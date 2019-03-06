Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
  Updates for Wednesday 6 March 2019
  Arrest over teenage girl stab death
  Shrovetide football game continues

By Amy Woodfield and Nick Smith

  1. Emergency repairs under way on M1 pothole

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    This is the reason two lanes are closed on the M1 in Leicestershire.

    Pot hole
    Copyright: Highways England

    Emergency repairs to fix the pot hole are under way on the southbound carriageway between J23 and J23A.

    Travel time between the two junctions is about 35 minutes.

  2. Shrovetide football game continues

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    The traditional Royal Shrovetide Football game in Ashbourne will continue later.

    The two-day game started yesterday - here's how it looked.

  3. Leicester arrest over teenage girl stab death

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    A man from Leicester has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in east London.

    Jodie Chesney
    Copyright: Handout

    Jodie Chesney was playing music in a park with friends on Friday when she was stabbed in the back.

    A Met Police spokesman said the man had been arrested in Leicester and remains in custody.

  4. Watch: East Midlands weather

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Some scattered showers with the odd break of sunshine. Here's the full forecast.

  5. Join us for today's live coverage

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Good morning East Midlands - I'll be looking after your live page today along with Nick Smith.

    We'll have all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

    If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.

