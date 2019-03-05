Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

  1. Updates for Tuesday 5 March 2019

By Amy Woodfield and Nick Smith

  1. Person hit by train in Leicestershire

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    There are railway disruptions this morning after a person has been hit by a train near Sileby, Leicestershire.

    East Midlands Trains have said: "We are currently arranging alternative transport to keep you on the move."

  3. Watch: East Midlands weather

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    Plenty of sunshine to start but it will turn cloudier this afternoon - here's the full forecast.

    Video caption: Rich Davis with the weather forecast for Tuesday

  4. Join us for today's live coverage

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Happy Shrove Tuesday East Midlands - a great excuse to have pancakes for breakfast.

    I'll be looking after your live page today along with Nick Smith.

    If you'd like to get in touch with us to share a story or some photos you can do so by email, Facebook or Twitter.

