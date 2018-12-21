Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates for Monday 24 December 2018
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Sandish Shoker and Nick Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time