Latest updates: East Midlands Live

There is still no definite buyer for Notts County and the chairman, Alan Hardy, has no money left to pay staff, according to Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood.

Late on Friday, the Labour MP tweeted : "I told him that fans are angry, worried about the future of the club they love & feel communication has been inadequate.

"His view is that anyone wanting to run the club successfully needs to find a way for it to be self-sustaining."

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Nottingham has learned players are considering asking the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to pay their wages as their salaries for June remain unpaid, and staff haven't been paid either.

Magpies correspondent Colin Slater said: "Notts County haven't got the financial resources at the moment in order to meet what's in effect a very large wage bill. They have run out of money."

The club, which will play non-league football next season, faces another high court hearing next week over non-payment of tax.