 homes and businesses.

    Western Power Distribution has estimated the problem will be resolved by 09:00.

    The firm has shared a list of affected postcodes - though chances are you'll already know if your house has no power.

    Postcodes list
    Copyright: WPD

  6. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Friday looks set to be fine and dry.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for the East Midlands on Friday 2 November 2018.

  7. Good morning: Join us for today's live updates

    Gavin Bevis

    BBC News

    Hello everyone and welcome to Friday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield.

