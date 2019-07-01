Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
  Live updates for Monday 1 July

  1. MP: Notts County chairman has no money left to pay wages

    BBC Radio Nottingham

    There is still no definite buyer for Notts County and the chairman, Alan Hardy, has no money left to pay staff, according to Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood.

    Late on Friday, the Labour MP tweeted: "I told him that fans are angry, worried about the future of the club they love & feel communication has been inadequate.

    "His view is that anyone wanting to run the club successfully needs to find a way for it to be self-sustaining."

    Alan Hardy
    Copyright: PA Media

    Meanwhile, BBC Radio Nottingham has learned players are considering asking the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to pay their wages as their salaries for June remain unpaid, and staff haven't been paid either.

    Magpies correspondent Colin Slater said: "Notts County haven't got the financial resources at the moment in order to meet what's in effect a very large wage bill. They have run out of money."

    The club, which will play non-league football next season, faces another high court hearing next week over non-payment of tax.

  2. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Alexandra Hamilton

    BBC weather presenter

    It's not the soaring temperatures we saw on Saturday, and it will be cloudy today, but there will be some spots of brightness. Highs of 19C.

    Video content

    Video caption: Forecast for Monday 1 July
